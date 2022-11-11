Read full article on original website
Cuba, U.S. to hold second round of migration talks in Havana
HAVANA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Cuba and the United States will hold another round of migration talks on Tuesday in Havana, officials said on Monday, as the two countries grapple with a crisis that has seen record-breaking numbers of Cubans enter the United States.
Jeff Bezos advises to 'take some risk off the table,' says economy currently 'does not look great'
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Saturday offered some advice to individuals and small business owners as he noted the economy "does not look great right now."
Frontier, 5 other airlines to refund more than $600 million
Frontier Airlines and five foreign carriers have agreed to refund more than $600 million combined to travelers whose trips were canceled or significantly delayed since the start of the pandemic, federal officials said Monday.
Newbuild: NuScale Faces Drop in Subscriptions, Rising Costs
NuScale’s downsized small modular reactor (SMR) project is facing higher costs, while offtake commitments stand at only 25% of the project's planned output. With one prospective subscriber abandoning the NuScale SMR in favor of a less developed advanced reactor project, existing subscribers are looking toward the next off-ramp, either to exit their deals or negotiate more favorable terms.
Aramco, Total: Don't Neglect Oil and Gas Investment
The CEOs of Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies teamed up at the COP27 climate conference last week to hammer home the message that the world must continue to invest in oil and gas, even as it steps up investment in low-carbon energy. Crude futures tumbled on Monday amid hawkish fiscal rhetoric...
Amazon to lay off thousands of employees -source
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) is planning to lay off around 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday, in what would amount to its biggest such reduction to date.
As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies
BEIJING/HONG KONG, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chinese software developer Tang Huajun loves playing with his two-year-old in their apartment on the outskirts of Beijing but he said he is unlikely to have another child.
