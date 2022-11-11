Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Garden State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
How you can help unfortunate NJ residents this holiday season
This is the time of year when we start thinking about the people who are less fortunate. And New Jersey people are some of the most generous people in the country. Holiday charities bring out the best side of New Jerseyans. One of the most heartwarming gestures I have seen...
Free Thanksgiving Day Meals in Ocean County, NJ
Thanksgiving is a time for family, love, friends, donations, and a turkey and its fixings. These places want you to have the most wonderful Thanksgiving dinner, with people donating and donating their time it's such a beautiful thing to see. If you need it, these dinners are here to help.
Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Shop
The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Cape May County, you might just want to visit.
Make Plans To Visit The Best Expensive Restaurant In New Jersey
We have all kinds of restaurants in New Jersey. From family style to fancy, there is no doubt the Garden State has it all. And when it comes to expensive restaurants, our best is one of the best in the whole country. Expensive is an interesting word when it comes...
N.J. town on verge of hosting 21st adult legal weed store in state
Fort Lee is poised to become the next New Jersey town to sell adult legal weed in what would be the closest state dispensary to New York City. Ascend Wellness is set to appear before the Fort Lee Planning Board on Monday for final municipal approvals. A top executive at the multi-state operator said conversations with township officials have indicated that Ascend Fort Lee could launch adult weed sales as early as this week.
Applaud Our Kids Foundation Soiree in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey
It's a fantastic benefit for the local organization Zzak G Applaud Our Kids Foundation and they have a fun night for you to enjoy and help this great group to give local kids a chance at the arts. According to their website, "The mission of the Zzak G. Applaud Our...
If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ
This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
8 NJ restaurants that will cater your Thanksgiving dinner
Thanksgiving is already here and if you’re not prepared or just don’t want to slave in the kitchen all day, catering your turkey dinner is not a bad option. Think about how exhausted you are after making a whole Thanksgiving meal for 10+ people. And then there’s the clean-up while everyone else is passed out on the couch watching football.
NJ bear hunt – how to comment before the vote
If you want to comment on a proposed black bear hunt in New Jersey, you will have to do it in person. The New Jersey Fish and Game Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 14, to approve an emergency hunt. They are expecting a large turnout from the public. Typically, the...
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Best Small Towns In America
There is a small town right here in New Jersey that has recently been honored as one of the best small towns in the entire nation, and it's not necessarily one of the first Garden State towns that might come to mind. There are dozens of amazing small towns dotting...
Absolute best fried chicken restaurant in NJ revealed
There is no state in the entire nation that loves food more than we do right here in New Jersey, and we only want the best. If you love a good fried chicken, we are talking your language today. The great thing about living in the Garden State is that...
This Is The Best Sandwich In New Jersey, According To Experts
Regardless of what you call them; subs, heroes, hoagies, grinders, gyros, or sandwiches, there's no doubt that the best are from New Jersey. Personally, I say hoagie but I know a few people who will die on the 'sub' hill. Either way, it's hard to go too far without running...
Raise a glass for New Jersey Wine Week
Garden State Wine Growers Association – a coalition of 60+ New Jersey wineries and vineyards that support the Garden State’s wine industry through information, resources, and advocacy – celebrates New Jersey Wine Week 2022. From Nov. 14 through 21, you can raise your glass in support of...
Swanky! New Jersey’s Most Luxe Hotel is One of the Best in America
If you are looking for "luxurious" accommodations right here in New Jersey, then this hotel might be the one for you. Love Exploring put together its list of "Most Luxe Hotel" in each state and best around America. According to Google, some additional words for "luxe" include deluxe, elegant, lavish,...
New Jersey, this night tubing spot rocks with music and LED light show
Let’s go on a winter day trip, or a long weekend for that matter! This destination is a snow tuber’s paradise! Is anyone else looking for a can of PAM right now? There is no need to lube your tube, this slope is so fast that you will literally fly! Get ready to rock because this tubbing adventure is a light show and concert combined!
Wrapping Up: 105-year-old NJ Shore Family Business Closing For Good
A popular family-owned and operated store at the Jersey Shore that has been serving customers for an incredible 105 years is shutting down for good. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes here in the Garden State (and beyond) over the past couple of years.
Fantastic Fall Festival Happening Saturday in Lakehurst, New Jersey
Looking for something fun to do Saturday with a chance to win fabulous prizes and help a local charity? Then the Fall Into Fall Gift Auction and Food Fest may be the thing for you this weekend. The Fall Into Fall Gift Auction and Food Fest happen on Saturday, November...
Vicious! 11 towns in South NJ that suck the most
This is absolutely vicious. Now, let me start by saying I am a lifelong resident of South Jersey. I grew up in Collings Lakes, moved to Williamstown when I was four, I went to high school in Haddon Township (Paul VI Eagles!), and now live down the shore where I've worked in the Atlantic City area for nearly 25 years.
New Jersey town named among 6 most underrated In America
New Jersey is a collection of unique, amazing towns, and one of those great towns has been named among the most underrated towns in the entire nation. This is not just a big list of great small, underrated towns. This is a very short list of the most underrated small towns in the nation. When you think of just how many great small towns could have made the list, it's incredibly impressive that one from New Jersey did.
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0