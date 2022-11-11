Read full article on original website
bogalusadailynews.com
Clementene “Tina” Lamin
Clementene Lee Esther Rivers Lamin, affectionately known as “Tina,” was a beautiful, classy and impressive woman. She had a vibe that made her well-loved everywhere she went. Tina passed away peacefully on Nov. 7, 2022, at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, at the age of 74. She...
bogalusadailynews.com
Hillary Harris
Hillary accepted Christ at a young age. He attended Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church. He worked for the City of Bogalusa for 36 years and retired in 2010. Hillary was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie Lee Harris Sr. and Lucille Harris; two brothers, Eddie Harris Jr. and Johnny Harris; and two sisters, Ruby Manning and Ruth Lewis.
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson asks skeptical City Council for extra $13 million
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson tangled with City Council members during her first annual budget hearing on Friday, as she pitched a pay increase for deputies and $25 million in one-time expenses while defending her spending on travel and consultants. Hutson said she wants $13 million more than Mayor LaToya...
bogalusadailynews.com
Linda Seal
Linda Sue Hodges Seal, 75, passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 5, 2022. She loved gardening, and sitting on her front porch spending time with family. She had a huge heart, and loved her friends and family fiercely. She was a beautiful soul, and a force of nature. She will be missed by many.
bogalusadailynews.com
Cassandra Chatman
The Chatman/Keil family announces the passing of their beloved Cassandra Mia Chatman (b. Bogalusa La 1965), who accepted the invitation of her ancestors Mr. and Mrs. Percy and Bessie Keil of Bogalusa and Ms. Grace Jackson of Biloxi, Miss. Cassandra transitioned surrounded by her family on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
WDSU
South Claiborne Avenue Church says they were robbed of essential equipment
NEW ORLEANS — Ebeneezer Baptist Church on South Claiborne Avenue says it was robbed of essential video and sound equipment Sunday morning. The church says thieves broke into the church to take the equipment that they rely on to get the word out to people that can't attend the church in person.
St. Tammany school board passes resolution banning teaching of Critical Race Theory
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish School Board has passed a resolution banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in its schools. Last week, board member Michael Nation said that students need to learn the full, unvarnished history of the country, but, “that instruction should not include dogma that denigrates people of any race, or that our nation is illegitimate because of slavery.”
Mayor bodyguard investigated for time sheet irregularities
A new bloom of controversy swirls around the Mayor’s office as the man trusted with her security appears to have billing irregularities on his time sheet. This has prompted the Police Department’s Public Integrity Bureau to investigate.
Bogalusa elects 23-year-old Tyrin Truong as Mayor
BOGALUSA, La. — It was a speech Bogalusa Mayor-elect Tyrin Truong wasn’t sure he’d give Tuesday night. “Everybody kept saying it’s going to be a runoff, it’s going to be a runoff, so I prepared two speeches just in case,” said Truong. When the...
NOLA.com
Folsom Mayor Lance Willie thankful for big victory in reelection bid
Folsom Mayor Lance Willie felt good about his prospects of being reelected on Nov. 8, and in a village with one voting precinct, it didn’t take long for him to get word that had happened. “About 8:15 (p.m.), I got the call,” he told the St. Tammany Farmer a...
WWL-TV
Washington Parish Election Results
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in Washington Parish will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide races on the local, state and federal level. Every voter in Louisiana will have a U.S. Senate seat and eight...
Election Upset: 23-year-old elected Mayor of City of Bogalusa in Louisiana
Tyrin Truong is just 23 years old, but he says age is just a number. When it comes to strong leadership, his fresh perspective will benefit Bogalusa.
NOLA.com
Hope in a bottle: A glass recycling project is helping Louisiana reverse the effects of coastal erosion
This story is part of Gambit's "Climate of Change" series on climate change and labor in partnership with the Solutions Journalism Network. From a small greenhouse next to Tulane University’s Uptown campus, associate professor Sunshine Van Bael is cultivating a spark of hope. . She and a team of graduate...
NOLA.com
Doc Hawley, New Orleans riverboat captain and calliope player, dies at 87
Clarke Campbell “Doc” Hawley, who not only piloted the steamboat Natchez on the Mississippi River for 20 years but also played its calliope, sending rollicking melodies throughout New Orleans’ French Quarter, died Saturday at Ochsner Baptist Medical Center of esophageal cancer complications. He was 87. Dr. Brobson...
Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts
Former Assistant District Attorney in Louisiana and Two Associates Charged with Numerous New Bank Fraud Counts. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that a grand jury returned a superseding indictment on November 4, 2022, against Glenn E. Diaz, age 71, of Arabi, Louisiana; Peter J. “Pete” Jenevein, age 57, of Panama City, Florida; and Mark S. Grelle, age 67, of Chalmette, Louisiana for bank fraud and money laundering charges related to defrauding First NBC Bank, the New Orleans-based bank that failed in April 2017.
bogalusadailynews.com
Linda Thomas
Linda Bernice Thomas, a resident of Bogalusa, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Mandeville, at the age of 79. Linda was born on Jan. 26, 1943, to the late Rev. Wiley and Minnie Mae Madden. She was the former owner and operator of Travis Grocery and Country Super Store.
fox8live.com
Cantrell campaign manager questions journalistic ethics of Zurik investigation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Society for Professional Journalists says a Lee Zurik investigation into New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and one of her security officers is “entirely appropriate and journalistically ethical.”. The determination came after Mayor Cantrell’s campaign manager asked the SPJ if the investigation of the “mayor’s...
NOLA.com
A 23-year-old unseated Bogalusa's mayor: 'People all across the state are watching us.'
Bogalusa voted Tuesday to elect a 23-year-old mayor, bringing the incumbent mayor's term to an end. Tyrin Truong won the Nov. 8 election for Bogalusa mayor with 56% of the vote, beating out incumbent Wendy O'Quin Perrette, who won 19% of the vote. A third candidate, Teddy Drummond, garnered 25%...
Hammond mayor’s race heads to runoff and other Tangipahoa results
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Results are in from Tuesday’s (Nov. 8) election and the Hammond mayor’s race is headed for a runoff. Incumbent Mayor Pete Panepinto will face political newcomer Tracy Washington Wells, who is the wife of City Councilman Devon Wells, in a special runoff election that will take place on Dec. 10.
NOLA.com
Archdiocese of New Orleans seeks court approval to sell off properties in bankruptcy case
More than two years after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the face of mounting lawsuits related to past child sexual abuse, the Archdiocese of New Orleans is beginning to raise cash by selling some of its vast real estate holdings. Attorneys for the local Roman Catholic Church will...
