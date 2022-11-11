ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

tulanehullabaloo.com

Louisiana decides tax reform, prison labor amendments

Much of the focus of last week’s midterm elections was on candidates, but Louisiana residents also voted on eight amendments to the state’s constitution, ranging in issues from property taxes to language about slavery. The amendments did not make it to the ballot without controversy as some prompted...
LOUISIANA STATE
stmarynow.com

Superintendent won't seek contract extension

CENTERVILLE — St. Mary Superintendent Dr. Theresa Bagwell told School Board members Thursday that she isn’t seeking an extension of her contract, which expires in June. School Board President Kenneth Alfred made that announcement at Thursday’s regular meeting. Bagwell met with School Board members in a closed-door...
CENTERVILLE, LA
Eunice News

St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests

The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. November 15 Isreal Isaiah Roberts, 29, 1200 block of Division Road, Arnaudville. Illegal possession of stolen things. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Dustin Ryan Fontenot, 36, 1500 block of Zenon Road, Ville Platte. Bench warrant. Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Lamarc Anthony Amos, 21,…
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana to get $12.7M in settlement with Google, AG Jeff Landry says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Forty states, including Louisiana, reached a $391.5 million in a settlement with Google over tracking practices, Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Monday. The state of Louisiana is set to receive $12,769,002.16 in the settlement, according to Landry. “I have been ringing the alarm bell on Big Tech for years, and this […]
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

2 arrested after allegedly kidnapping child in St. Mary Parish

BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old on Nov. 12. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Candice Nicole Norman and 50-year-old Chadwick Landry drove to St. Mary Parish after full custody of Norman’s child was granted to someone else. The sheriff’s office says that Norman and Landry physically removed the child from a home in Franklin and drove off.
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
Terry Mansfield

Safest Cities in Louisiana

Louisiana is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The state flag of Louisiana, USA.By User=527498. - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death

Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated on November 10, 2022, that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. Walters, who has led the agency since 2016, has a long and distinguished career fighting to enhance the lives of Louisiana children and families, and her expertise is recognized nationally. Her many accomplishments include implementing significant changes to the agency’s approach to foster care through the Quality Parenting Initiative and establishing Louisiana Fosters, which provides support for foster children and parents, in collaboration with Governor Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards. Since Governor Edwards’ first term, Louisiana has seen a record number of adoptions from the foster care system, with more than 5,379 children and teens being reunited with their forever families.
LOUISIANA STATE
Eunice News

School Board incumbents had a rough day

There were seven incumbents on the ballot in Tuesday’s election and only three emerge victorious. The showing may reflect the defeat of two School Board tax proposals. Five incumbents were unopposed. They included District 13 member Mary Ellen Donnatto. Incumbent St. Landry Parish School Board member Albert Hayes Jr. was defeated by Timmakah Shanay Hardy. Hayes polled 49% of the vote to Hardy’s…
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
96.5 KVKI

How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?

If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana sees major improvement on national education report card; see ranking

While major challenges remain, Louisiana's overall ranking of 42nd on the nation's report card is the highest since 2003, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley told district superintendents Monday. Scores for students here fell in three of four grades but showed gains among fourth-grade readers, according to results released last...
LOUISIANA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Louisiana mayor, up for reelection, dies in Election Day crash

MELVILLE, La. – A Louisiana mayor up for reelection was killed today in a vehicle crash. Melville Mayor Velma Hendrix, 84, was killed in a vehicle crash on Tuesday. Hendrix, 84, was a longtime St. Landry Parish educator and was first elected Melville’s mayor in 2018, winning 70% of the vote. She previously served on the town’s board of alderman, serving in the mid-1990s to early 2000s and again before she was elected to her mayoral post, according to Louisiana Secretary of State records.
MELVILLE, LA

