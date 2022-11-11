Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Batman legend Kevin Conroy tragically passes away at the age of 66
Kevin Conroy, the legend behind the voice of Batman in many animated features over the years, has passed away at the age of 66 after a short battle with cancer. Conroy, who was arguably the most beloved voice of the character in its animated history, shot to fame when he first voiced the Caped Crusader in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Made $25 Million Salary to George Clooney’s $1 Million for ‘Batman and Robin’
George Clooney wasn't everyone's favorite Batman, but did he deserve so much less than Arnold Schwarzenegger for 'Batman & Robin'? Probably not.
CNET
Beloved Batman Actor Kevin Conroy Dies at 66 After Cancer Battle
Batman actor Kevin Conroy has died at 66 after a short battle with cancer, his representatives confirmed Friday. He was best known for voicing DC's iconic superhero in Batman: The Animated Series and the Arkham video games. After starting his career on stage (he played Hamlet in 1984) and showing...
NEWS10 ABC
Best Joker action figure
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. DC Comics has a long history of creating rich characters and pitting them against each other in vivid stories. One of the most iconic characters is known simply as the Joker. Part clown, part evil super villain, the Joker has been trying to take over Gotham since Batman first started fighting crime in the 1940s.
Cinema Blend
Jason Momoa Has A Dream DC Project, But Zack Snyder Is Not Involved
While Jason Momoa was fairly well known prior to the mid-2010s through projects like Stargate: Atlantis, Game of Thrones and the Conan the Barbarian remake, it’s safe to say that being cast as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe made him a household name among moviegoers worldwide. So far Momoa has appeared in four DC movies as Aquaman, counting Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will arrive at the end of 2023. But Momoa has also teased that he now has a dream DC project in the works, and the actor cleared up with CinemaBlend whether or not Zack Snyder’s involved with it.
The Michelle Pfeiffer ‘Catwoman’ Movie Didn’t Work Out Because of ‘Batman Forever’
Michelle Pfeiffer originated the role of Catwoman in 'Batman Returns.' It turns out 'Batman Forever' impeded her solo outing.
ComicBook
DC Publishes Kevin Conroy's "Finding Batman" Story From DC Pride Online for Free
The superhero world is mourning the loss of Kevin Conroy, the prolific voice actor regarded by many to be the quintessential voice of Batman, who passed away at the age of 66 this week. In addition to a landmark career of appearing in animation, live-action, and video games, Conroy made his debut as a comic writer earlier this year through DC Pride 2022. The 100-page anthology spotlights many of DC's LGBTQ+ characters and creators, and this year's installment closed with "Finding Batman", a story penned by Conroy with art by J. Bone and lettering by Aditya Bidikar.
ComicBook
Batman Arkham and Injustice Developers Pays Tribute to Kevin Conroy
The team behind the Batman: Arkham series has paid tribute to Kevin Conroy. In case you missed it, Kevin Conroy died today at age 66 after a battle with intestinal cancer. The legendary actor was known primarily for his work as Batman both in animation, video games, and even some live-action parts. Conroy helped give Batman a very distinct voice in Batman: The Animated Series, making him both fierce and mythical, but also deeply human. His work was so iconic, just like Mark Hamill's Joker, that he'd go on to voice Batman for decades in a bunch of other projects including the acclaimed Arkham series.
ComicBook
Kevin Conroy: Filmmaker Kevin Smith Reveals Final Conversation With Late Batman Star
It was confirmed just yesterday that Kevin Conroy, best known for voicing The Caped Crusader in Batman: The Animated Series and the Batman: Arkham Trilogy, had passed away at the age of 66. Tributes to the voice actor, who actually played Bruce Wayne in live-action just once during The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, were present throughout the day and now another special one has been published online. Filmmaker and noted Batman fan Kevin Smith took to Instagram to share his tribute to Conroy, revealing the final conversation that he had with the voice actor and how much his friendship meant to him.
Seth Rogen Explains Why His Upcoming 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Movie Will Be 'Deeply Personal'
Seth Rogen says his new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie won't be just a typical action film. In an interview with the A.V. Club, the Golden Globe nominee, 40, listed his movies that show a deeper side to him than viewers may realize, including Superbad and This Is The End, as well as his upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot.
thedigitalfix.com
William Shatner wants Jonah Hex TV series from James Gunn
Now that James Gunn has creative control of the DCEU – across movies and television – many of his former collaborators, or even people he’s never worked with before, have ideas for projects based on DC comics. Gunn is probably going to find himself inundated by pitches – and actor Johnathon Schaech has used Twitter (while he still can) to pitch Gunn on a Jonah Hex TV series.
NEWS10 ABC
Watermelon-smashing comedian Gallagher dead at 76
(KTLA) — Standup comedian Gallagher, perhaps best known for smashing watermelons as part of his act, has died at age 76, his manager confirmed to multiple media outlets. Born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., he died of organ failure in hospice care in Palm Springs, California, TMZ reports. Gallagher shot...
Why Scoob! Holiday Haunt Was Still Finished Despite Getting The Ax From Warner Bros.
"Scoob!" brought everyone's favorite group of meddling teens and their silly dog to a whole new generation. Based on the long-running Hanna-Barbera franchise that began in 1969, "Scoob!" follows the Mystery Inc. gang as they team up with the heroic Blue Falcon to unravel a major mystery that connects Scooby-Doo (Frank Welker) with a notorious scheme from the evil Dick Dastardly (Jason Isaacs). The film, released in May 2020, received mixed responses from critics and audiences, with a 48% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes as the film abandoned much of the classic hijinks the franchise is known for in an attempt to replicate the success of superhero movies by crafting a Hanna-Barbera cinematic universe. Regardless, "Scoob!" managed to get audiences to tune in as it became one of the most successful video-on-demand releases during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Vice
The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening
The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
Comments / 0