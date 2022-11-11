HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 10, 2022) – Holland Hospital and Shoreline Orthopaedics, in partnership, are the first in Michigan to offer the BEAR® Implant for treatment of one of the most common knee injuries in the United States, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears. The Bridge-Enhanced® ACL Restoration, or BEAR, Implant is the first medical advancement to allow the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with another tendon or graft – and is the first innovation in ACL tear treatment in more than 30 years.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO