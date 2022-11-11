Read full article on original website
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Contractor Fraud Suspect
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Contractor Fraud Suspect. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 14, 2022, that detectives are requesting the public’s aid in locating Nicholas Flournoy, who is wanted for contractor fraud. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Botched anti-slavery amendment made Louisiana a national embarrassment
On Nov. 8, Louisiana voters went to the polls to vote. One of the items they would vote on was yet another useless amendment to our bloated constitution. State Rep. Edmond Jordan offered up an amendment that was so poor that if it passed, it would need another amendment to fix the ambiguous language.
tulanehullabaloo.com
Louisiana decides tax reform, prison labor amendments
Much of the focus of last week’s midterm elections was on candidates, but Louisiana residents also voted on eight amendments to the state’s constitution, ranging in issues from property taxes to language about slavery. The amendments did not make it to the ballot without controversy as some prompted...
stmarynow.com
Superintendent won't seek contract extension
CENTERVILLE — St. Mary Superintendent Dr. Theresa Bagwell told School Board members Thursday that she isn’t seeking an extension of her contract, which expires in June. School Board President Kenneth Alfred made that announcement at Thursday’s regular meeting. Bagwell met with School Board members in a closed-door...
Voters noticed mistakes on ballots in St. Landry Parish
Voters in St. Landry parish noticed a mistake on their ballot when they voted in Tuesday's elections causing several ballots to display incorrect candidates or amendments on their perspective ballots.
Eunice News
St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests
The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. November 15 Isreal Isaiah Roberts, 29, 1200 block of Division Road, Arnaudville. Illegal possession of stolen things. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Dustin Ryan Fontenot, 36, 1500 block of Zenon Road, Ville Platte. Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Lamarc Anthony Amos, 21,…
Louisiana Parent Arrested After Allegedly Hitting a School Teacher with His Vehicle
Louisiana Parent Arrested After Allegedly Hitting a School Teacher with His Vehicle. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that deputies arrested a parent in Keithville, Louisiana after he allegedly hit a school employee with his car on Friday, November 11, 2022. Deputies were summoned to...
WDSU
Nungesser's campaign funds raided, $59,000 Tesla purchased, prosecutors say
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Records show a woman bought a Tesla for almost $60,000 using money that wasn't hers, according to investigators. Investigators say it came from an old campaign account of Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. "Anyone that breaks the law needs to go face the charges in...
brproud.com
Billions for 2020-21 disaster recovery headed to Louisiana after agreement signed
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An agreement signed Tuesday gives the green light for Louisiana to receive billions for 2020-21 storm recovery, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The state will receive a $1.72 billion credit line for Hurricane Ida and May 2021 flooding recovery, and a $450 million...
Louisiana to get $12.7M in settlement with Google, AG Jeff Landry says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Forty states, including Louisiana, reached a $391.5 million in a settlement with Google over tracking practices, Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Monday. The state of Louisiana is set to receive $12,769,002.16 in the settlement, according to Landry. “I have been ringing the alarm bell on Big Tech for years, and this […]
theadvocate.com
Governor, local officials, kick off future I-49 construction; here's what it will look like
Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson on Monday along with state and local officials to celebrate the start of the Ambassador Caffery Interchange, a future Interstate 49 South project, in Broussard. “Infrastructure is vital to the economic growth of our state...
theadvocate.com
These are the 58 Louisiana congregations that will say goodbye to United Methodists
For 58 congregations in Louisiana, the new year will mean an end to being part of the United Methodist Church, the second largest Protestant denomination in the U.S. A special session of the Louisiana Annual Conference was held Nov. 12 to vote on disaffiliation for those churches, each of which had held congregational votes to leave the church body.
Two Iberia Parish Churches Among Dozens Leaving United Methodist Church Over LGBT Issues
A national split in the United Methodist Church is having local impact.
brproud.com
2 arrested after allegedly kidnapping child in St. Mary Parish
BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old on Nov. 12. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Candice Nicole Norman and 50-year-old Chadwick Landry drove to St. Mary Parish after full custody of Norman’s child was granted to someone else. The sheriff’s office says that Norman and Landry physically removed the child from a home in Franklin and drove off.
Safest Cities in Louisiana
Louisiana is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The state flag of Louisiana, USA.By User=527498. - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death
Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated on November 10, 2022, that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. Walters, who has led the agency since 2016, has a long and distinguished career fighting to enhance the lives of Louisiana children and families, and her expertise is recognized nationally. Her many accomplishments include implementing significant changes to the agency’s approach to foster care through the Quality Parenting Initiative and establishing Louisiana Fosters, which provides support for foster children and parents, in collaboration with Governor Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards. Since Governor Edwards’ first term, Louisiana has seen a record number of adoptions from the foster care system, with more than 5,379 children and teens being reunited with their forever families.
Eunice News
School Board incumbents had a rough day
There were seven incumbents on the ballot in Tuesday’s election and only three emerge victorious. The showing may reflect the defeat of two School Board tax proposals. Five incumbents were unopposed. They included District 13 member Mary Ellen Donnatto. Incumbent St. Landry Parish School Board member Albert Hayes Jr. was defeated by Timmakah Shanay Hardy. Hayes polled 49% of the vote to Hardy’s…
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?
If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
NOLA.com
Louisiana sees major improvement on national education report card; see ranking
While major challenges remain, Louisiana's overall ranking of 42nd on the nation's report card is the highest since 2003, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley told district superintendents Monday. Scores for students here fell in three of four grades but showed gains among fourth-grade readers, according to results released last...
2urbangirls.com
Louisiana mayor, up for reelection, dies in Election Day crash
MELVILLE, La. – A Louisiana mayor up for reelection was killed today in a vehicle crash. Melville Mayor Velma Hendrix, 84, was killed in a vehicle crash on Tuesday. Hendrix, 84, was a longtime St. Landry Parish educator and was first elected Melville’s mayor in 2018, winning 70% of the vote. She previously served on the town’s board of alderman, serving in the mid-1990s to early 2000s and again before she was elected to her mayoral post, according to Louisiana Secretary of State records.
