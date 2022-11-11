Read full article on original website
Rupert Will Once Again Transform Into One Of A Kind Christmas City USA
Rupert, Idaho becomes one of the most festive places in the world starting November 25th. Rupert turns into "Christmas City, USA" and it is full of a ton of fun events and family activities. Christmas City, USA Is Rupert. Starting on November 25th, you can start ice skating on the...
tourcounsel.com
Shoshone Falls in Twin Falls, Idaho (with Map & Photos)
The one known as Shoshone Falls could not be missing from our list of waterfalls in the United States. Nicknamed the Niagara of the West, this torrent of the Snake River is actually higher than the real Niagara (64.7 meters) and impressively wide (274 meters). This makes it one of...
Idaho Wedding Scene Experience
It is one giant place you can get everything you need to know, and more that you probably didn't, for your special day. The wedding experience gathers a ton of wedding vendors into one place so you can find every vendor that best suits your needs on your wedding day. There will be photographers, bakers, DJs, and more. It gets bigger every year.
Support Our Future As The Magic Valley Kid Market Returns This Weekend
If you believe that the children are our future, then this weekend you have the opportunity to support, encourage, and help finance the business-minded youth of Southern Idaho. The Magic Valley Kid Market is returning to the Filer Fairgrounds. The Magic Valley Kid Market At Fairgrounds This Weekend. The Magic...
How Not to Apply for a Job in Twin Falls
Over the last few weeks, I have seen a few people posting on local chats and rants and raves pages looking for jobs, and their approach is one you want to avoid. Putting an ad on a local Facebook page isn't a terrible idea, but the odds of finding a job are low this way. While it doesn't hurt to try this route, make sure to be smart in what you post. When putting in the desired salary, you are limiting yourself from the get-go. Putting limited scheduling, while it is nice to be honest, makes you lower on the candidate list, when others may have a more open schedule. Most importantly, do no admit you will fail a drug test, as not many places will hire you, knowing you are breaking the law and unable to pass a mandatory drug test if their company requires it.
What Does The Twin Falls Silo House Look Like Inside
A few months ago I wrote about a new house being built in Twin Falls that was being referred to as ‘The Silo House’. When you see pictures you immediately understand the name. But at that time we didn’t have any pictures of the interior since it was still under construction, but now we do and they are beautiful.
Chart-Topping Band Warrant Coming To Jackpot NV For Two Shows
A rock band that achieved worldwide popularity in the eighties with multiple chart-topping hits is coming to Jackpot, Nevada, in January for back-to-back evening performances. Warrant is regarded as one of the most commercially-successful glam rock bands of the eighties and nineties. The group formed in Los Angeles in the 1984, and gained success with a string of radio hits such as "Cherry Pie," "Uncle Tom's Cabin," and "Heaven." They are currently scheduled for January 27 and 28 shows at Cactus Pete's Resort Casino in Jackpot, before heading back east to wrap up their tour in June.
Yellowstone Season 5 Wait For Twin Falls Fans Ends Sunday
For Yellowstone fans, the much-anticipated wait for the fifth season's premiere ends in just a few days. Rip, John, Beth, Kayce, and the rest of the Dutton clan have some payback coming for wrongs done to them in the previous season. Whether you watch the insanely popular drama series Yellowstone...
Get Unique Christmas Gift Ideas At The CSI Harvest Time Fun Festival
Each year at the College of Southern Idaho they host a Harvest Time Fun Festival that will give you unique gift ideas and out of the house. The event is coming up and it is always a great experience. College of Southern Idaho Harvest Time Fun Festival. This event brings...
Meet the 90-year-old, horse-packing deer hunter who just celebrated her 80th hunting anniversary by harvesting a mule deer
“There’s nothing wrong with the outdoor life,” Bryant said. “I truly believe that.” The post Meet the 90-year-old, horse-packing deer hunter who just celebrated her 80th hunting anniversary by harvesting a mule deer appeared first on Local News 8.
All The Things You Could Buy In Twin Falls If You Won Powerball
If you won the Powerball lottery, now worth $2.3 billion dollars, you could pretty much buy all of Twin Falls. But that is no fun. So we found some things that you could purchase and create in Twin Falls. Tons Of Land Along The Canyon Rim Trail. Right now you...
What Would You Do? Moose Says ‘Good Morning’ Outside Your Door in Idaho
What would you do? What would you do if you woke up in the morning, got ready for work, went to head to your car, and found a moose standing in your driveway or on your front porch? What if you have an important flight to catch? Have to take your kids to school? What if you have an important meeting you can not miss at work? Moose are not known to be kind animals and would unlikely move by you saying please let me by. How do you handle the situation and how do you ultimately get out of your home safely and promptly, or do you? What would you do?
Delivery Driver Reports Unfamiliar, Massive South Idaho Bird
Idaho has a large number of immense, elusive birds that take flight throughout the state every day, and although condors aren't native to the Gem State, a delivery driver who was headed northeast of Twin Falls compared a bird he recently saw while on the clock to the massive breed of vulture more commonly found in California and Nevada.
How You Can Help Ensure No Twin Falls Family Goes Hungry This Season
A few community members have come together to raise Thanksgiving turkeys for families in need. If you want to help the cause, it is pretty simple, all you have to do is go to the store, grab a turkey, and take it downtown to the collection place. No Family Should...
2022 Christmas In The Night Time Sky Event Details
Christmas in the Nighttime Sky is officially back for 2022 and the show promises to be even more amazing and memorable than ever before. Details About the 2022 Christmas In The Nighttime Sky Event in Twin Falls. Christmas in the Nighttime Sky will return to the Magic Valley on November...
Idaho Food Bank Awards Five Southern Idaho Groups with Grants
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five organizations in Southern Idaho have been given grants to help with food insecurity by the Idaho Food Bank and partners. Helping Hearts and Hands, Camas County Senior Citizens Association, Martha & Marys's Food Pantry, Mustard Seed Ministries, and Voices Against Violence were recently awarded a combined $20,750 in grants from the Idaho Food Bank Fund to help promote healthy eating and ease hunger in the state. The Idaho Food Bank works with Catholic Charities and the Community Action Partnership Association of Idaho to distribute awards every year. “Thank goodness for the Idaho Food Bank Fund and the generous support of Idaho taxpayers! These grants to local organizations make a significant impact on the work to address food insecurity,” said Doug Alles, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Idaho in a prepared statement. “We know that food insecurity impacts every community, and it is an honor to steward the work of The Idaho Food Bank Fund to improve the lives of our neighbors.” A total of 47 groups in Idaho were awarded grants out of the $233,900 set aside for assistance. The funds come from Idaho taxpayers who donated on their income tax returns to the Idaho Food Bank. Money from the grants can also be sued to buy food storage and transportation in addition to providing education on healthy eating. See how much each each location was given below:
8 Events Taking Place this First November Weekend in the Magic Valley
A busy Halloween weekend has passed and it is a few weeks until the next major holiday rolls around. The weather will be dropping and the wetness of rain and snow will make its presence felt. It would be a nice weekend to stay inside and rest up after last weekend and to stay warm, but then you will be missing out on the many events taking place this weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley. Get off the couch and get out this weekend to enjoy some fun that you can't find anywhere else. Here are the events taking place this weekend.
The Tiny Village Located Within an Idaho Diner
You ever visit a place for several years and then one day ask yourself where that came from? I had one of those experiences while eating lunch at a favorite café in Twin Falls. Usually, I’m focused on the conversation and the menu. The social aspect of dining out apparently blots out some of my senses.
Six Story Building to Open in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The newest and one of the tallest buildings in downtown Twin Falls is set to open up in less than a week after two years of construction. Galena Opportunities Inc. announced Friday the Main Avenue Lofts will be opened and dedicated November 10, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The groundbreaking for the mixed-use building happened in 2020 at the site of the previous Idaho Youth Ranch building across from Twin Falls City Hall. The building features a mix of retail, office, restaurant, and apartments under one roof. Tenants are already set to move in with KickBack Points LLC. taking up a large portion of the office space while the Idaho Women's Business Center will work with entrepreneurs to take up some of the retail spaces. Main Avenue Lofts will have 44 apartments available from studio to multi-bedroom set ups.
Here’s How Idahoans Can Help Ukraine With Humanitarian Drive This Week
A humanitarian aid collection drive will be taking place this week in Southern Idaho to gather items to send to Ukraine. Items needed include food, clothes, baby items, hygiene products, and money. Idahoans Can Help Ukraine With Humanitarian Drive This Week. The humanitarian aid collection drive is happening in Twin...
