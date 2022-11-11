The season came to an end for the Lady Yoe volleyball team on Tuesday night in the regional quarterfinals against Grandview. They were defeated 3-1 by the Lady Zebras. They previously defeated the Lady Wildcats of Scurry-Rosser in the Area round of the playoffs 3-1 on Friday night. The first three points of the first set went to Grandview. Cameron came back and tied the set at 4. Cameron took their first lead of the set on an ace by Kaly White (3) to make the score 7-6. The Lady Yoe stayed on top with a block by Haley Tucker (6) for...

CAMERON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO