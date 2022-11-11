Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Fulham v Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Manchester United’s trip to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Liverpool and Man Utd eyeing 23-yr-old, club could demand €100m
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been on the radar of Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester United. A report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness) claims that the 23-year-old has been watched by the two Premier League clubs but he would cost a premium. Apparently, Napoli could demand a fee...
SkySports
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea: Joe Willock scores stunner to condemn Graham Potter's Blues to third straight Premier League defeat
Joe Willock's stunning strike earned Newcastle a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at St James' Park, condemning Graham Potter's side to their third consecutive Premier League defeat, as the Blues boss blamed "unforced errors" for their latest downfall. Neither goalkeeper was troubled unduly during a lacklustre first half, with Miguel Almiron...
Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Fulham Premier League
Manchester United travel to Fulham in the Premier League and here you can find my predicted lineup.
Manchester United fans back Erik ten Hag after fiery Cristiano Ronaldo interview
In what is being considered a poorly-timed interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo gave a scathing account of his return to Manchester United and bashed everything from the way the team's ownership to the lack of updated gym equipment. He even said the team tried to force him out. But the...
F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen takes 2023 title risk after act of defiance at Brazilian GP
Max Verstappen insisted he “has his reasons” after disobeying team orders from the Red Bull pit wall to allow Sergio Perez to pass him on the final lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.The double world champion, who had overtaken a struggling Perez towards the end of a chaotic race, was told to let the Mexican through to claim fifth place, with Perez battling with Charles Leclerc for second place in the World Championship. Yet Verstappen ignored the instruction from race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, meaning Perez goes into the final race next week in Abu Dhabi level on points with...
NBC Sports
Brighton vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Brighton vs Aston Villa: The Seagulls will try to make their way back into the Premier League’s top-six (or -five) ahead of the 2022 World Cup break, when they host Unai Emery’s side at Amex Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 11:30 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
SB Nation
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
With just two points from our last four games, including back-to-back defeats, the expectations are rather low for this trip to St James’, even by trips to St James’ standards. Newcastle are hot, Chelsea are ice cold. But this is the last game before the World Cup and we’ve seen some unexpected results already this weekend, so perhaps we’ll get lucky.
BBC
Man City v Brentford: Team news
Joao Cancelo is available for Manchester City after serving a one-match ban in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Chelsea. Kyle Walker, who has been selected in England's World Cup squad, remains out following groin surgery. Vitaly Janelt has recovered from the minor muscle injury that kept him out of...
Liverpool v Southampton: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch And LIVE Stream
This is the information you need for Liverpool's Premier League match against Southampton. It includes team news, predicted lineup and where you can watch and live stream around the world.
SB Nation
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Southampton
Liverpool play their final game before the 2022 World Cup and sportswashing spectacular from Qatar since FIFA has decided to send the game’s best to a nation that promised and then failed to deliver a summer World Cup causing a disruption of domestic seasons and increased fixture congestion for players already dealing with an overloaded schedule but it’s cool because FIFA execs got a lot of kickbacks out of it and Qatar will use the event to burnish their image as a globe-destroying petrostate that relies on modern slavery, has an atrocious human rights record, and doesn’t believe in any of the pesky equality-type things FIFA often like to pretend they care about.
BBC
Analysis: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United
Eighteen-year-old Argentina forward Alejandro Garnacho was Manchester United's hero as he scored his first Premier League goal to give United a dramatic 2-1 win over Fulham. United were fortunate to get the three points after ex-Red Dan James looked to have earned the London side a well-deserved draw before...
Yardbarker
Man Utd & Liverpool eye potential Spurs transfer raid as one club ponders €80m deal
Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up a potential transfer move for Tottenham forward Son Heung-min. The South Korea international has a contract with Spurs until 2025, but it may be that his future is now in some doubt as top clubs apparently circle for his signature.
Liverpool reach World Cup break grateful for Alisson’s role in damage limitation
The beard, it transpired, was not the source of Alisson’s powers. Freshly shaven, the goalkeeper allied a new look with familiar excellence on Saturday, a hat-trick of second-half saves ensuring there was no comeback from Southampton. He was praised by a defensive ally – “Alisson was outstanding again,” said Virgil van Dijk – and mocked. “I said to him, ‘You look like an American guy’, just a random guy,” the Dutchman explained.It was said with affection. Alisson goes to the World Cup as, in Van Dijk’s opinion, the best goalkeeper on the planet. They both head to Qatar as...
lastwordonsports.com
Newcastle United vs Chelsea Predictions and Best Odds for November 12
With Newcastle United currently sitting in the top four, they invite an out-of-form Chelsea to St. James’ Park. With the World Cup break on the horizon, Graham Potter will be desperate to get one last win to turn things around. Newcastle United vs Chelsea Predictions for Final Game Before...
Jude Bellingham Likely To Join Liverpool Or Manchester City Over Unattractive Manchester United
Jude Bellingham’s likely destination is either Liverpool or Manchester City. Manchester United, PSG, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich all hardly have a chance according to reports.
Watch: Christian Eriksen Scores First Manchester United Goal v Fulham
Christian Eriksen has scored his first Manchester United goal and has given his side the lead against Fulham.
BBC
Analysis: Man City 1-2 Brentford
Manchester City missed the chance to go into the World Cup break on a high note after a bitterly disappointing performance and defeat against Brentford at Etihad Stadium. City have been riding their luck and only secured a win against Fulham at home with a stoppage time penalty from Erling Haaland last weekend.
FOX Sports
Arsenal's EPL title charge was made in Manchester
If Arsenal wins the English Premier League, it will be with the help of Manchester City. Pep Guardiola might not agree, but the influence he has had on the season’s pace-setter cannot be ignored. His former assistant Mikel Arteta has overseen a remarkable transformation at the London club since...
Yardbarker
Jurgen Klopp makes transfer request, Bundesliga player on Liverpool’s radar
Liverpool are looking to improve their attacking options at the end of the season and Jurgen Klopp has identified the Borussia Dortmund youngster Youssoufa Moukoko as a potential target. According to a report from Fichajes, the 17-year-old attacker is a target for Manchester United as well and it will be...
