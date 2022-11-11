Read full article on original website
Related
'This is why England are not winning any trophy soon': Fans react to Gareth Southgate's 'CRIMINAL' decision not to take Ivan Toney to the World Cup after Brentford star scores brace to shock Manchester City
Fans have questioned Gareth Southgate's decision to leave Ivan Toney at home for the World Cup after the Brentford striker netted a dramatic brace in his side's win over Manchester City. Despite registering eight goals in 13 Premier League games before taking his tally into double figures at the Etihad,...
Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Fulham v Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Manchester United’s trip to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.
SkySports
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows wants to back Alejandro Garnacho to score in a Manchester United win
As the curtain temporarily comes down on the Premier League, Jones Knows takes to the prediction chair and thinks Alejandro Garnacho can star for Man Utd at Fulham. Brighton vs Aston Villa, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports. Stream this game with a NOW pass | Get Sky Sports. Assessing...
Premier League team news: predicted lineups for the weekend action
Saturday 12.30pm BT Sport 1 Venue Etihad Stadium Last season Manchester City 2 Brentford 0. Referee Peter Bankes This season G6 Y26 R0 4.33 cards/game. Subs from Carson, Ortega, Palmer, Álvarez, Wilson-Esbrand, Lewis, Gündogan, Gómez, Silva, Stones, Rodri. Doubtful Haaland (match fitness), Phillips (match fitness) Injured Walker...
Manchester United Are Monitoring Premier League Goalkeeper
According to new reports, Manchester United are monitoring a Premier League goalkeeper amid David De Gea's future.
SkySports
Birmingham 1-2 Sunderland: Man Utd loanee Amad Diallo nets stunner to earn injury-hit Black Cats victory
Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo netted a second-half stunner as injury-hit Sunderland held off a late Birmingham onslaught to earn a 2-1 win at St Andrew's. Birmingham had the better of the chances in both halves but found themselves behind to Sunderland's first real chance of the game, as Diallo held up the ball brilliantly before finding Ellis Simms in space, and his driven effort was too powerful for John Ruddy to keep out.
SkySports
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea: Joe Willock scores stunner to condemn Graham Potter's Blues to third straight Premier League defeat
Joe Willock's stunning strike earned Newcastle a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at St James' Park, condemning Graham Potter's side to their third consecutive Premier League defeat, as the Blues boss blamed "unforced errors" for their latest downfall. Neither goalkeeper was troubled unduly during a lacklustre first half, with Miguel Almiron...
Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Fulham Premier League
Manchester United travel to Fulham in the Premier League and here you can find my predicted lineup.
NBC Sports
Brighton vs Aston Villa live! Score, how to watch, stream link, TV, lineups
Brighton vs Aston Villa: The Seagulls will try to make their way back into the Premier League’s top-six (or -five) ahead of the 2022 World Cup break, when they host Unai Emery’s side at Amex Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 11:30 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
BBC
Analysis: Tottenham 4-3 Leeds
Antonio Conte claimed his players were feeling "really, really tired" after Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat by Nottingham Forest, and for a while it looked as though another sluggish Spurs start would result in a third successive home league defeat. The hosts could have been further behind by the time...
Fulham vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Alejandro Garnacho came off the bench to score a stoppage-time winner for Manchester United as they beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage in their final Premier League game before the World Cup break on Sunday.Christian Eriksen, who is set to play for Denmark at the World Cup, scored the opener in the 14th minute, sliding in at the far post to steer the ball home after Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes combined cleverly to create the chance.Carlos Vinicius almost put Fulham level just after the break, twisting to fire a shot that goalkeeper David De Gea steered behind, and...
SB Nation
Eddie Howe named Premier League Manager of the Month for October
It is now official: Newcastle members have swept the field and won all awards handed by the Premier League for the month of October after Eddie Howe got named Manager of the Month earlier this week. Howe follows Miguel Almirón snatching the awards for Player of the Month and Goal...
SB Nation
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
With just two points from our last four games, including back-to-back defeats, the expectations are rather low for this trip to St James’, even by trips to St James’ standards. Newcastle are hot, Chelsea are ice cold. But this is the last game before the World Cup and we’ve seen some unexpected results already this weekend, so perhaps we’ll get lucky.
BBC
Man City v Brentford: Team news
Joao Cancelo is available for Manchester City after serving a one-match ban in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Chelsea. Kyle Walker, who has been selected in England's World Cup squad, remains out following groin surgery. Vitaly Janelt has recovered from the minor muscle injury that kept him out of...
Is Chelsea vs Newcastle on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Chelsea travel to Newcastle on a run of four Premier League matches without a win and looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat under Graham Potter.But they face a Newcastle side who are at the opposite end of the form table and could claim a key result in the top-four race with a fifth consecutive win in the Premier League.Follow live updates from Newcastle vs ChelseaWhile Potter is starting to feel the pressure after Chelsea’s run, Newcastle are flying high and have seen Eddie Howe named manager of the month while Miguel Almiron has picked up the player of...
BBC
Analysis: Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa
Familiar issues were evident for Brighton as they succumbed to defeat at home to Aston Villa. While Alexis Mac Allister scored the club's fastest-ever Premier League goal with his 49th-second opener, they struggled to do much in the way of troubling Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez across the match.
Liverpool v Southampton: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch And LIVE Stream
This is the information you need for Liverpool's Premier League match against Southampton. It includes team news, predicted lineup and where you can watch and live stream around the world.
BBC
Analysis: Bournemouth 3-0 Everton
This was a hugely damaging defeat for Everton that leaves them just one point and one place outside the Premier League relegation zone going into the World Cup break. The Toffees have now lost six of their last eight games in all competitions and this latest reverse comes just days after a 4-1 thrashing by the same opposition in the EFL Cup.
Jude Bellingham Likely To Join Liverpool Or Manchester City Over Unattractive Manchester United
Jude Bellingham’s likely destination is either Liverpool or Manchester City. Manchester United, PSG, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich all hardly have a chance according to reports.
Liverpool Set For Key Southampton Clash In Last Game Before FIFA World Cup
The game is a must win for the Reds, who come up against a Saints side now under the guidance of new manager Nathan Jones.
Comments / 0