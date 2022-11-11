Read full article on original website
N.J. jail failed to seek medical treatment for man who died in cell, lawsuit says
The mother of a 34-year-old New Jersey man found dead in his cell at the Morris County Correctional Facility has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the jail, claiming workers ignored the man’s serious medical conditions and should have taken him to a hospital. Damien Stefancik, a Passaic County...
Saddle Brook Police Chief Eyes Reinstatement, Restitution After Judge Stops Funeral Escort Case
Suspended Saddle Brook Police Chief Robert Kugler is seeking reinstatement, and restitution, following a judge's ruling that he was wrongly being prosecuted for assigning police escorts to processions from his family-owned funeral home. And despite having waited 18 months for vindication, Kugler isn’t angry. “I’ve turned the page,” he...
Mother and sons sue Newark, charging racial profiling and harassment after melee with police
A Newark family has filed a federal civil rights suit charging they were racially profiled and harassed by police following an altercation outside their home last year that left two plainclothes officers injured and four brothers charged with assaulting them. The suit was filed on Nov. 2 in U.S. District...
A 44-year-old Roselle man was shot and killed in broad daylight over the weekend in Rahway, authorities said. Jack Harris was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 1400 block of Witherspoon Avenue around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement. He was pronounced...
Judge drops indictment of N.J. police chief accused of providing funeral escorts
A Superior Court judge has dismissed the criminal case against Robert Kugler, the suspended Saddle Brook police chief who ran for Bergen County Sheriff in 2021 and was accused of providing police escorts to his own funeral home. Judge Marilyn C. Clark found that Kugler didn’t violate the intent of...
A 44-year old Roselle man was killed on Witherspoon Street in Rahway Sunday afternoon, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said. Police officers arriving at a shooting reported at 12:39 p.m. found a man, Jack Harris, on the 1400 block who’d been mortally wounded and pronounced dead at the scene, the office said.
Woman killed in Sussex County crash, cops say
A 62-year-old New Jersey woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Sussex County, authorities said. Karen Krok, of Wantage, was driving north on Route 565 in Frankford at about 8:20 p.m. when her SUV veered off the road and struck a tree, State Police said. Krok was...
UPDATE: A man struck by gunfire at a Hackensack barber shop early Saturday evening died at the hospital, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed. Shots rang out outside the Minyety Barbershop off the corner of Lehigh and Essex streets around 5 p.m. Responders told Daily Voice that a 28-year-old city...
One man was killed and another was wounded in a double shooting Saturday evening in Hackensack, authorities said. The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said the man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was taken following the 5 p.m. shooting. Police...
Three people, including a 15-year-old, were hurt during a drive-by shooting in Paterson Saturday morning.
UPDATE: One Wounded, One Grazed In Hackensack Barbershop Shooting
BREAKING NEWS: One person was wounded and another grazed in a shooting at a Hackensack barber shop early Saturday evening, authorities confirmed. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed that two male victims had been shot at the Minyety Barbershop off the corner of Lehigh and Essex streets around 5 p.m.
Jailhouse phone calls played of driver after crash that paralyzed Staten Island woman
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Prison wasn’t the only thing weighing on Robert Mustari in the days following his arrest. Phone calls the defendant placed from Rikers Island were heard by a jury Thursday on day six of an attempted murder trial in state Supreme Court, St. George, surrounding a 2020 crash in New Springville in which he was driving. One that left his then love-interest, Diana Petrone, paralyzed from the neck down.
Rikers officers arrested, accused of faking illnesses, injuries to stay off the job
A Rikers correction officer partied in the Dominican Republic and Florida, collecting her full salary during the 14 months she feigned illness and injuries to stay off the job. Her fiancé, claiming debilitating injuries from a fall, joined her on the Department of Correction’s sick rolls, and also on the...
Three people, including 15-year-old, wounded in Paterson shooting
Three people, including a 15-year-old, were injured in a shooting in Paterson on Saturday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victims – a 36-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman, and a 15-year-old – were struck by gunfire on North Main and Presidential Boulevard at around 12:08 p.m.
Man charged with defiant trespassing in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 25-year-old man was arrested last month after police said he trespassed at business in Flemington Borough. On October 19, an officer responded to a business in the borough for multiple 911 hang-ups, police said. The officer located Alexis D. Brooks inside the...
Bayonne police captain dies unexpectedly while on duty
The longtime veteran of the force died unexpectedly on Friday night while on duty.
N.J. neighbor calls cops on 9-year-old Black girl spraying spotted lanternflies; family speaks out
Nine-year-old Bobbi Wilson was hoping to do her part in the state’s battle against lanternflies. Using a home remedy she’d discovered on TikTok, the girl went out in her Caldwell neighborhood to fight the invasive species, spraying the trees and sidewalks with a solution of dish soap and apple cider vinegar.
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional Facility
NEW JERSEY - A female inmate was found dead in her cell at a New Jersey County Correctional Facility in Kearny jail Tuesday morning, authorities said. Onsite medical personnel immediately rendered aid to the woman, Officers found the 38-year-old woman’s lifeless body in the cell at the Hudson County Correctional Facility at around 7:10 a.m., prosecutors said. Officers and medical staff rendered aid, but she was pronounced dead about 25 minutes later, officials said.
N.J. contractor who took $65K from homeowner gets no jail time, prosecutor says
A former contractor who admitted stealing thousands of dollars from a client who had hired him to build a home in Ocean Township will not see the inside of a jail cell, authorities said. Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach was sentenced by a superior court judge to two years...
Police: Ex-Con, 73, From Hudson Jailed For Assaulting Bergen Group Home Resident With Cane
A 73-year-old Hudson County woman with a lengthy criminal history whacked a resident at a Bergen County home for people with disabilities with a wooden cane during a fight that got physical, authorities charged. Frieda McPherson of Jersey City has had dozens of charges brought against her over nearly three...
