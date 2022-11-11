Read full article on original website
Mardi Gras season military krewe has a new parade of its own: Hail Legion of Mars!
Named for the Roman god of war, the Legion of Mars Carnival krewe was founded 10 years ago by combat veterans to honor people who have served in the military and civilian first responders. The patriotic krewe has since rolled in New Orleans as part of the Krewe of ALLA...
Louisiana Bayou King Fest to celebrate all things in Elvis
COVINGTON, La. — The Louisiana Bayou King Fest is coming to Covington next week. Fans of all things Elvis are invited to attend from Nov. 17-20. The festival is located at the Fuhrmann Theater on West 23rd Avenue. For more information on the fest, click here.
Community Calendar for Nov. 12-13, 2022
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Washington Parish Sexual Assault Center, a non-profit agency serving Washington Parish for over 30 years, would like your participation in this year’s Sneaker Drive. Your donations will help raise public awareness, support victims and survivors of sexual assault and survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence through multiple services including counseling and advocacy, and aid in prevention education. We will be collecting only tennis shoes or sneakers. There is a call for all types and brands of sneakers. The sneakers must be at least 4.5 inches long (size 4 infant and larger). They can be old, new, ragged or holey shoes with shoelaces. If you would like to be a participating drop-off location, or to donate, contact Leslie Holmes, victim services coordinator, at 985-332-2085.
South Claiborne Avenue Church says they were robbed of essential equipment
NEW ORLEANS — Ebeneezer Baptist Church on South Claiborne Avenue says it was robbed of essential video and sound equipment Sunday morning. The church says thieves broke into the church to take the equipment that they rely on to get the word out to people that can't attend the church in person.
Lions contribute $14K to Christmas in the Park
Shown above is the Lions Club of Bogalusa presenting a check in the amount of $14,000 to the Christmas in the Park Commission. Shown are, left to right, Claudia Sieger, Lions Club Charitable Foundation Coordinator; Jim Adams, Lions Club President; Kalie Breland, Christmas in the Park Commission Secretary; Gene Rester, Christmas in the Park Commission Member; Lt. Col. Robert B. Miller, Christmas in the Park Commission Chairman and Lions Club Member.
Linda Seal
Linda Sue Hodges Seal, 75, passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 5, 2022. She loved gardening, and sitting on her front porch spending time with family. She had a huge heart, and loved her friends and family fiercely. She was a beautiful soul, and a force of nature. She will be missed by many.
New Christmas parade in New Orleans combines Mardi Gras floats with Macy’s-style balloons
The new Children's Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade Dec. 3 will include familiar Carnival-style floats crowded with riders, and — unlike any Crescent City parade in recent memory — hovering helium balloons, a la the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade. At a press conference on Thursday morning at Mardi...
University Medical Center plans to end dialysis program for undocumented patients
Three times per week, Jaime Deras wakes up around 2:30 a.m. to make the drive from Baton Rouge to University Medical Center in New Orleans for his early-morning appointment. By 5:15 a.m., he’s settled into a padded chair as his blood circulates out and back into a dialysis machine, allowing him to shed extra fluid and waste that's built up.
Linda Thomas
Linda Bernice Thomas, a resident of Bogalusa, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Mandeville, at the age of 79. Linda was born on Jan. 26, 1943, to the late Rev. Wiley and Minnie Mae Madden. She was the former owner and operator of Travis Grocery and Country Super Store.
Folsom Mayor Lance Willie thankful for big victory in reelection bid
Folsom Mayor Lance Willie felt good about his prospects of being reelected on Nov. 8, and in a village with one voting precinct, it didn’t take long for him to get word that had happened. “About 8:15 (p.m.), I got the call,” he told the St. Tammany Farmer a...
Clementene “Tina” Lamin
Clementene Lee Esther Rivers Lamin, affectionately known as “Tina,” was a beautiful, classy and impressive woman. She had a vibe that made her well-loved everywhere she went. Tina passed away peacefully on Nov. 7, 2022, at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, at the age of 74. She...
Breanna Sison
Breanna Cheyenne Sison, a native of Bogalusa, and a resident of Summerville, S.C., passed away tragically in a car accident on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the age of 26. Breanna’s greatest love was her children; she was happy to be a central figure in their lives. Anyone that knew them knew that she was a star in their eyes. Breanna had a smile that would light up a room and make your day complete. Breanna was a wonderful example of love. She knew how to love and was loved by all who knew her.
Pope John Paul High junior dies after Interstate 12 crash in Slidell
A Pope John Paul High School junior known for his kind nature has died after crashing into an 18-wheeler late Friday on Interstate 12 in Slidell, state police said. Christian Tullis, 16, was driving eastbound on Interstate 12 near Highway 434 just before 11 p.m. Friday when he struck the rear of a 2021 Freightliner 18-wheeler. Tullis, who was driving a 2010 Nissan Titan, was killed not long after impact. The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured.
Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts
Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that a grand jury returned a superseding indictment on November 4, 2022, against Glenn E. Diaz, age 71, of Arabi, Louisiana; Peter J. “Pete” Jenevein, age 57, of Panama City, Florida; and Mark S. Grelle, age 67, of Chalmette, Louisiana for bank fraud and money laundering charges related to defrauding First NBC Bank, the New Orleans-based bank that failed in April 2017.
Seven Women in Louisiana and Texas Are Now on Death Row
We sometimes forget that evil is blind. It comes in all forms, regardless of race, creed, color, age or gender. In these cases, it happens to come in the form of women. The women of Louisiana and Texas who are currently sitting on Death Row, awaiting their ultimate punishment. Here...
Bogalusa cross country team competed in regionals
Bogalusa had three cross country runners in the Division 3, Region 3 Meet that was held in New Orleans’ City Park. Lakeyna Mark was Bogalusa’s top runner, as she came in 62nd place with a time of 32 minutes, 14 seconds. Cierra Gibson and Sha’Kezie Jefferson were 66th...
Cassandra Chatman
The Chatman/Keil family announces the passing of their beloved Cassandra Mia Chatman (b. Bogalusa La 1965), who accepted the invitation of her ancestors Mr. and Mrs. Percy and Bessie Keil of Bogalusa and Ms. Grace Jackson of Biloxi, Miss. Cassandra transitioned surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Hillary Harris
Hillary accepted Christ at a young age. He attended Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church. He worked for the City of Bogalusa for 36 years and retired in 2010. Hillary was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie Lee Harris Sr. and Lucille Harris; two brothers, Eddie Harris Jr. and Johnny Harris; and two sisters, Ruby Manning and Ruth Lewis.
As Six Flags talks unravel, city official accuses developer of 'factually incorrect' claims
Negotiations are unraveling between local officials and the developer chosen to revive the Six Flags site in New Orleans East, with an official in Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration accusing the developer, Bayou Phoenix, of making false claims about the state of the deal talks. With frustrations mounting over the...
Actor Will Smith Returns to New Orleans to Screen “Emancipation” Film
Almost a year after filming wrapped in New Orleans, Apple original films debuted Actor Will Smith’s latest feature “Emancipation.” On Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, Smith hosted a movie screening held at The Prytania Theatre where he exclusively invited students from two local Historically Black Universities: Dillard University and Xavier University of Louisiana.
