Brentford caused a huge shock as they beat Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium with Ivan Toney grabbing both goals. Toney scored in the first half to make it 1-0 but Phil Foden hammered home to make it 1-1 just before the break and it seemed like City would go on to win. But it was Brentford who had the better chances and Toney popped up in the 98th minute to grab a famous victory for the Bees.

2 DAYS AGO