Business Insider

Elon Musk reportedly demanded a payroll audit to confirm Twitter employees were 'real humans' before giving them regularly scheduled bonuses and laying them off

Under Elon Musk's ownership, Twitter recently laid off 3,700 people, roughly half its workforce. The New York Times reports Musk initially wanted layoffs before employees would receive scheduled bonuses but delayed them after finding out how expensive that would be. Musk then ordered a payroll audit, in which managers were...
Newsweek

Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List

Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
The Independent

How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it

Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
Business Insider

President Biden referenced Elon Musk's Twitter purchase at a fundraising event, saying the billionaire bought 'an outfit that spews lies all across the world'

At a fundraising event on Friday, President Joe Biden broke his silence on Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter. Biden said Musk bought "an outfit that sends and spews lies all across the world," warning of impacts to the coming election. "There's no editors anymore," Biden added. "How do we expect...
Vox

What you need to know about Elon’s inner circle at Twitter

As Elon Musk carries out his chaotic early days as Twitter’s new CEO — slashing staff, trolling employees and users alike, and freaking out advertisers — you might wonder, who is this guy getting his advice from?. In his first two weeks running Twitter, Musk has assembled...
KFOR

‘Official’ gray Twitter mark appears for some users, then vanishes

Twitter began adding gray “official” labels to some high-profile accounts Wednesday to indicate that they are authentic, the latest twist in new owner Elon Musk’s chaotic overhaul of the platform and its verification system. A few hours later, the labels started disappearing.
Ars Technica

Twitter quietly drops $8 paid verification; “tricking people not OK,” Musk says

When a wave of imposter accounts began using the verified checkmarks from Twitter's Blue paid subscription service to post misleading tweets while pretending to be some of the world’s biggest brands, it created so much chaos that Elon Musk seemingly had no choice but to revoke the paid checkmarks entirely.
PC Gamer

Elon Musk reportedly laid off everyone who ran Twitter's million-follower gaming account, and now it's gone silent

The account hasn't tweeted since the day before Twitter owner Elon Musk imposed massive layoffs across the company. Remember Twitter Gaming (opens in new tab)? The official Twitter account debuted at the beginning of 2016 as part of an effort to "support the avid gaming community and help the top gaming organizations and personalities deliver high quality content to and engage with their fans on Twitter." But now, amidst the chaos and hilarity of the first two weeks of Elon Musk's one-man rule, it appears to be gone for good.
The Verge

Read Elon Musk’s first email to Twitter employees

Elon Musk sent his first email to Twitter employees on Wednesday evening, warning of a “challenging economic climate” ahead and the need for the company to launch Twitter Blue verified subscriptions to help “survive the upcoming economic downturn.”. After laying off half of Twitter’s workforce and gutting...
Gizmodo

All the Execs That Have Quit Elon’s Twitter (So Far)

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk has essentially set the company on fire—and critical employees are running as fast as they can to escape the flames. The company lost five high-level execs on Thursday, including its chief privacy officer and head of software engineering. Their resignations capped off a day in which Musk told employees that “bankruptcy isn’t out of the question” and oversaw newly-minted accounts with paid checkmarks causing chaos on the platform.

