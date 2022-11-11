ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'This is why England are not winning any trophy soon': Fans react to Gareth Southgate's 'CRIMINAL' decision not to take Ivan Toney to the World Cup after Brentford star scores brace to shock Manchester City

Fans have questioned Gareth Southgate's decision to leave Ivan Toney at home for the World Cup after the Brentford striker netted a dramatic brace in his side's win over Manchester City. Despite registering eight goals in 13 Premier League games before taking his tally into double figures at the Etihad,...
The Guardian

Premier League team news: predicted lineups for the weekend action

Saturday 12.30pm BT Sport 1 Venue Etihad Stadium Last season Manchester City 2 Brentford 0. Referee Peter Bankes This season G6 Y26 R0 4.33 cards/game. Subs from Carson, Ortega, Palmer, Álvarez, Wilson-Esbrand, Lewis, Gündogan, Gómez, Silva, Stones, Rodri. Doubtful Haaland (match fitness), Phillips (match fitness) Injured Walker...
The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola gearing up for ‘tough’ Brentford clash

Pep Guardiola says his side is gearing up for a “tough” clash with Brentford.The Manchester City boss said the West London squad have put up a challenge in the past, and is expecting this showdown to be no different.Guardiola said the early kick-off time will also bring its own “complications,” with the match starting at 4pm at Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, 12 November.While he said he did not know where the “minds” of the players were, he said the Blues will “jump” for the win.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More South Yorkshire sheep sport bright pink wool after feeder mishapGuardiola says 2-1 win over Fulham is ‘the moment’ of Manchester City career so farMikel Arteta urges Arsenal not to focus World Cup
Yardbarker

Liverpool and Man Utd eyeing 23-yr-old, club could demand €100m

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been on the radar of Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester United. A report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness) claims that the 23-year-old has been watched by the two Premier League clubs but he would cost a premium. Apparently, Napoli could demand a fee...
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen takes 2023 title risk after act of defiance at Brazilian GP

Max Verstappen insisted he “has his reasons” after disobeying team orders from the Red Bull pit wall to allow Sergio Perez to pass him on the final lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.The double world champion, who had overtaken a struggling Perez towards the end of a chaotic race, was told to let the Mexican through to claim fifth place, with Perez battling with Charles Leclerc for second place in the World Championship. Yet Verstappen ignored the instruction from race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, meaning Perez goes into the final race next week in Abu Dhabi level on points with...
SkySports

Birmingham 1-2 Sunderland: Man Utd loanee Amad Diallo nets stunner to earn injury-hit Black Cats victory

Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo netted a second-half stunner as injury-hit Sunderland held off a late Birmingham onslaught to earn a 2-1 win at St Andrew's. Birmingham had the better of the chances in both halves but found themselves behind to Sunderland's first real chance of the game, as Diallo held up the ball brilliantly before finding Ellis Simms in space, and his driven effort was too powerful for John Ruddy to keep out.
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Man City 1-2 Brentford

Manchester City missed the chance to go into the World Cup break on a high note after a bitterly disappointing performance and defeat against Brentford at Etihad Stadium. City have been riding their luck and only secured a win against Fulham at home with a stoppage time penalty from Erling Haaland last weekend.
Yardbarker

Report: Cody Gakpo Wants To Join Manchester City

In the summer Manchester City sold one of their most reliable goalscoring wingers in Raheem Sterling as the England international moved down south as he joined Chelsea. The Premier League Champions didn't go out and replace him leaving Jack Grealish and Phil Foden as the options on the left-hand side as well as striker Julian Alvarez if necessary.
SB Nation

Eddie Howe named Premier League Manager of the Month for October

It is now official: Newcastle members have swept the field and won all awards handed by the Premier League for the month of October after Eddie Howe got named Manager of the Month earlier this week. Howe follows Miguel Almirón snatching the awards for Player of the Month and Goal...
Yardbarker

Liverpool looking to sign Arsenal transfer target with 10 league goals this season

Liverpool are set to compete with Arsenal for the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Marcus Thuram. Thuram has been in impressive form so far this season, scoring ten goals and providing three assists in just 15 Bundesliga games this season. Milan Live recently reported that Arsenal were interested in signing...
SB Nation

Newcastle United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

With just two points from our last four games, including back-to-back defeats, the expectations are rather low for this trip to St James’, even by trips to St James’ standards. Newcastle are hot, Chelsea are ice cold. But this is the last game before the World Cup and we’ve seen some unexpected results already this weekend, so perhaps we’ll get lucky.
The Independent

Is Chelsea vs Newcastle on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Chelsea travel to Newcastle on a run of four Premier League matches without a win and looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat under Graham Potter.But they face a Newcastle side who are at the opposite end of the form table and could claim a key result in the top-four race with a fifth consecutive win in the Premier League.Follow live updates from Newcastle vs ChelseaWhile Potter is starting to feel the pressure after Chelsea’s run, Newcastle are flying high and have seen Eddie Howe named manager of the month while Miguel Almiron has picked up the player of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy