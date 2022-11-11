Read full article on original website
TxDOT Amarillo ‘Know Before You Go’ report for the week of Nov. 13, 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week. According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of Nov. 13 include: Monday On Nov. 14, the right lane of westbound Amarillo Boulevard will be closed in various locations for 4-6 […]
TxDOT informs drivers that snow could affect their Monday morning commute
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and The National Weather Service (NWS) announced that accumulating snowfall may impact drivers on their morning and afternoon commute to work on Monday, Nov. 14. According to the TxDOT press release, maintenance crews in Amarillo’s District 17 countries treated roadways Friday and Saturday. NWS said […]
TxDOT hosting new child safety for Tuesday and Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT will be hosting the next child safety event this Tuesday and Friday. The event will be on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Care Net of Dalhart and Friday, Nov. 18, at Wesley Community Center in Amarillo. To learn more on child safety check, click here. TxDOT...
AFD releases information on car wreck involving fire truck
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department (AFD), released information on a car wreck involving a fire truck on 24th and Grand, Friday afternoon. According to Jeff Justus with the AFD, Engine seven was responding to a car wreck near Dumas Hwy & Hastings. The engine came to a complete stop at […]
Winter weather advisory issued for Texas, Oklahoma panhandles
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Our first accumulating snow of the season is on its way to start off the work week. A powerful low pressure system will go just south of the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. However, the wrap around moisture will give us several inches of snow. With...
Abandoned Airfields in the Texas Panhandle Hold Stories of Days Past
The Texas Panhandle holds so much history in the top 28 counties of Texas. It's amazing what these Texas Plains have seen. Things that once were an important piece of our towns no longer exist except in fading memories and pictures. One of those historical memories includes the number of...
Entries for Center City Electric Light Parade is now available
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City is now taking entries for the Electric Light Parade. The event will be on Friday, Dec. 2 starting at 6 p.m. on Polk Street from 11th Avenue to 4th Avenue. The deadline for entries is Monday Nov. 14. To enter for the parade, click...
City of Amarillo moving forward with Multimodal Transportation Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After years in the works, the City of Amarillo is moving forward on a new transportation project. The Multimodal Transportation Center will be used for the City of Amarillo, but also other entities can use it as well. “Connectivity is really important and this is what...
Downtown Library closing due to safety concern of heating system
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Downtown Library is closing immediately due to a safety concern related to the heating system. The library is expect to reopen as scheduled on Saturday, November 12. All Library locations will be closed Friday, November 11, due to Veterans’ Day.
Crews responding to fire near downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to a fire near downtown Amarillo. The fire is at Pierce Street and 2nd Avenue at the Panhandle Laundry & Cleaning. Details are limited, but fire crews on scene say there is a fuel leak inside of a building. No injuries have been...
Heads Up; Here Is What Is Closed In Amarillo For Veteran’s Day
Just in case you've forgotten, Friday is Veteran's Day. While there are many places that will be serving up all kinds of meal specials in Amarillo, there are some services that we will going without. Here is what will be closed for Veteran's Day in Amarillo when it comes to...
Homeless people suspected of starting vacant house fire on bitter cold morning
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Homeless people are suspected of starting a fire that burned a vacant house. The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a house fire just before 6 a.m. at 3906 SE 11th Street. Multiple people called 911 to report the fire including a man who lives in...
Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Two Different Fires Blazing In Amarillo
The Amarillo Fire Department was busy on Wednesday, November 9th, and early Thursday, November 10th. Wednesday, November the 9th found Amarillo Fire Fighters fighting two different blazes throughout town. The Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a structure fire at 9:31 PM at 201 S. Pierce. The fire was...
Center City to host ‘traditional’ Electric Light Parade
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Center City of Amarillo released details regarding the upcoming Electric Light Parade, which is set to begin the holiday season in downtown Amarillo. According to a news release from Center City, the 2022 Electric Light Parade will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 along Polk Street in […]
Frozen flurries in the forecast
Winter is not the greatest time of the year for going out, whether it’s running errands, or just going to the store to get some snacks. More importantly, winter weather can make travel to Amarillo College difficult. When snow starts falling, students need to know if–or when–classes will be canceled and whether they should stay home.
Borger officials announce emergency drill at Johnson Tank Farm
BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – City of Borger and Hutchinson County officials announced that there would be an Emergency Response Drill at the Johnson Tank Farm on Highway 136 and FM 1559 on Thursday, as a courtesy to others in the community. According to officials, the drill will run from around 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. […]
Winter weather possible Monday for Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Temperatures are falling below freezing areawide this Friday morning with wind chills being bitter cold down into the teens and lower 20s due to the breezy northeast winds. Make sure you bundle up before heading out the door especially if you plan on being outside for an extended period of time.
Rodeo – not football – is the official sport of Texas. Here’s how that happened
From hosting the United States' favorite team to its high schools supplying some of the most impressive stadiums and the most NFL players out of any state, Texas reigns supreme in the realm of football. However, the heart of the Lone Star State is officially with an entirely different stadium sport.
1 hospitalized after Tuesday shooting in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released details on a shooting that occurred overnight in the 2700 block of northeast 20th Avenue, and asked the public for further information on the incident. APD officials reported that at around 9:34 p.m. on Tuesday officers were called to the 2700 block of northeast 20th Avenue […]
Amarillo police investigating shooting near northeast 20th Avenue
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night near northeast 20th Avenue. According to officials, on Nov. 8, at around 9:34 p.m., Amarillo police were called near northeast 20th Avenue and Martin Road on a shooting. Reports state that a 19-year-old man had...
