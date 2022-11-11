ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

NJ Vietnam vet turns personal war diary into a book

Many people keep a diary — but not many are like 77-year-old Vietnam War vet James McGinnis’ during his tour of duty. McGinnis’ diary is now a book, “Romeo 1-1,” which is named after a radio call sign he had in Vietnam, where he was deployed in the Reconnaissance Delta Company, 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment from July 1966 through July 1967.
HOLMDEL, NJ
CNN

Field tool for female Ukrainian soldiers amazes Amanpour

More than 50,000 Ukrainian women are under arms with the fight against Russians. CNN's Christiane Amanpour goes to a volunteer hub that is helping make the uniforms customized for women and sending other supplies to the front lines.
Raleigh News & Observer

On Veterans Day, a belated welcome home to Vietnam War vets

Over the last two decades, we have all watched ceremonies on TV, or maybe even in person, welcoming home hundreds of thousands of troops from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. As an Army Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, I was one of those troops. I can tell you it was overwhelming to see and feel the love and pride emanating from the people cheering, crying and waving flags and signs as we stepped off that plane.
CBS 8

Navy Corpsman amputee shares Veterans Day story of valor

SAN DIEGO — Veteran's Day is a time to honor our nation's heroes. In this Zevely Zone, I met the definition of valor and share a story that goes beyond the call of duty. It was the attack on 9-11 that compelled Doc Jacobs at 18 years old to become a Navy Corpsman. "That's me in a Humvee we are heading out on patrol," said Doc. On February 25th, 2006, Doc wasn't supposed to work but when he heard his team was a medic short, he insisted they send him out in a Humvee in Iraq.
Action News Jax

Veterans 'best of America,' VP Harris says in laying wreath

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Under gray clouds and pouring rain at Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris told the nation's veterans Friday their work makes America stronger, as the administration announced new support for children who live with wounded service members. "Every day, through your life's work...
VIRGINIA STATE
bitcoinmagazine.com

One Veteran’s Story: An Orange-Pilled Green Beret

This is an opinion editorial by Adam R. Gebner, a Green Beret and West Point graduate. The opinions expressed throughout this piece are mine alone, and in no way reflect official policy or opinions of the U.S. Army or the U.S. Department of Defense. Though I am by no means a writer, I hope that by publishing this, more service members consider working in the Bitcoin industry and Bitcoin companies consider expanding their efforts to hire Veterans. Additionally, I am always learning more about Bitcoin, how it works, and the potential value it may bring to our world. Please let me know where I am off base, thanks!
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Veterans Hold Reunion 50 Years After Believing One Had Been Killed In Action In Vietnam

Jim Mattis, Ivis Sloane and Tony Solis served in the same unit during the Vietnam War, forging an unbreakable bond throughout the conflict. This made it all the more difficult when Mattis and Sloane returned home without their friend, believing he’d been killed in action – that is, until five decades later, when they orchestrated a surprise reunion with a very much alive Solis, who they learned had made it back alive from Vietnam.
IDAHO STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

A viscerally violent wartime blockbuster faces the harsh realities of conflict on streaming

The best war movies always make a point of spending just as much time on the human cost as they do the eardrum-shattering battle sequences that hammer home the futility of conflict. We Were Soldiers may not be viewed as one of the genre’s all-time greats, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t pack one hell of a punch on both fronts.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Arizona City Celebrated WWII Veteran’s 105th Birthday with Amazing Surprise

Athena Wright was a young woman in her 20s when she embarked on the adventure of a lifetime, as well as the greatest sacrifice of all: enlisting in the US military during World War II. Nearly 80 years after the conflict came to an end, Wright is a living example of the powerful effect that selflessness and helping others can have.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Flying Magazine

Remembering the Mighty Men of the 381st Bomb Group

In the fall of 2020, I was researching a story about Texas Raiders, the B-17 owned by the Commemorative Air Force Gulf Coast Wing. The aircraft, which is still airworthy, is painted in the colors of the U.S. Army Air Force (USAAF) 381st Bomb Group. All I knew about the 381st is that it had been based at Ridgewell Airfield in England during World War II.
NJ.com

NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

