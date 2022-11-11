Read full article on original website
NJ Vietnam vet turns personal war diary into a book
Many people keep a diary — but not many are like 77-year-old Vietnam War vet James McGinnis’ during his tour of duty. McGinnis’ diary is now a book, “Romeo 1-1,” which is named after a radio call sign he had in Vietnam, where he was deployed in the Reconnaissance Delta Company, 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment from July 1966 through July 1967.
Vietnam vet reflects on two tours, 564 combat missions
Jay Bibler, a Vietnam veteran, speaks with ABC 10News about his two tours, 564 combat missions. Madison Weil reports.
Field tool for female Ukrainian soldiers amazes Amanpour
More than 50,000 Ukrainian women are under arms with the fight against Russians. CNN's Christiane Amanpour goes to a volunteer hub that is helping make the uniforms customized for women and sending other supplies to the front lines.
Ukrainian paratrooper single-handedly destroys Russian tank at close range
Drone footage shows a Ukrainian soldier emerging from a hiding place to fire a rocket at a Russian tank, prompting an explosion. A T-80 tank drives along a muddy track before a soldier comes out from trees on the left, firing a missile from a close distance, which sends debris flying and smoke billowing into the air.
Anthem Veterans Day Memorial In Arizona Illuminates Only Once A Year, On Veterans Day At 11:11 AM
Today is Veterans Day, the one day of the year where we collectively honor, celebrate and thank all the brave men and women that have served our country. And while their sacrifice warrants more than just one day of the year and a handful of Instagram posts, it is import to remember that freedom doesn’t come free.
On Veterans Day, a belated welcome home to Vietnam War vets
Over the last two decades, we have all watched ceremonies on TV, or maybe even in person, welcoming home hundreds of thousands of troops from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. As an Army Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, I was one of those troops. I can tell you it was overwhelming to see and feel the love and pride emanating from the people cheering, crying and waving flags and signs as we stepped off that plane.
Navy Corpsman amputee shares Veterans Day story of valor
SAN DIEGO — Veteran's Day is a time to honor our nation's heroes. In this Zevely Zone, I met the definition of valor and share a story that goes beyond the call of duty. It was the attack on 9-11 that compelled Doc Jacobs at 18 years old to become a Navy Corpsman. "That's me in a Humvee we are heading out on patrol," said Doc. On February 25th, 2006, Doc wasn't supposed to work but when he heard his team was a medic short, he insisted they send him out in a Humvee in Iraq.
Veterans Day: 5 things to do and say to honor America's heroes
On Veterans Day, there are a number of smart ways to reach out to veterans and to military service members to thank them for all they do — here are five things families can do to honor heroes.
Veterans and scientists fulfill 'no man left behind,' returning long-lost American remains from lonely Pacific WWII battlefield
On a remote Pacific sandbar, replete with the ravages of war, a small group of veterans, volunteers and archeologists are doing their best to keep the enduring promise of "no man left behind."
Veterans 'best of America,' VP Harris says in laying wreath
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Under gray clouds and pouring rain at Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris told the nation's veterans Friday their work makes America stronger, as the administration announced new support for children who live with wounded service members. "Every day, through your life's work...
Six Flags Magic Mountain To Honor All Who Served During Veterans Day Weekend
Six Flags Magic Mountain is set to honor all United States Armed Force service members and veterans during the new Six Flags Veterans Weekend event giving them a free meal and entry to the park. On Nov. 11-13, all veterans, retired military, and active-duty personnel are invited to visit the park for a day of ...
Meet Jesse Brown — A US Hero Who Made History In America’s Forgotten War
Jesse Brown is the first Black aviator in Navy history, and his story will be told in the upcoming film 'Devotion' — an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, written by Adam Makos.
One Veteran’s Story: An Orange-Pilled Green Beret
This is an opinion editorial by Adam R. Gebner, a Green Beret and West Point graduate. The opinions expressed throughout this piece are mine alone, and in no way reflect official policy or opinions of the U.S. Army or the U.S. Department of Defense. Though I am by no means a writer, I hope that by publishing this, more service members consider working in the Bitcoin industry and Bitcoin companies consider expanding their efforts to hire Veterans. Additionally, I am always learning more about Bitcoin, how it works, and the potential value it may bring to our world. Please let me know where I am off base, thanks!
Veterans Hold Reunion 50 Years After Believing One Had Been Killed In Action In Vietnam
Jim Mattis, Ivis Sloane and Tony Solis served in the same unit during the Vietnam War, forging an unbreakable bond throughout the conflict. This made it all the more difficult when Mattis and Sloane returned home without their friend, believing he’d been killed in action – that is, until five decades later, when they orchestrated a surprise reunion with a very much alive Solis, who they learned had made it back alive from Vietnam.
A viscerally violent wartime blockbuster faces the harsh realities of conflict on streaming
The best war movies always make a point of spending just as much time on the human cost as they do the eardrum-shattering battle sequences that hammer home the futility of conflict. We Were Soldiers may not be viewed as one of the genre’s all-time greats, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t pack one hell of a punch on both fronts.
Arizona City Celebrated WWII Veteran’s 105th Birthday with Amazing Surprise
Athena Wright was a young woman in her 20s when she embarked on the adventure of a lifetime, as well as the greatest sacrifice of all: enlisting in the US military during World War II. Nearly 80 years after the conflict came to an end, Wright is a living example of the powerful effect that selflessness and helping others can have.
Remembering the Mighty Men of the 381st Bomb Group
In the fall of 2020, I was researching a story about Texas Raiders, the B-17 owned by the Commemorative Air Force Gulf Coast Wing. The aircraft, which is still airworthy, is painted in the colors of the U.S. Army Air Force (USAAF) 381st Bomb Group. All I knew about the 381st is that it had been based at Ridgewell Airfield in England during World War II.
Deported veterans trying to cope and celebrate holiday
"I don't make enough to fix my teeth," said Guillen. If I was over there, north of the border, all I would have to do is make an appointment, here I can't do that."
