Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Explosions heard as fire breaks out at Angus farm
Firefighters are tackling a blaze that took hold at a farm in a village in Angus. Crews were called to Myreside Farm in Inverkeilor at about 17:50 while large plumes of smoke were spotted across the skyline. Residents heard explosions from the site as they captured footage of the flames.
Boy, 17, dies after fireworks ‘hurled’ down street in Bonfire Night mayhem
A teenager has died after fleeing to a garden close to where fireworks were “hurled” down a street in West Yorkshire during Bonfire Night.On Saturday (5 November), the 17-year-old boy was found injured in the garden of a house in Vickerman Street, Halifax, at 8.15pm.He died later in hospital. It’s believed that the boy entered a garden by climbing over a fence and landing on top of a greenhouse. The greenhouse shattered and the broken glass severely injured the boy, according to reports.Pictures of the scene show a small greenhouse in the garden of a property that’s on the...
BBC
Fireworks and rocks thrown at Cleveland firefighters
Firefighters had fireworks and rocks thrown at them in "several violent incidents" while responding to bonfire callouts in the North East. Cleveland Fire Brigade's group manager Lee Brown said crews were attacked before 20:00 BST on Saturday. The fire service said CCTV and bodycam footage had been handed in to...
Blind woman kicked out of hotel at night after being accused of having a ‘fake’ guide dog
A blind woman said she has been left “shaken up” after a “scary” ordeal which saw her kicked out of a Premier Inn hotel in north London late at night after she was accused of having a “fake” guide dog.Angharad Paget-Jones, a 29-year-old data analyst, told The Independent the situation felt akin to “bullying” and “harassment” as well as being “discriminatory”.Ms Paget-Jones, who lives in Port Talbot in South Wales, explained she checked into the hotel in Enfield with her partner at around 8pm on bonfire night and there were initially “no issues” about bringing her guide dog called...
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
Hero father dies after running back inside his burning home to rescue his elderly mother after it burst into flames
A father-of-two described as the 'epitome of kindness' has died in a house fire after he heroically ran back inside to save his elderly mother. Ray Barrago, in his 60s, escaped the fire at his home in Blacktown, western Sydney but returned to the blaze to get his mother Kora, aged in her 80s, after the house caught alight at about 5am on Monday.
Dog rescued after woman in mobility scooter dragged it along road in distressing footage
Woman in mobility scooter dragged dog along road in distressing footage. A woman has been captured dragging a dog behind her mobility scooter on a road in distressing footage. The video - believed to be taken in Birmingham - shows someone shouting for her to stop and telling her she is hurting the animal.
Rape Suspect Who Faked Death Discovered After Being Identified by Tattoos
Rape suspect Nicholas Rossi has been identified by a court in Scotland, some 4,600 miles away from Utah where he is alleged to have carried out an attack.
BBC
Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked
Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
Man and woman fined for smashing more than 40 protected birds eggs
A man and woman who destroyed more than 40 protected bird eggs committed an “appalling act”, police have said.Police Scotland described the behaviour of Storm Curtis, 21, and Morag Morrison, 22, as “particularly callous” as they had taken eggs from nesting birds in the Highlands at breeding time and “deliberately smashed” them.Curtis, from Ullapool, was fined £1,200 at Tain Sheriff Court on Friday, with Morrison, from Edinburgh, fined £600.The pair were spotted throwing and smashing the eggs on to the ground and into the water on May 17 at Borralie Island on Loch Borralie, near the Kyle of Durness.Police Scotland wildlife officer Daniel Sutherland said: “This was an appalling act that destroyed a large number of eggs from protected species.“It was particularly callous in that they took the eggs from nesting birds at breeding time and deliberately smashed them and threw them around.“The island has large numbers of common gull, black headed gull and sandwich terns. It is also one of the few places on mainland Britain with breeding corncrakes.“Police Scotland will always investigate reports of wildlife crime fully and robustly. I would urge anyone with information on wildlife crime to report it via 101, or 999 if an emergency.”
Woman in her 20s is 'raped near Costa Coffee' in retail park as police arrest man, 25, over attack
A woman in her 20s was allegedly raped near a Costa Coffee in a retail park. Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of rape after the alleged attack this morning. Costa Coffee on Regent retail park in Salford was cordoned off as an investigation took place. Forensics officers...
BBC
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
Dogs feared dead run out of torched house to relieved owner
After a house in Detroit, Michigan, went up in flames, the homeowner was left fearing the worst for his beloved pets who were stuck inside.However, as this video shows, once firefighters extinguished the blaze the dogs came running from the torched house.After they ran to freedom, they ran circles around the firefighters who saved them and their owner, who bent down to pet them and bring them away from the scene.The house was destroyed by the fire early on Thursday, 10 November.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Deer dashes through Metro Detroit pet store'Stop shouting at me': Just Stop Oil activist clashes with Sky News presenterActivists stage silent protest at Cop27 against human rights abuses
More will die if nothing is done: Coroner says road chiefs must act on smart motorways after mother-of-five, 62, was killed when Mercedes ploughed into her broken-down Nissan in slow lane after 153 cars passed by without alerting authorities
Future deaths 'will occur' unless action is taken to improve smart motorway safety, a senior coroner warned after conducting an inquest into the death of a mother-of-five. Nicola Mendy wrote to National Highways to express concern that 153 vehicles passed a stranded car before a fatal collision on one of the roads without a hard shoulder.
Police launch urgent search for mum, 18, who vanished with one-year-old daughter overnight
POLICE are urgently searching for an 18-year-old mum who vanished with her baby daughter overnight. Chloe Jeffreys was reported missing from Crawley in West Sussex yesterday. She is believed to be with her one-year-old daughter. They were last known to be in Worthing with officers launching a search for the...
BBC
Search to find dog driven off in stolen van
A family are desperately searching for their dog after he was driven off inside a van when it was stolen. The van and Bran, a black cross terrier, were taken from outside a house in the Mickleover area of Derby on Friday morning. His owners believe the two men who...
Leah Croucher: Body found in loft of Milton Keynes house identified as missing teenager
Police have formally identified a body found in the loft of a Milton Keynes house as Leah Croucher, a teenage girl who went missing three and a half years ago.A Home Office post-mortem has been inconclusive as to the cause of Leah’s death and Thames Valley Police said investigations are ongoing.A murder investigation was launched last week following the discovery of Leah in the loft space of 2 Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes.Police also found items belonging to Leah – who was last seen in February 2019, aged 19 – at the property earlier this week.Senior investigating officer detective...
BBC
Man arrested after 17-year-old girl's flat fall death
A man has been arrested after a 17-year-old girl died following a fall from a flat window in Leicester. Leicestershire Police said officers were called to Lee Street at about 13:45 GMT on Wednesday after receiving a report of a woman falling from a block of flats. East Midlands Ambulance...
Gangs of youths throw fireworks at homes and police in shocking footage
Police have released footage of “large groups of youths” throwing fireworks at homes and cars in West Yorkshire on Bonfire Night.The incidents happened on the streets of Halifax on Saturday 5 November, the same evening a teenager died after falling through a greenhouse.At least 18 boys and men - aged between 12 and 23 - were arrested for their alleged involvement in the disorder, with shocking footage showing a number of fireworks let off in the direction of moving vehicles and residential homes.The investigation, launched by police in Calderdale, continues.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK's tallest living Christmas tree shines in West Sussex ahead of the holidaysBuffalo that escaped Ukraine zoo during shelling return after calves born in woodsGreta Thunberg continues climate rally away from Cop27
Man dies after construction traffic incident at Hinkley Point power station
A man has died after a construction traffic incident at Hinkley Point C power station in Somerset.Emergency services were called to the site at about 8.30am on Sunday to reports that a man had been injured by machinery.Despite the efforts of the ambulance service, the man died a short time later, Avon and Somerset Police said.We are very sad to confirm that one of our team was involved in a fatal construction traffic incident this morning during planned work activitiesNigel CannThe incident happened during “planned work activities”, EDF Energy said.The company is involved in the construction of a new, twin reactor nuclear...
Comments / 0