Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT Amarillo ‘Know Before You Go’ report for the week of Nov. 13, 2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week. According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of Nov. 13 include: Monday On Nov. 14, the right lane of westbound Amarillo Boulevard will be closed in various locations for 4-6 […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT informs drivers that snow could affect their Monday morning commute

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and The National Weather Service (NWS) announced that accumulating snowfall may impact drivers on their morning and afternoon commute to work on Monday, Nov. 14. According to the TxDOT press release, maintenance crews in Amarillo’s District 17 countries treated roadways Friday and Saturday. NWS said […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

TxDOT hosting new child safety for Tuesday and Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT will be hosting the next child safety event this Tuesday and Friday. The event will be on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Care Net of Dalhart and Friday, Nov. 18, at Wesley Community Center in Amarillo. To learn more on child safety check, click here. TxDOT...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Winter weather advisory issued for Texas, Oklahoma panhandles

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Our first accumulating snow of the season is on its way to start off the work week. A powerful low pressure system will go just south of the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. However, the wrap around moisture will give us several inches of snow. With...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Entries for Center City Electric Light Parade is now available

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City is now taking entries for the Electric Light Parade. The event will be on Friday, Dec. 2 starting at 6 p.m. on Polk Street from 11th Avenue to 4th Avenue. The deadline for entries is Monday Nov. 14. To enter for the parade, click...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo moving forward with Multimodal Transportation Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After years in the works, the City of Amarillo is moving forward on a new transportation project. The Multimodal Transportation Center will be used for the City of Amarillo, but also other entities can use it as well. “Connectivity is really important and this is what...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Downtown Library closing due to safety concern of heating system

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Downtown Library is closing immediately due to a safety concern related to the heating system. The library is expect to reopen as scheduled on Saturday, November 12. All Library locations will be closed Friday, November 11, due to Veterans’ Day.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Crews responding to fire near downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to a fire near downtown Amarillo. The fire is at Pierce Street and 2nd Avenue at the Panhandle Laundry & Cleaning. Details are limited, but fire crews on scene say there is a fuel leak inside of a building. No injuries have been...
AMARILLO, TX
acranger.com

Frozen flurries in the forecast

Winter is not the greatest time of the year for going out, whether it’s running errands, or just going to the store to get some snacks. More importantly, winter weather can make travel to Amarillo College difficult. When snow starts falling, students need to know if–or when–classes will be canceled and whether they should stay home.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Winter weather possible Monday for Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Temperatures are falling below freezing areawide this Friday morning with wind chills being bitter cold down into the teens and lower 20s due to the breezy northeast winds. Make sure you bundle up before heading out the door especially if you plan on being outside for an extended period of time.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police investigating shooting near northeast 20th Avenue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night near northeast 20th Avenue. According to officials, on Nov. 8, at around 9:34 p.m., Amarillo police were called near northeast 20th Avenue and Martin Road on a shooting. Reports state that a 19-year-old man had...
