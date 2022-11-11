Read full article on original website
'This is why England are not winning any trophy soon': Fans react to Gareth Southgate's 'CRIMINAL' decision not to take Ivan Toney to the World Cup after Brentford star scores brace to shock Manchester City
Fans have questioned Gareth Southgate's decision to leave Ivan Toney at home for the World Cup after the Brentford striker netted a dramatic brace in his side's win over Manchester City. Despite registering eight goals in 13 Premier League games before taking his tally into double figures at the Etihad,...
Premier League team news: predicted lineups for the weekend action
Saturday 12.30pm BT Sport 1 Venue Etihad Stadium Last season Manchester City 2 Brentford 0. Referee Peter Bankes This season G6 Y26 R0 4.33 cards/game. Subs from Carson, Ortega, Palmer, Álvarez, Wilson-Esbrand, Lewis, Gündogan, Gómez, Silva, Stones, Rodri. Doubtful Haaland (match fitness), Phillips (match fitness) Injured Walker...
Martin Odegaard inspires Arsenal and Ivan Toney's masterclass helps Brentford stun Man City - Premier League hits and misses
Martin Odegaard tends not to attract as many plaudits as fellow Arsenal attackers Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus but it was indisputably his night at Molineux. His two goals, struck in the space of 21 second-half minutes, ensured Arsenal capitalised on Manchester City's defeat by Brentford and went...
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola gearing up for ‘tough’ Brentford clash
Pep Guardiola says his side is gearing up for a “tough” clash with Brentford.The Manchester City boss said the West London squad have put up a challenge in the past, and is expecting this showdown to be no different.Guardiola said the early kick-off time will also bring its own “complications,” with the match starting at 4pm at Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, 12 November.While he said he did not know where the “minds” of the players were, he said the Blues will “jump” for the win.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More South Yorkshire sheep sport bright pink wool after feeder mishapGuardiola says 2-1 win over Fulham is ‘the moment’ of Manchester City career so farMikel Arteta urges Arsenal not to focus World Cup
Liverpool and Man Utd eyeing 23-yr-old, club could demand €100m
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been on the radar of Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester United. A report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness) claims that the 23-year-old has been watched by the two Premier League clubs but he would cost a premium. Apparently, Napoli could demand a fee...
F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen takes 2023 title risk after act of defiance at Brazilian GP
Max Verstappen insisted he “has his reasons” after disobeying team orders from the Red Bull pit wall to allow Sergio Perez to pass him on the final lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.The double world champion, who had overtaken a struggling Perez towards the end of a chaotic race, was told to let the Mexican through to claim fifth place, with Perez battling with Charles Leclerc for second place in the World Championship. Yet Verstappen ignored the instruction from race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, meaning Perez goes into the final race next week in Abu Dhabi level on points with...
Birmingham 1-2 Sunderland: Man Utd loanee Amad Diallo nets stunner to earn injury-hit Black Cats victory
Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo netted a second-half stunner as injury-hit Sunderland held off a late Birmingham onslaught to earn a 2-1 win at St Andrew's. Birmingham had the better of the chances in both halves but found themselves behind to Sunderland's first real chance of the game, as Diallo held up the ball brilliantly before finding Ellis Simms in space, and his driven effort was too powerful for John Ruddy to keep out.
Manchester United Are Monitoring Premier League Goalkeeper
According to new reports, Manchester United are monitoring a Premier League goalkeeper amid David De Gea's future.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Fulham Premier League
Manchester United travel to Fulham in the Premier League and here you can find my predicted lineup.
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea: Joe Willock scores stunner to condemn Graham Potter's Blues to third straight Premier League defeat
Joe Willock's stunning strike earned Newcastle a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at St James' Park, condemning Graham Potter's side to their third consecutive Premier League defeat, as the Blues boss blamed "unforced errors" for their latest downfall. Neither goalkeeper was troubled unduly during a lacklustre first half, with Miguel Almiron...
Christian Eriksen's Game In Numbers Manchester United V Fulham
Christian Eriksen's game in numbers v Fulham. You can check his stats from tonight's game below.
Analysis: Man City 1-2 Brentford
Manchester City missed the chance to go into the World Cup break on a high note after a bitterly disappointing performance and defeat against Brentford at Etihad Stadium. City have been riding their luck and only secured a win against Fulham at home with a stoppage time penalty from Erling Haaland last weekend.
Report: Cody Gakpo Wants To Join Manchester City
In the summer Manchester City sold one of their most reliable goalscoring wingers in Raheem Sterling as the England international moved down south as he joined Chelsea. The Premier League Champions didn't go out and replace him leaving Jack Grealish and Phil Foden as the options on the left-hand side as well as striker Julian Alvarez if necessary.
Eddie Howe named Premier League Manager of the Month for October
It is now official: Newcastle members have swept the field and won all awards handed by the Premier League for the month of October after Eddie Howe got named Manager of the Month earlier this week. Howe follows Miguel Almirón snatching the awards for Player of the Month and Goal...
Liverpool looking to sign Arsenal transfer target with 10 league goals this season
Liverpool are set to compete with Arsenal for the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Marcus Thuram. Thuram has been in impressive form so far this season, scoring ten goals and providing three assists in just 15 Bundesliga games this season. Milan Live recently reported that Arsenal were interested in signing...
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
With just two points from our last four games, including back-to-back defeats, the expectations are rather low for this trip to St James’, even by trips to St James’ standards. Newcastle are hot, Chelsea are ice cold. But this is the last game before the World Cup and we’ve seen some unexpected results already this weekend, so perhaps we’ll get lucky.
Jurgen Klopp opens up on Liverpool's January transfer plans
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed a desire for new signings in January.
Man Utd & Liverpool eye potential Spurs transfer raid as one club ponders €80m deal
Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up a potential transfer move for Tottenham forward Son Heung-min. The South Korea international has a contract with Spurs until 2025, but it may be that his future is now in some doubt as top clubs apparently circle for his signature.
Wholesale changes as Elliott returns to starting-XI for Southampton – predicted Liverpool team news
Liverpool will be hosting Southampton following a penalty shootout win over Derby County in the Carabao Cup. The Merseysiders will be aiming to go for four wins in a row against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s former outfit at Anfield. Should results go their way, the Reds could cut the deficit to...
Is Chelsea vs Newcastle on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Chelsea travel to Newcastle on a run of four Premier League matches without a win and looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat under Graham Potter.But they face a Newcastle side who are at the opposite end of the form table and could claim a key result in the top-four race with a fifth consecutive win in the Premier League.Follow live updates from Newcastle vs ChelseaWhile Potter is starting to feel the pressure after Chelsea’s run, Newcastle are flying high and have seen Eddie Howe named manager of the month while Miguel Almiron has picked up the player of...
