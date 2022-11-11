ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Parish, LA

bogalusadailynews.com

Clementene “Tina” Lamin

Clementene Lee Esther Rivers Lamin, affectionately known as “Tina,” was a beautiful, classy and impressive woman. She had a vibe that made her well-loved everywhere she went. Tina passed away peacefully on Nov. 7, 2022, at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, at the age of 74. She...
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Hillary Harris

Hillary accepted Christ at a young age. He attended Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church. He worked for the City of Bogalusa for 36 years and retired in 2010. Hillary was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie Lee Harris Sr. and Lucille Harris; two brothers, Eddie Harris Jr. and Johnny Harris; and two sisters, Ruby Manning and Ruth Lewis.
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Linda Seal

Linda Sue Hodges Seal, 75, passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 5, 2022. She loved gardening, and sitting on her front porch spending time with family. She had a huge heart, and loved her friends and family fiercely. She was a beautiful soul, and a force of nature. She will be missed by many.
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Cassandra Chatman

The Chatman/Keil family announces the passing of their beloved Cassandra Mia Chatman (b. Bogalusa La 1965), who accepted the invitation of her ancestors Mr. and Mrs. Percy and Bessie Keil of Bogalusa and Ms. Grace Jackson of Biloxi, Miss. Cassandra transitioned surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
BOGALUSA, LA
WWL

St. Tammany school board passes resolution banning teaching of Critical Race Theory

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish School Board has passed a resolution banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in its schools. Last week, board member Michael Nation said that students need to learn the full, unvarnished history of the country, but, “that instruction should not include dogma that denigrates people of any race, or that our nation is illegitimate because of slavery.”
SLIDELL, LA
WWL

Bogalusa elects 23-year-old Tyrin Truong as Mayor

BOGALUSA, La. — It was a speech Bogalusa Mayor-elect Tyrin Truong wasn’t sure he’d give Tuesday night. “Everybody kept saying it’s going to be a runoff, it’s going to be a runoff, so I prepared two speeches just in case,” said Truong. When the...
BOGALUSA, LA
WWL-TV

Washington Parish Election Results

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Washington Parish will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide races on the local, state and federal level. Every voter in Louisiana will have a U.S. Senate seat and eight...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts

Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that a grand jury returned a superseding indictment on November 4, 2022, against Glenn E. Diaz, age 71, of Arabi, Louisiana; Peter J. “Pete” Jenevein, age 57, of Panama City, Florida; and Mark S. Grelle, age 67, of Chalmette, Louisiana for bank fraud and money laundering charges related to defrauding First NBC Bank, the New Orleans-based bank that failed in April 2017.
ARABI, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Linda Thomas

Linda Bernice Thomas, a resident of Bogalusa, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Mandeville, at the age of 79. Linda was born on Jan. 26, 1943, to the late Rev. Wiley and Minnie Mae Madden. She was the former owner and operator of Travis Grocery and Country Super Store.
BOGALUSA, LA
fox8live.com

Cantrell campaign manager questions journalistic ethics of Zurik investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Society for Professional Journalists says a Lee Zurik investigation into New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and one of her security officers is “entirely appropriate and journalistically ethical.”. The determination came after Mayor Cantrell’s campaign manager asked the SPJ if the investigation of the “mayor’s...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Hammond mayor’s race heads to runoff and other Tangipahoa results

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Results are in from Tuesday’s (Nov. 8) election and the Hammond mayor’s race is headed for a runoff. Incumbent Mayor Pete Panepinto will face political newcomer Tracy Washington Wells, who is the wife of City Councilman Devon Wells, in a special runoff election that will take place on Dec. 10.
HAMMOND, LA

