Daily Mail

'This is why England are not winning any trophy soon': Fans react to Gareth Southgate's 'CRIMINAL' decision not to take Ivan Toney to the World Cup after Brentford star scores brace to shock Manchester City

Fans have questioned Gareth Southgate's decision to leave Ivan Toney at home for the World Cup after the Brentford striker netted a dramatic brace in his side's win over Manchester City. Despite registering eight goals in 13 Premier League games before taking his tally into double figures at the Etihad,...
The Guardian

Premier League team news: predicted lineups for the weekend action

Saturday 12.30pm BT Sport 1 Venue Etihad Stadium Last season Manchester City 2 Brentford 0. Referee Peter Bankes This season G6 Y26 R0 4.33 cards/game. Subs from Carson, Ortega, Palmer, Álvarez, Wilson-Esbrand, Lewis, Gündogan, Gómez, Silva, Stones, Rodri. Doubtful Haaland (match fitness), Phillips (match fitness) Injured Walker...
NBC Sports

Brighton vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

Brighton vs Aston Villa: The Seagulls will try to make their way back into the Premier League’s top-six (or -five) ahead of the 2022 World Cup break, when they host Unai Emery’s side at Amex Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 11:30 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Yardbarker

Liverpool looking to sign Arsenal transfer target with 10 league goals this season

Liverpool are set to compete with Arsenal for the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Marcus Thuram. Thuram has been in impressive form so far this season, scoring ten goals and providing three assists in just 15 Bundesliga games this season. Milan Live recently reported that Arsenal were interested in signing...
Yardbarker

Report: Cody Gakpo Wants To Join Manchester City

In the summer Manchester City sold one of their most reliable goalscoring wingers in Raheem Sterling as the England international moved down south as he joined Chelsea. The Premier League Champions didn't go out and replace him leaving Jack Grealish and Phil Foden as the options on the left-hand side as well as striker Julian Alvarez if necessary.
BBC

M﻿an City v Brentford: Team news

Joao Cancelo is available for Manchester City after serving a one-match ban in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Chelsea. Kyle Walker, who has been selected in England's World Cup squad, remains out following groin surgery. Vitaly Janelt has recovered from the minor muscle injury that kept him out of...
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United

E﻿ighteen-year-old Argentina forward Alejandro Garnacho was Manchester United's hero as he scored his first Premier League goal to give United a dramatic 2-1 win over Fulham. U﻿nited were fortunate to get the three points after ex-Red Dan James looked to have earned the London side a well-deserved draw before...
NBC Sports

Danny Ings double drives Aston Villa to win at Brighton

Aston Villa is living up to expectations now, as new boss Unai Emery oversaw an impressive 2-1 comeback win over Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Sunday. Brighton went ahead in the first minute through Alexis Mac Allister, but Danny Ings scored a pair of goals to deliver Villa three more points on the table.
NBC Sports

Brentford stuns Manchester City as Toney stars

Brentford caused a huge shock as they beat Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium with Ivan Toney grabbing both goals. Toney scored in the first half to make it 1-0 but Phil Foden hammered home to make it 1-1 just before the break and it seemed like City would go on to win. But it was Brentford who had the better chances and Toney popped up in the 98th minute to grab a famous victory for the Bees.

