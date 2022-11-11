ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Garden State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
SMITHVILLE, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Free Thanksgiving Day Meals in Ocean County, NJ

Thanksgiving is a time for family, love, friends, donations, and a turkey and its fixings. These places want you to have the most wonderful Thanksgiving dinner, with people donating and donating their time it's such a beautiful thing to see. If you need it, these dinners are here to help.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. town on verge of hosting 21st adult legal weed store in state

Fort Lee is poised to become the next New Jersey town to sell adult legal weed in what would be the closest state dispensary to New York City. Ascend Wellness is set to appear before the Fort Lee Planning Board on Monday for final municipal approvals. A top executive at the multi-state operator said conversations with township officials have indicated that Ascend Fort Lee could launch adult weed sales as early as this week.
FORT LEE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ

This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

8 NJ restaurants that will cater your Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving is already here and if you’re not prepared or just don’t want to slave in the kitchen all day, catering your turkey dinner is not a bad option. Think about how exhausted you are after making a whole Thanksgiving meal for 10+ people. And then there’s the clean-up while everyone else is passed out on the couch watching football.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

NJ bear hunt – how to comment before the vote

If you want to comment on a proposed black bear hunt in New Jersey, you will have to do it in person. The New Jersey Fish and Game Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 14, to approve an emergency hunt. They are expecting a large turnout from the public. Typically, the...
TRENTON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Raise a glass for New Jersey Wine Week

Garden State Wine Growers Association – a coalition of 60+ New Jersey wineries and vineyards that support the Garden State’s wine industry through information, resources, and advocacy – celebrates New Jersey Wine Week 2022. From Nov. 14 through 21, you can raise your glass in support of...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Vicious! 11 towns in South NJ that suck the most

This is absolutely vicious. Now, let me start by saying I am a lifelong resident of South Jersey. I grew up in Collings Lakes, moved to Williamstown when I was four, I went to high school in Haddon Township (Paul VI Eagles!), and now live down the shore where I've worked in the Atlantic City area for nearly 25 years.
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey town named among 6 most underrated In America

New Jersey is a collection of unique, amazing towns, and one of those great towns has been named among the most underrated towns in the entire nation. This is not just a big list of great small, underrated towns. This is a very short list of the most underrated small towns in the nation. When you think of just how many great small towns could have made the list, it's incredibly impressive that one from New Jersey did.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy