Belleville, NJ

Daily Voice

Police ID Union County Murder Victim, 44

A 44-year-old Roselle man was shot and killed in broad daylight over the weekend in Rahway, authorities said. Jack Harris was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 1400 block of Witherspoon Avenue around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement. He was pronounced...
RAHWAY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

Woman killed in Sussex County crash, cops say

A 62-year-old New Jersey woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Sussex County, authorities said. Karen Krok, of Wantage, was driving north on Route 565 in Frankford at about 8:20 p.m. when her SUV veered off the road and struck a tree, State Police said. Krok was...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

One killed in Bergen County double shooting, authorities say

One man was killed and another was wounded in a double shooting Saturday evening in Hackensack, authorities said. The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said the man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was taken following the 5 p.m. shooting. Police...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Jailhouse phone calls played of driver after crash that paralyzed Staten Island woman

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Prison wasn’t the only thing weighing on Robert Mustari in the days following his arrest. Phone calls the defendant placed from Rikers Island were heard by a jury Thursday on day six of an attempted murder trial in state Supreme Court, St. George, surrounding a 2020 crash in New Springville in which he was driving. One that left his then love-interest, Diana Petrone, paralyzed from the neck down.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with defiant trespassing in Hunterdon County

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 25-year-old man was arrested last month after police said he trespassed at business in Flemington Borough. On October 19, an officer responded to a business in the borough for multiple 911 hang-ups, police said. The officer located Alexis D. Brooks inside the...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
BLOCK WORK MEDIA

Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional Facility

NEW JERSEY - A female inmate was found dead in her cell at a New Jersey County Correctional Facility in Kearny jail Tuesday morning, authorities said. Onsite medical personnel immediately rendered aid to the woman, Officers found the 38-year-old woman’s lifeless body in the cell at the Hudson County Correctional Facility at around 7:10 a.m., prosecutors said. Officers and medical staff rendered aid, but she was pronounced dead about 25 minutes later, officials said.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

