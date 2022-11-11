Read full article on original website
Related
'This is why England are not winning any trophy soon': Fans react to Gareth Southgate's 'CRIMINAL' decision not to take Ivan Toney to the World Cup after Brentford star scores brace to shock Manchester City
Fans have questioned Gareth Southgate's decision to leave Ivan Toney at home for the World Cup after the Brentford striker netted a dramatic brace in his side's win over Manchester City. Despite registering eight goals in 13 Premier League games before taking his tally into double figures at the Etihad,...
Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Fulham v Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Manchester United’s trip to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.
Premier League team news: predicted lineups for the weekend action
Saturday 12.30pm BT Sport 1 Venue Etihad Stadium Last season Manchester City 2 Brentford 0. Referee Peter Bankes This season G6 Y26 R0 4.33 cards/game. Subs from Carson, Ortega, Palmer, Álvarez, Wilson-Esbrand, Lewis, Gündogan, Gómez, Silva, Stones, Rodri. Doubtful Haaland (match fitness), Phillips (match fitness) Injured Walker...
Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Fulham Premier League
Manchester United travel to Fulham in the Premier League and here you can find my predicted lineup.
Watch: Alejandro Garnacho Scores Winning Goal For Manchester United v Fulham
Alejandro Garnacho has scored his first Premier League goal for Manchester United to win it against Fulham in the Premier League.
Manchester United fans back Erik ten Hag after fiery Cristiano Ronaldo interview
In what is being considered a poorly-timed interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo gave a scathing account of his return to Manchester United and bashed everything from the way the team's ownership to the lack of updated gym equipment. He even said the team tried to force him out. But the...
NBC Sports
Brighton vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Brighton vs Aston Villa: The Seagulls will try to make their way back into the Premier League’s top-six (or -five) ahead of the 2022 World Cup break, when they host Unai Emery’s side at Amex Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 11:30 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Yardbarker
Liverpool looking to sign Arsenal transfer target with 10 league goals this season
Liverpool are set to compete with Arsenal for the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Marcus Thuram. Thuram has been in impressive form so far this season, scoring ten goals and providing three assists in just 15 Bundesliga games this season. Milan Live recently reported that Arsenal were interested in signing...
Yardbarker
Report: Cody Gakpo Wants To Join Manchester City
In the summer Manchester City sold one of their most reliable goalscoring wingers in Raheem Sterling as the England international moved down south as he joined Chelsea. The Premier League Champions didn't go out and replace him leaving Jack Grealish and Phil Foden as the options on the left-hand side as well as striker Julian Alvarez if necessary.
BBC
Man City v Brentford: Team news
Joao Cancelo is available for Manchester City after serving a one-match ban in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Chelsea. Kyle Walker, who has been selected in England's World Cup squad, remains out following groin surgery. Vitaly Janelt has recovered from the minor muscle injury that kept him out of...
BBC
Analysis: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United
Eighteen-year-old Argentina forward Alejandro Garnacho was Manchester United's hero as he scored his first Premier League goal to give United a dramatic 2-1 win over Fulham. United were fortunate to get the three points after ex-Red Dan James looked to have earned the London side a well-deserved draw before...
Watch: Christian Eriksen Scores First Manchester United Goal v Fulham
Christian Eriksen has scored his first Manchester United goal and has given his side the lead against Fulham.
NBC Sports
Danny Ings double drives Aston Villa to win at Brighton
Aston Villa is living up to expectations now, as new boss Unai Emery oversaw an impressive 2-1 comeback win over Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Sunday. Brighton went ahead in the first minute through Alexis Mac Allister, but Danny Ings scored a pair of goals to deliver Villa three more points on the table.
NBC Sports
Brentford stuns Manchester City as Toney stars
Brentford caused a huge shock as they beat Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium with Ivan Toney grabbing both goals. Toney scored in the first half to make it 1-0 but Phil Foden hammered home to make it 1-1 just before the break and it seemed like City would go on to win. But it was Brentford who had the better chances and Toney popped up in the 98th minute to grab a famous victory for the Bees.
Comments / 0