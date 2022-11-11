Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
More than 1,200 trout being stocked in eastern Idaho reservoirs this week
IDAHO FALLS – November isn’t just for hunting—you can squeeze in some great fishing, too!. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing rainbow trout to three fisheries during November! But it’s the lunker trout (averaging 5 pounds) donated by Riverence Farms in Soda Springs that you may find yourself truly thankful for.
tourcounsel.com
Shoshone Falls in Twin Falls, Idaho (with Map & Photos)
The one known as Shoshone Falls could not be missing from our list of waterfalls in the United States. Nicknamed the Niagara of the West, this torrent of the Snake River is actually higher than the real Niagara (64.7 meters) and impressively wide (274 meters). This makes it one of...
10 Alternatives to Eating Turkey Due to a Shortage this Thanksgiving in Idaho
Thanksgiving is next week, and rumors have circulated that there may be a turkey shortage, and it has some wondering if there will be enough to go around for all the families in the area. While there should be enough to go around, in the worst-case scenario that there are no turkeys available, here are some alternatives to consider this Thanksgiving.
Post Register
The cold air is locked in, but, for how long?
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — High pressure has settled into the west coast and pushed the storm track well to the north of Idaho. This will create a stagnant pattern for us keeping any significant storms from moving into the region. As a result, we'll see some patchy areas of early morning fog followed by sunny to partly cloudy skies each day through next weekend!
Are Scary Toilet Sounds A Thing Across Idaho?
What if the world really is goin' down the toilet? Don't ask me. Ask my toilet, Porter. After eight years of living together, our relationship is worse than ever. And really, how can you build a relationship with someone who scares the crap out of you?. Despite the fact that...
Meet the 90-year-old, horse-packing deer hunter who just celebrated her 80th hunting anniversary by harvesting a mule deer
“There’s nothing wrong with the outdoor life,” Bryant said. “I truly believe that.” The post Meet the 90-year-old, horse-packing deer hunter who just celebrated her 80th hunting anniversary by harvesting a mule deer appeared first on Local News 8.
New lead in disappearance of 5-year-old Idaho boy
Investigators are working a major lead in the case of a missing Idaho boy. 5-year-old Michael Vaughan was last seen in July 2021 in Fruitland.
KTVB
One Idaho ski area to open this weekend
MULLAN, Idaho — Ski and snowboard season begins in Idaho Saturday -- at least on one mountain. Lookout Pass will open two lifts, Chair 1 and Chair 4, on Nov. 12 and 13. Hours for the limited early-season opening are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with opening weekend rates of $35 for adults between the ages of 18 and 61, and $25 for youth 7 to 17 years old and seniors ages 62 to 79.
Cold temps promising for snowpack, but Idaho's drought outlook for 2023 unclear
BOISE - The normal high temperature for Boise on Nov. 9 is 52 degrees. But last week on that day, the high was just in the 30s. Even in mid-November, Boise’s normal highs are in the 40s, said Troy Lindquist, a senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service. That said, the Treasure Valley’s cold weather last week in tandem with the snow that fell is good news for Idaho’s water supply, he said.
Idaho's largest wildfire of 2022 is officially 100% contained
SALMON - According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Moose Wildfire reached 100% containment on November 10th. The 4 month long fire originally started on July 17th and burned over 130,000 acres in the Salmon-Challis National Forest. The Moose Fire started on Sunday, July 17th, 2022, at approximately 4:00 pm....
KTVB
Idaho Today: Pet Perspectives - Senior Pets
Sponsored by Ada Animal Hospital. Dr. Norman talks about caring for elderly animals.
This Tiny Idaho Bakery is Home to One of the Best Pies in America
We've got some serious questions about our fair state's taste in Thanksgiving side dishes. Based on the polls we've seen, we should be absolutely ashamed. Both Zippia and GrillCookBake.com put together a list of the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes in each state. While the two websites found different results for Idaho based on their criteria, both results were equally embarrassing. According to Zippia, Idahoans look forward to their side salad the most. How boring!
This Tucked Away Boise Diner Has Idaho’s Best Cinnamon Roll
Here in Idaho, there are plenty of great options for breakfast. Whether it's something boujee and worthy of an Instagram post or something simple and "old school"--one this is for sure and that is the need to finish up your Idaho breakfast with something sweet!. Lets take a look at...
Idaho Restaurant Has One of the best Burritos In America
Let's talk about burritos baby! One of my favorite ways to deliver food to my mouth. Talk about a convenient way to bundle up some delicious goodness and have it packed all together. What are your favorite ingredients in a burrito? Here's what I like. Bean. Rice. Cheese. Meats (Carnitas/Asada/Chicken/I...
Watch Upcoming Peak Of Leonid Meteors In Southern Idaho
One of the planet's most dynamic meteor events will be approaching next week's end in North America. The Leonid Meteors will be racing across the night sky on consecutive evenings as numerous space rocks are expected to be highly visible for hours in an impressive celestial crescendo. The weather in...
When is it Appropriate to Turn on Your Christmas Lights in Idaho?
Idahoans Answer: "When is it Appropriate to Turn on Your Christmas Lights?" Are you a bad neighbor if your Christmas lights are already on and it’s not even Thanksgiving yet? Or, what if it’s Christmas Eve and your lights still aren’t even up yet?. I guess either...
Two Idaho Women Show Us How to Be Best Friends with Different Faiths
Having grown up on the Southside of Chicago, I was surrounded by Catholics, Lutherans, Baptists, and non-denomination Christians. If you had asked me when I was a kid what a Latter Day Saint was, I probably would've replied in the form of a blank stare. The reason? Before my husband enlisted in the United States Army, I had never heard of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints.
Are Natural Disasters the Fate for Idahoans, or are we all Safe?
Every state seems to have its fair share of good and bad when it comes to weather. Despite the beautiful weather year round in Florida they still have hurricanes, and despite the perfect conditions in California, they can have massive earthquakes. No place is immune from natural disasters in this country, but which places are the most dangerous, and which can sleep better knowing they are safer than other states? How does Idaho compare when it comes to the threat of natural disasters?
Does an Early Snowfall in Idaho Mean a Harsh Winter is Coming?
While winter doesn’t officially begin in 2022 until December 21st, we have already experienced one heavy snowfall that came weeks earlier than normal. What does that mean, if anything, for the upcoming winter season?. What Does The Recent Snowfall In Idaho Mean For the 2022-2023 Winter Season?. Some parts...
How to Make it Through the Long Winter Stuck Inside in Idaho
The warm days of summer and the pleasant days of fall are a memory of the past now, as the weather has shifted and the cold has made its way to southern Idaho. As the wind picks up, the temperatures drop, and the inevitable snow and rain come, many of us will turn to staying indoors instead of enjoying the great outdoors for the coming months. This can seem depressing a little, but there is much to do indoors this fall and winter, and Idahoans have decided to share how they enjoy spending time inside.
