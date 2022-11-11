Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
Juvenile shot in hunting accident in Washington County, Tennessee, police say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A juvenile was shot in a hunting accident Monday morning, according to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office. Police said the accident involved two juveniles on private property in the 1700 block of Boones Creek Road. The injured juvenile was taken to an area...
993thex.com
John Battle High School investigating potentially threatening social media claim
Principal Jimmy King of John S. Battle High School in Bristol, Virginia says they’re investigating what they call a rumor being spread via social media. King says the school was made aware of the rumor concerning the safety of students and staff at John Battle on Friday, 11/11. He...
wcyb.com
4 people displaced following house fire in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Four people were displaced following a house fire in Washington County, Virginia, Wednesday according to officials. Several crews, including the Goodson Kinderhook Volunteer Fire Department, responded to Dane Drive to put out the flames. The four people displaced are being assisted by the American...
Johnson City Press
Observation Park under fire once more over federal grant
A $475,000 federal grant to help improve public access areas within Observation Knob Park came under fire this week when a Sullivan County Commissioner asked if the county would be giving up the park anytime soon. “I think we need to step back and see where we are on Observation...
Woman charged with reporting hoax shooting in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman is facing charges after authorities said she called 911 and reported a shooting, which was determined to be a hoax. They also said it wasn’t her first time making hoax calls to 911. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office has charged Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, of Johnson City, with two […]
wymt.com
Scam involving power company reported in one Southwest Virginia county
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Police in Buchanan County are warning people about a scam from callers claiming they are from Appalachian Power. In a Facebook post, officials with the sheriff’s office said they received reports people had been getting calls supposedly from the company to tell potential victims their bill is past due and service will be disconnected if it’s not paid immediately.
wcyb.com
Man arrested in connection to Sullivan County homicide makes court appearance
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The second man arrested in Sullivan County in connection to the homicide of a 17-year-old made a court appearance Wednesday. The Sullivan County Sheriff's office said investigators responded to the 100-block of County Hill Road in Blountville on Friday, where they found 17-year-old Gavin Brown dead.
North Carolina mountains hit by ‘excessive’ flooding; 12+ roads closed by Nicole remnants
Extensive flooding in the Johns River valley below Collettsville is already underway.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Boones Creek (Boones Creek, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Boones Creek on Wednesday evening. The Police confirmed that the accident happened on I-26 near Boones Creek. A motorbike and a pickup truck were involved in the collision, according to a Johnson City police spokesperson.
Juvenile arrested after allegedly shooting at woman in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police announced Thursday that authorities arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting in the 500 block of Washington Avenue on Nov. 7. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that investigators made the arrest in the early morning hours and transported the juvenile to the […]
993thex.com
Daniel Boone football players under investigation amid reports of harassment
Washington County, Tennessee Schools Superintendent, Jerry Boyd, confirmed on Friday a formal investigation is ongoing after a number of specific Daniel Boone High School Football players were accused of harassment. Boyd says the school got reports on November 6th, alleging specific members of the Boone football team engaged in harassment of other players.
Hawkins County deputies find variety of dead animals at Rogersville residence
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Humane Society of Hawkins County reported an animal cruelty case to authorities on Nov. 4, leading to the discovery of multiple dead animals outside a home. An offense report penned by a responding Hawkins County deputy said that when police arrived at a home located in the 130 block of […]
Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
993thex.com
JCPD Arrest Suspect Who Chokes, Then Holds Knife To Victim’s Face
A man who choked and held a knife to the face of a female victim is jailed in Johnson City. Police tell us 23 year old Ryan Dos Santos was arrested when JCPD responded to a domestic disturbance call at the victim’s residence, address unknown. The victim told police Dos Santos had choked her and then held a knife to her face. Police say the victim had red marks and scratches on her neck and chest. Dos Santos is charged with Domestic Aggravated Assault and is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
JCPD accuses man of choking woman, threatening her with knife
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man faces a domestic aggravated assault charge after he allegedly held a knife to a woman’s face in the early hours of Friday morning, according to Johnson City authorities. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department states that officers responded to a home at an undisclosed location, […]
Some structures lost, others protected as wildfires dot Southwest Virginia
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wildfires have popped up with regularity in Southwest Virginia during a dry and unseasonably warm start to November, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) told News Channel 11. On Thursday, crews continued to battle wildfires in Lee and Wise counties. VDOF Watershed Specialist Bill Sweeney said two large fires have […]
supertalk929.com
Mountain City couple accused of fleeing police with child inside vehicle
A Mountain City couple was arrested on Tuesday after they reportedly led police on a pursuit while a child was in the vehicle. According to a report, deputies responded to two separate disturbance calls involving the same male suspect– the last one where he was allegedly running nude outside.
Walmart on West Stone Drive reopens after breaker panel issue
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A breaker panel issue at the Walmart Supercenter on Stone Drive in Kingsport forced the store to close temporarily on Thursday. A post from the store said the issue appeared overnight and prevented it from opening on Nov. 10. However, as of 12:20 p.m., the store reported that the issue was […]
q95fm.net
State Police Ask For Public Assistance In Locating Wanted Man
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. 34-year-old Charles Branham is currently wanted for failing to appear in court. He is charged with assault, burglary, and drug possession. If you have any information that could assist police, please contact Kentucky...
The Tomahawk
Jimmy Morefield gets three-year probation for the killing of Teddy Allen Street in 2020
Jimmy Morefield was sentenced last Friday, November 4, 2022, in Johnson County to three years supervised probation with the Tennessee Department of Correction. Earlier The Tomahawk reported that following his trial (October 4-6, 2022), a jury found Morefield of Mountain City guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter. Morefield, 57, of 791 J...
