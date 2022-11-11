ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Many Moods of Christmas at Troy Music Hall

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Efa4_0j7SaXDP00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Thanksgiving is fast approaching and that means Christmas is right around the corner. Troy Savings Bank Music Hall is hosting The Many Moods of Christmas on December 18 at 3 p.m.

Win $2,500 watching holidays movies

The concert is a holiday tradition for some across the Captial Region. The event is framed by O Magnum Mysterium by Morten Lauridsen and all-time favorite The Many Moods of Christmas Suite by Robert Shaw and Robert Russell Bennett, and will also feature John Rutter’s spectacular Gloria.

Tickets are available at the Troy Music Hall website starting at $40. Masks are required for the event. Visit the Troy Music Hall website for more details on the classical holiday concert.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nippertown.com

Everything Theater Podcast: “Pretty Woman – The Musical”

SCHENECTADY – The musical of Pretty Woman is on its national tour and playing at Proctors! The incredibly talented Jessie Davidson, who plays the lead role, joins us for a chat about life on the road and adapting this classic movie to the stage. Pretty Woman – The Musical...
ALBANY, NY
nippertown.com

Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (Nov. 13, 2022)

Best bet: Trey Anastasio Band / Goose @ Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls. A lot of action happening in the northern part of Nippertown tonight, but none bigger than the Trey/Goose concert at Cool Insuring Arena. Head over to the Park Theater afterward to keep the party going with Annie in the Water. (7:30)
GLENS FALLS, NY
wamc.org

WAMC celebrates 35th anniversary of The Tim Coakley Jazz Show

The longtime host of the Tim Coakley Jazz Show is celebrating 35 years on the air at WAMC. Coakley, now 84, began hosting the show in 1987 and remains a part of the local music scene as a drummer and president emeritus of the Schenectady-based A Place for Jazz. Today...
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

All the Days” at Curtain Call Theater: A comedy without laughs

“All the Days,” a would-be comedy playing at Curtain Call Theatre in Latham offers a valuable lesson to actors. That is, read the script before you accept a role in a play. This is said with only a little tongue in cheek. Actually, it’s the only explanation for so...
LATHAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Dickens relative to perform Christmas Carol in Lenox

The great-great-grandson of literary legend Charles Dickens, British actor Gerald Charles Dickens will present a one-man theatrical performance of his ancestor's classic work, "A Christmas Carol," at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum on Wednesday, November 30, and Thursday, December 1.
LENOX, MA
newyorkalmanack.com

Paul Scott’s New American Scenery On Exhibit in Albany

The Albany Institute of History & Art is currently hosting the exhibition “Paul Scott: New American Scenery,” in which material-based conceptual artist Scott assesses the American landscape from a contemporary approach. The exhibit will run until December 31st. Through the work in the exhibit, Scott deals with issues...
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Where the chestnuts grow

My friend Bruce Shenker forwarded me an email about a chestnut tree planting event he was attending in Greenwich, NY last Monday and suggested I join him. We’d have to leave Columbia County by 7:30 to arrive on time for the 9:00 planting demonstration. Correction: due to daylight savings time the demo had been moved up. It was now 8 a.m. In other words we’d have to leave at the crack of dawn.
GREENWICH, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Grand opening set for new Glens Falls lunch spot

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the last several months, work has been underway at 15-25 Park St. The building across from the Park Theater has undergone intense renovations, and next weekend will reopen – presenting downtown Glens Falls with a new lunch spot and market, produced by one of the families most heavily involved with the city’s business landscape.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Holiday princesses to visit Lake George hotel

Christmas is coming fast to the Lake George area. The village Holiday Inn Resort has its own docket of holiday festivities - including visits from some familiar princesses, and the chance for young ones to experience a magical and enchanted night at the hotel.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy