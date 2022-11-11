ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Parish, LA

Southeastern School of Nursing recognized as Nursing School of Year

HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University’s undergraduate nursing program has been recognized by the Louisiana Nurses Foundation with the Nightingale Award as the Nursing School of the Year. The awards recognize the achievements of the nursing program’s students and faculty. This is the fifth time Southeastern has been...
HAMMOND, LA
Community Calendar for Nov. 12-13, 2022

If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Washington Parish Sexual Assault Center, a non-profit agency serving Washington Parish for over 30 years, would like your participation in this year’s Sneaker Drive. Your donations will help raise public awareness, support victims and survivors of sexual assault and survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence through multiple services including counseling and advocacy, and aid in prevention education. We will be collecting only tennis shoes or sneakers. There is a call for all types and brands of sneakers. The sneakers must be at least 4.5 inches long (size 4 infant and larger). They can be old, new, ragged or holey shoes with shoelaces. If you would like to be a participating drop-off location, or to donate, contact Leslie Holmes, victim services coordinator, at 985-332-2085.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
St. Tammany school board passes resolution banning teaching of Critical Race Theory

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish School Board has passed a resolution banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in its schools. Last week, board member Michael Nation said that students need to learn the full, unvarnished history of the country, but, “that instruction should not include dogma that denigrates people of any race, or that our nation is illegitimate because of slavery.”
SLIDELL, LA
Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts

Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that a grand jury returned a superseding indictment on November 4, 2022, against Glenn E. Diaz, age 71, of Arabi, Louisiana; Peter J. “Pete” Jenevein, age 57, of Panama City, Florida; and Mark S. Grelle, age 67, of Chalmette, Louisiana for bank fraud and money laundering charges related to defrauding First NBC Bank, the New Orleans-based bank that failed in April 2017.
ARABI, LA
Bogalusa elects 23-year-old Tyrin Truong as Mayor

BOGALUSA, La. — It was a speech Bogalusa Mayor-elect Tyrin Truong wasn’t sure he’d give Tuesday night. “Everybody kept saying it’s going to be a runoff, it’s going to be a runoff, so I prepared two speeches just in case,” said Truong. When the...
BOGALUSA, LA
Clementene “Tina” Lamin

Clementene Lee Esther Rivers Lamin, affectionately known as “Tina,” was a beautiful, classy and impressive woman. She had a vibe that made her well-loved everywhere she went. Tina passed away peacefully on Nov. 7, 2022, at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, at the age of 74. She...
BOGALUSA, LA
Cantrell campaign manager questions journalistic ethics of Zurik investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Society for Professional Journalists says a Lee Zurik investigation into New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and one of her security officers is “entirely appropriate and journalistically ethical.”. The determination came after Mayor Cantrell’s campaign manager asked the SPJ if the investigation of the “mayor’s...
LOUISIANA STATE
Cassandra Chatman

The Chatman/Keil family announces the passing of their beloved Cassandra Mia Chatman (b. Bogalusa La 1965), who accepted the invitation of her ancestors Mr. and Mrs. Percy and Bessie Keil of Bogalusa and Ms. Grace Jackson of Biloxi, Miss. Cassandra transitioned surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
BOGALUSA, LA
Hillary Harris

Hillary accepted Christ at a young age. He attended Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church. He worked for the City of Bogalusa for 36 years and retired in 2010. Hillary was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie Lee Harris Sr. and Lucille Harris; two brothers, Eddie Harris Jr. and Johnny Harris; and two sisters, Ruby Manning and Ruth Lewis.
BOGALUSA, LA
Bogalusa mayor-elect discusses his plans for city's future

BOGALUSA, La. — There was a huge shakeup in the town of Bogalusa. A newcomer won the mayoral race. Tyrin Truong, 23, defeated the sitting Mayor Wendy Perrette on Tuesday night. It was his first time running in a real election, aside from winning student body president at his...
BOGALUSA, LA
Linda Seal

Linda Sue Hodges Seal, 75, passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 5, 2022. She loved gardening, and sitting on her front porch spending time with family. She had a huge heart, and loved her friends and family fiercely. She was a beautiful soul, and a force of nature. She will be missed by many.
BOGALUSA, LA

