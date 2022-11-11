ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, VA

wcyb.com

4 people displaced following house fire in Washington County, Virginia

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Four people were displaced following a house fire in Washington County, Virginia, Wednesday according to officials. Several crews, including the Goodson Kinderhook Volunteer Fire Department, responded to Dane Drive to put out the flames. The four people displaced are being assisted by the American...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Observation Park under fire once more over federal grant

A $475,000 federal grant to help improve public access areas within Observation Knob Park came under fire this week when a Sullivan County Commissioner asked if the county would be giving up the park anytime soon. “I think we need to step back and see where we are on Observation...
WJHL

Woman charged with reporting hoax shooting in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman is facing charges after authorities said she called 911 and reported a shooting, which was determined to be a hoax. They also said it wasn’t her first time making hoax calls to 911. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office has charged Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, of Johnson City, with two […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Scam involving power company reported in one Southwest Virginia county

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Police in Buchanan County are warning people about a scam from callers claiming they are from Appalachian Power. In a Facebook post, officials with the sheriff’s office said they received reports people had been getting calls supposedly from the company to tell potential victims their bill is past due and service will be disconnected if it’s not paid immediately.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Juvenile arrested after allegedly shooting at woman in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police announced Thursday that authorities arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting in the 500 block of Washington Avenue on Nov. 7. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that investigators made the arrest in the early morning hours and transported the juvenile to the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

Daniel Boone football players under investigation amid reports of harassment

Washington County, Tennessee Schools Superintendent, Jerry Boyd, confirmed on Friday a formal investigation is ongoing after a number of specific Daniel Boone High School Football players were accused of harassment. Boyd says the school got reports on November 6th, alleging specific members of the Boone football team engaged in harassment of other players.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
993thex.com

JCPD Arrest Suspect Who Chokes, Then Holds Knife To Victim’s Face

A man who choked and held a knife to the face of a female victim is jailed in Johnson City. Police tell us 23 year old Ryan Dos Santos was arrested when JCPD responded to a domestic disturbance call at the victim’s residence, address unknown. The victim told police Dos Santos had choked her and then held a knife to her face. Police say the victim had red marks and scratches on her neck and chest. Dos Santos is charged with Domestic Aggravated Assault and is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

JCPD accuses man of choking woman, threatening her with knife

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man faces a domestic aggravated assault charge after he allegedly held a knife to a woman’s face in the early hours of Friday morning, according to Johnson City authorities. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department states that officers responded to a home at an undisclosed location, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Some structures lost, others protected as wildfires dot Southwest Virginia

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wildfires have popped up with regularity in Southwest Virginia during a dry and unseasonably warm start to November, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) told News Channel 11. On Thursday, crews continued to battle wildfires in Lee and Wise counties. VDOF Watershed Specialist Bill Sweeney said two large fires have […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Walmart on West Stone Drive reopens after breaker panel issue

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A breaker panel issue at the Walmart Supercenter on Stone Drive in Kingsport forced the store to close temporarily on Thursday. A post from the store said the issue appeared overnight and prevented it from opening on Nov. 10. However, as of 12:20 p.m., the store reported that the issue was […]
KINGSPORT, TN
q95fm.net

State Police Ask For Public Assistance In Locating Wanted Man

Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. 34-year-old Charles Branham is currently wanted for failing to appear in court. He is charged with assault, burglary, and drug possession. If you have any information that could assist police, please contact Kentucky...
PIKEVILLE, KY

