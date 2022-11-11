ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins, MI

whtc.com

Holland Hospital is First in Michigan to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 10, 2022) – Holland Hospital and Shoreline Orthopaedics, in partnership, are the first in Michigan to offer the BEAR® Implant for treatment of one of the most common knee injuries in the United States, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears. The Bridge-Enhanced® ACL Restoration, or BEAR, Implant is the first medical advancement to allow the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with another tendon or graft – and is the first innovation in ACL tear treatment in more than 30 years.
HOLLAND, MI
1077 WRKR

There Are Rumors of Mountain Lions Being Spotted In Holland

Probably the last thing you want to encounter while walking around Holland is a mountain lion, but according to some rumors that have been milling around, that might happen. A conversation that came up recently in a group of people and happenings in Holland led to people sharing what they feel may be good evidence that there could be some BIG cats located in the area.
HOLLAND, MI
whtc.com

Holland Man Killed in Pickup-Mini Bike Collision

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 12, 2022) – A 48-year-old Holland man lost his ilve in a two-vehicle Saturday evening crash involving a pick up truck and a mini-bike on Holland’s North Side. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Keith Biros, the man was piloting the mini-bike in...
HOLLAND, MI
MLive.com

Sites announced for 5 Grand Rapids football teams headed to state semifinals

The state semifinals are next for the Grand Rapids area’s five regional football champions. The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced the sites for the Nov. 18-19 games. Check out where Caledonia, Forest Hills Central, South Christian, Catholic Central and West Catholic are headed. Winners will advance to the Nov. 25-26 state finals at Ford Field in Detroit.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Deadly parking lot shooting near WMU campus prompts student concerns

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students expressed their concerns for safety in one off-campus area following the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man in a strip mall parking lot. Bryce Salter, 21, was discovered shot in the parking lot of the Campus Pointe Mall on the intersection of...
KALAMAZOO, MI

