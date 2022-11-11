Read full article on original website
muskegonlumberjacks.com
Longtime Muskegon High School teacher Bill Paulson responded when his country called him to military service – two different times
MUSKEGON – As a young man growing up in the shadow of World War II, Bill Paulson did not expect to be drafted into the military. He graduated from Muskegon High School in 1945, just as the war in Europe and the Pacific was coming to an end. But...
whtc.com
Holland Hospital is First in Michigan to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 10, 2022) – Holland Hospital and Shoreline Orthopaedics, in partnership, are the first in Michigan to offer the BEAR® Implant for treatment of one of the most common knee injuries in the United States, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears. The Bridge-Enhanced® ACL Restoration, or BEAR, Implant is the first medical advancement to allow the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with another tendon or graft – and is the first innovation in ACL tear treatment in more than 30 years.
Medical examiner lays veterans to rest after no family steps forward
For months, their remains lay unclaimed in a morgue — five men who served in the military without families to claim them. Thursday, they were buried with honors.
Woman killed in West Michigan when truck hauling 80,000 lbs. of corn slams into SUV head-on
A 53-year-old woman is dead after a crash in West Michigan involving a semi-truck carrying 80,000 lbs. of corn. Michigan State Police say the truck side-swiped a car then slammed head-on into her SUV.
Man trapped in snow-covered vehicle for 8 hours overnight after Southwest Michigan crash
CASSOPOLIS, MI – A South Bend man was injured and trapped in his snow-covered vehicle for eight hours overnight after crashing early Sunday on M-60. Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke did not disclose the extent of the man’s injuries but said the man, 50-year-old Michael Douglas II, was flown to a hospital in South Bend for treatment.
Police ask for help looking for runaway teen from Allegan Co.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Michigan — The Michigan State Police are searching for what they say is a runaway teen out of Allegan County. Raven McBride, 16, went missing from her Laketown Township home on Friday, Oct. 21 around 8:30 p.m. She was last seen when told her family she was taking the dogs outside.
Update: Missing man found, reunited with family
A missing man from Wyoming believed to be endangered was found and was returned home to his family safe.
There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland
Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
Deputies: Thieves asked woman for ride, stole car
A woman had her car stolen from her in Jenison on Sunday, deputies say.
Paleoindians and beyond: West Michigan’s history goes back millennia
For West Michigan, history effectively starts with the Hopewell Indians.
MLive.com
East Grand Rapids guard signs with Michigan, joins sisters at Division I level
EAST GRAND RAPIDS – Macy Brown’s parents needed about a second or less to respond when asked if days like Thursday ever get old. “No,” Noelle and Spencer Brown laughed.
whtc.com
Holland Man Killed in Pickup-Mini Bike Collision
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 12, 2022) – A 48-year-old Holland man lost his ilve in a two-vehicle Saturday evening crash involving a pick up truck and a mini-bike on Holland’s North Side. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Keith Biros, the man was piloting the mini-bike in...
Family, friends remember mother shot and killed in Grand Rapids
Family and friends gathered in Grand Rapids Friday night to remember the life of a woman who was shot and killed last month.
Michigan’s only two 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools are from the same district
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Byron Center Public Schools was the only school district in Michigan to have its schools be recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Brown and Marshall elementary schools were among 297 schools across the country named National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.
MLive.com
Sites announced for 5 Grand Rapids football teams headed to state semifinals
The state semifinals are next for the Grand Rapids area’s five regional football champions. The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced the sites for the Nov. 18-19 games. Check out where Caledonia, Forest Hills Central, South Christian, Catholic Central and West Catholic are headed. Winners will advance to the Nov. 25-26 state finals at Ford Field in Detroit.
WWMT
Deadly parking lot shooting near WMU campus prompts student concerns
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students expressed their concerns for safety in one off-campus area following the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man in a strip mall parking lot. Bryce Salter, 21, was discovered shot in the parking lot of the Campus Pointe Mall on the intersection of...
Check Out What Grand Rapids Looked Like Over 150 Years Ago
I've always been a history buff and I love learning new things. When I moved to Grand Rapids to start working in radio back in 2007, I tried to learn as much as I could about my new hometown. In 2014, I left Michigan for another radio job. Last year, I had the chance to move back and fell back in love with G.R.
State police: Speed likely factor in rollover crash, 3 teens hospitalized
Michigan State Police is investigating a rollover crash that sent three teenagers, including the driver, to the hospital.
Police take suspect into custody after hours-long barricade in NW Grand Rapids
The suspect is allegedly involved in a felonious assault that happened on Saturday morning, police negotiated throughout the night.
Michigan’s 5 Oldest Towns Are Loaded With Amazing History
The other day I stumbled onto some cool facts about the history of Grand Rapids and how much it's changed since the early 1800s. At the bottom of this article, I share some really cool historic pics of Grand Rapids that take you back in time. While looking into the...
