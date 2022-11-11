Read full article on original website
an17.com
Southeastern School of Nursing recognized as Nursing School of Year
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University’s undergraduate nursing program has been recognized by the Louisiana Nurses Foundation with the Nightingale Award as the Nursing School of the Year. The awards recognize the achievements of the nursing program’s students and faculty. This is the fifth time Southeastern has been...
bogalusadailynews.com
Community Calendar for Nov. 12-13, 2022
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Washington Parish Sexual Assault Center, a non-profit agency serving Washington Parish for over 30 years, would like your participation in this year’s Sneaker Drive. Your donations will help raise public awareness, support victims and survivors of sexual assault and survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence through multiple services including counseling and advocacy, and aid in prevention education. We will be collecting only tennis shoes or sneakers. There is a call for all types and brands of sneakers. The sneakers must be at least 4.5 inches long (size 4 infant and larger). They can be old, new, ragged or holey shoes with shoelaces. If you would like to be a participating drop-off location, or to donate, contact Leslie Holmes, victim services coordinator, at 985-332-2085.
St. Tammany school board passes resolution banning teaching of Critical Race Theory
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish School Board has passed a resolution banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in its schools. Last week, board member Michael Nation said that students need to learn the full, unvarnished history of the country, but, “that instruction should not include dogma that denigrates people of any race, or that our nation is illegitimate because of slavery.”
Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts
Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that a grand jury returned a superseding indictment on November 4, 2022, against Glenn E. Diaz, age 71, of Arabi, Louisiana; Peter J. “Pete” Jenevein, age 57, of Panama City, Florida; and Mark S. Grelle, age 67, of Chalmette, Louisiana for bank fraud and money laundering charges related to defrauding First NBC Bank, the New Orleans-based bank that failed in April 2017.
Bogalusa elects 23-year-old Tyrin Truong as Mayor
BOGALUSA, La. — It was a speech Bogalusa Mayor-elect Tyrin Truong wasn’t sure he’d give Tuesday night. “Everybody kept saying it’s going to be a runoff, it’s going to be a runoff, so I prepared two speeches just in case,” said Truong. When the...
Mayor bodyguard investigated for time sheet irregularities
A new bloom of controversy swirls around the Mayor’s office as the man trusted with her security appears to have billing irregularities on his time sheet. This has prompted the Police Department’s Public Integrity Bureau to investigate.
bizmagsb.com
Political rookie to take on 18-year incumbent in runoff for Louisiana Public Service Commission seat
A December runoff for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission could have a significant impact on the future of the state’s energy policy, with an 18-year incumbent facing off against a young Baton Rouge activist backed by environmental groups. The Public Service Commission oversees Louisiana’s public utilities...
bogalusadailynews.com
Clementene “Tina” Lamin
Clementene Lee Esther Rivers Lamin, affectionately known as “Tina,” was a beautiful, classy and impressive woman. She had a vibe that made her well-loved everywhere she went. Tina passed away peacefully on Nov. 7, 2022, at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, at the age of 74. She...
A 23-Year-Old Democrat Ousted A Two-Term Mayor In A Conservative Louisiana Town
“I told people on the campaign trail: I'm young, but I can get it done,” Mayor-elect Tyrin Truong said.
NOLA.com
Parents have increasingly negative perception of New Orleans schools, annual Cowen poll says
Parents have a more negative perception of public schools in New Orleans this year compared to past years, according to the results of the Cowen Institute's annual poll of New Orleanians’ opinions about various education topics. Vincent Rossmeier, director of policy at the Cowen Institute at Tulane University, said...
fox8live.com
Cantrell campaign manager questions journalistic ethics of Zurik investigation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Society for Professional Journalists says a Lee Zurik investigation into New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and one of her security officers is “entirely appropriate and journalistically ethical.”. The determination came after Mayor Cantrell’s campaign manager asked the SPJ if the investigation of the “mayor’s...
bogalusadailynews.com
Cassandra Chatman
The Chatman/Keil family announces the passing of their beloved Cassandra Mia Chatman (b. Bogalusa La 1965), who accepted the invitation of her ancestors Mr. and Mrs. Percy and Bessie Keil of Bogalusa and Ms. Grace Jackson of Biloxi, Miss. Cassandra transitioned surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Cantrell says she was targeted by charter change proposition
Speaking today about the new change to the city’s charter where the City Council will approve of her appointments to high-ranking city offices.
bogalusadailynews.com
Hillary Harris
Hillary accepted Christ at a young age. He attended Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church. He worked for the City of Bogalusa for 36 years and retired in 2010. Hillary was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie Lee Harris Sr. and Lucille Harris; two brothers, Eddie Harris Jr. and Johnny Harris; and two sisters, Ruby Manning and Ruth Lewis.
Election Upset: 23-year-old elected Mayor of City of Bogalusa in Louisiana
Tyrin Truong is just 23 years old, but he says age is just a number. When it comes to strong leadership, his fresh perspective will benefit Bogalusa.
NOLA.com
Archdiocese of New Orleans seeks court approval to sell off properties in bankruptcy case
More than two years after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the face of mounting lawsuits related to past child sexual abuse, the Archdiocese of New Orleans is beginning to raise cash by selling some of its vast real estate holdings. Attorneys for the local Roman Catholic Church will...
WDSU
Bogalusa mayor-elect discusses his plans for city's future
BOGALUSA, La. — There was a huge shakeup in the town of Bogalusa. A newcomer won the mayoral race. Tyrin Truong, 23, defeated the sitting Mayor Wendy Perrette on Tuesday night. It was his first time running in a real election, aside from winning student body president at his...
Grandstanding and finger-pointing are what former NOLA mayor sees in current city government
On Thursday’s edition of the Newell Normand Show, Newell welcomed the president of the National Urban League and former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial to discuss a myriad of issues affecting the nation, region and city.
bogalusadailynews.com
Linda Seal
Linda Sue Hodges Seal, 75, passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 5, 2022. She loved gardening, and sitting on her front porch spending time with family. She had a huge heart, and loved her friends and family fiercely. She was a beautiful soul, and a force of nature. She will be missed by many.
NOLA.com
Folsom Mayor Lance Willie thankful for big victory in reelection bid
Folsom Mayor Lance Willie felt good about his prospects of being reelected on Nov. 8, and in a village with one voting precinct, it didn’t take long for him to get word that had happened. “About 8:15 (p.m.), I got the call,” he told the St. Tammany Farmer a...
