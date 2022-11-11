Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Lorena's quest for state championship repeat thwarted in bi-district, 24-21
PFLUGERVILLE — It’s been about 11 months since the Lorena Leopards celebrated in the happiest place on earth for a Texas high school football team — the field at AT&T Stadium after a state championship victory. The Leopards experienced the other end of the spectrum in bi-district...
kwhi.com
CUBS BEAT DAYTON 42-28 TO WIN BI-DISTRICT
The Brenham Cub Football Team exorcised some demons from the past by winning the Bi-District Championship over Dayton 42-28 last (Friday) night at Cub Stadium. Rylan Wooten got the scoring start with 17 seconds left in the first quarter by finding Ian Stelter for a 25 yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0 Cubs.
Lady Yoe defeated by Grandview
The season came to an end for the Lady Yoe volleyball team on Tuesday night in the regional quarterfinals against Grandview. They were defeated 3-1 by the Lady Zebras. They previously defeated the Lady Wildcats of Scurry-Rosser in the Area round of the playoffs 3-1 on Friday night. The first three points of the first set went to Grandview. Cameron came back and tied the set at 4. Cameron took their first lead of the set on an ace by Kaly White (3) to make the score 7-6. The Lady Yoe stayed on top with a block by Haley Tucker (6) for...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBETTES OPEN REGION TOURNAMENT
The Class 5A Region III Volleyball Tournament gets underway later this evening. The Brenham Cubettes have been on an incredible roll. They are currently 36-12 on the season and Champions of District 21-5A. So Brenham has won their first three playoff matches without even losing a set. They swept Killeen...
KBTX.com
Bryan High shows support to playoff bound football team
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan High School football team takes the first steps in trying to bring a state championship to the Brazos Valley. Before the team left to compete in the playoffs the school made sure they knew that they were supported. Students, faculty and parents met outside...
saturdaydownsouth.com
How Jimbo Fisher compares to Kevin Sumlin through 58 games at Texas A&M
Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M lost again Saturday night. The Aggies fell at Auburn 13-10 to drop to 3-7 on the season. It was the 6th consecutive defeat for a team that was ranked No. 6 in the initial AP Top 25. Fisher has come under heavy fire this season...
Belton, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KBTX.com
Madisonville High announces November signings
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville High School had four student athletes sign National Letters of Intent Friday morning. Volleyball standout Zaylea Brunette will continue her career at Temple College. A trio of baseball players will play at the next level. Cade Hathorn is going to LaTourneau University in Longview. Rayce...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Max Wright sent to hospital during first half of Texas A&M-Auburn game
Max Wright was sent to the hospital before halftime after the Texas A&M medical staff didn’t like what he was felling and sent him as a precaution, according to a report on the SEC Network. Wright initially appeared to suffer a wrist injury and left the game. That left...
KBTX.com
Power outage affecting over 3,000 CSU customers
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As storms make their way into the area some College Station Utilities customers are without power. Over 1,600 customers are affected by the outage in the Castlegate and Castle Rock subdivisions. Customers along Barron Lane and Victoria avenue are also experiencing a power outage, over 1,500 customers are affected.
KBTX.com
First freeze of the season for many across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service issued freeze warnings for the northern portions of the Brazos Valley Saturday night. Many were expecting to see the first light freeze of the season. Bryan / College Station remained above freezing Saturday night. Cities tend to stay slightly warmer than surrounding...
kwhi.com
6TH ANNUAL TURKEY TROT THANKSGIVING DAY IN ROUND TOP
Registration is open for the 6th Annual Turkey Trot in Round Top. The Thanksgiving Day run sends participants through the Round Top countryside in a 10K, 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run in support of local youth and community organizations. The Turkey Trot kicks off at 8 a.m. at Henkel...
KWTX
Structure fire in Hewitt
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters were on scene this evening at a structure fire in Hewitt, according to the fire department’s Facebook. They say the fire broke out in the 600 block of Sun Valley Blvd. Thankfully, everyone was able to evacuate and no one was injured. They say...
kwhi.com
PRE-HOLIDAY MARKET NOV. 19 AT ST. MARY’S PAC IN BRENHAM
The St. Mary’s Parish Council of Catholic Women in Brenham is getting ready to hold its Pre-Holiday Bazaar. Shoppers can visit the Parish Activity Center, located at the corner of Germania and Park Streets, next Saturday, November 19th from 9 a.m. to noon. Homemade cakes, pies, cookies, jams, jellies,...
KBTX.com
Bryan teen missing since Oct. 20
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 14-year-old Bryan boy has been missing since Oct. 20, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. David Salinas was last seen around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 in the 3200 block of Austins Colony Parkway. The sheriff’s office said they believe he is...
All Marlin ISD schools to be closed on Monday for disinfection
Marlin ISD will be closed on Monday, Nov. 14, due to a rise in absences related to illness. All campuses will be closed for deep cleaning and disinfection.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Recycle scrap tires next Saturday in Waco
The 21st annual McLennan County Veterans Association flag retirement and disposal ceremony will start at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway. The event is hosted by the city of Woodway and the Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Following an indoor...
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY
A Houston man was arrested Wednesday evening after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 7:00, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of the Highway 290 East Feeder Road for an equipment violation. During his investigation, the driver, Shanna Damon Smith, 41 of Houston, admitted to smoking marijuana inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted of his person, and a THC pen was found in a pocket. Smith was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD TO CONSIDER BOARDWORKS K-12 SUITE
Resources to aid in K-12 instruction will be considered on Monday by the Brenham School Board. The board will also receive an update on school safety and security, as well as the annual Bilingual and ESL program report. Other business will include the campus and department spotlights, including recognition of...
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST MADE ON BRENHAM WOMAN
A warrant arrest was made on a Brenham woman after a traffic stop. Brenham police report that Wednesday night at 11:05, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway for disregarding a stop sign. A standard wanted person check was done on the driver, Aurora Reyes-Sanchez, 22 of Brenham, who had a warrant out of Burleson, Texas, for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Reyes-Sanchez was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.
