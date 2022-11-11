Every state seems to have its fair share of good and bad when it comes to weather. Despite the beautiful weather year round in Florida they still have hurricanes, and despite the perfect conditions in California, they can have massive earthquakes. No place is immune from natural disasters in this country, but which places are the most dangerous, and which can sleep better knowing they are safer than other states? How does Idaho compare when it comes to the threat of natural disasters?

IDAHO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO