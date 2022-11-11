ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers


WFLA

Frontier, 5 other airlines to refund more than $600 million

Frontier Airlines and five foreign carriers have agreed to refund more than $600 million combined to travelers whose trips were canceled or significantly delayed since the start of the pandemic, federal officials said Monday.
energyintel.com

Newbuild: NuScale Faces Drop in Subscriptions, Rising Costs

NuScale’s downsized small modular reactor (SMR) project is facing higher costs, while offtake commitments stand at only 25% of the project's planned output. With one prospective subscriber abandoning the NuScale SMR in favor of a less developed advanced reactor project, existing subscribers are looking toward the next off-ramp, either to exit their deals or negotiate more favorable terms.
energyintel.com

Aramco, Total: Don't Neglect Oil and Gas Investment

The CEOs of Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies teamed up at the COP27 climate conference last week to hammer home the message that the world must continue to invest in oil and gas, even as it steps up investment in low-carbon energy. Crude futures tumbled on Monday amid hawkish fiscal rhetoric...
Reuters

Amazon to lay off thousands of employees -source

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) is planning to lay off around 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday, in what would amount to its biggest such reduction to date.

