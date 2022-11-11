Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Kevin Conroy: Filmmaker Kevin Smith Reveals Final Conversation With Late Batman Star
It was confirmed just yesterday that Kevin Conroy, best known for voicing The Caped Crusader in Batman: The Animated Series and the Batman: Arkham Trilogy, had passed away at the age of 66. Tributes to the voice actor, who actually played Bruce Wayne in live-action just once during The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, were present throughout the day and now another special one has been published online. Filmmaker and noted Batman fan Kevin Smith took to Instagram to share his tribute to Conroy, revealing the final conversation that he had with the voice actor and how much his friendship meant to him.
Gamespot
Kevin Conroy Defined Batman For All Those That Followed
James Bond fans will argue until they're blue in the face which actor is the best 007. But when it comes to Batman, there is no argument: Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman for nearly 30 years beginning with Batman: The Animated Series, is unquestionably the best. On this, Batman fans are in near universal agreement. Conroy passed away this week at age 66, but leaves behind a permanent mark on the legendary comic book hero.
Kevin Smith Sentimentally Reflects On Working With Late Batman Icon Kevin Conroy And Opens Up About Their Final Conversation
Kevin Smith got sentimental following the death of beloved Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy.
CNET
Beloved Batman Actor Kevin Conroy Dies at 66 Following Cancer Battle
Batman actor Kevin Conroy has died at 66 after a "short battle with cancer," his representatives confirmed on Friday. He was best known for voicing DC's iconic superhero in Batman: The Animated Series and the Arkham video games. After starting his career on stage (he played Hamlet in 1984) and...
digitalspy.com
Batman legend Kevin Conroy tragically passes away at the age of 66
Kevin Conroy, the legend behind the voice of Batman in many animated features over the years, has passed away at the age of 66 after a short battle with cancer. Conroy, who was arguably the most beloved voice of the character in its animated history, shot to fame when he first voiced the Caped Crusader in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992.
ComicBook
DC Publishes Kevin Conroy's "Finding Batman" Story From DC Pride Online for Free
The superhero world is mourning the loss of Kevin Conroy, the prolific voice actor regarded by many to be the quintessential voice of Batman, who passed away at the age of 66 this week. In addition to a landmark career of appearing in animation, live-action, and video games, Conroy made his debut as a comic writer earlier this year through DC Pride 2022. The 100-page anthology spotlights many of DC's LGBTQ+ characters and creators, and this year's installment closed with "Finding Batman", a story penned by Conroy with art by J. Bone and lettering by Aditya Bidikar.
ComicBook
Batman Arkham and Injustice Developers Pays Tribute to Kevin Conroy
The team behind the Batman: Arkham series has paid tribute to Kevin Conroy. In case you missed it, Kevin Conroy died today at age 66 after a battle with intestinal cancer. The legendary actor was known primarily for his work as Batman both in animation, video games, and even some live-action parts. Conroy helped give Batman a very distinct voice in Batman: The Animated Series, making him both fierce and mythical, but also deeply human. His work was so iconic, just like Mark Hamill's Joker, that he'd go on to voice Batman for decades in a bunch of other projects including the acclaimed Arkham series.
thedigitalfix.com
William Shatner wants Jonah Hex TV series from James Gunn
Now that James Gunn has creative control of the DCEU – across movies and television – many of his former collaborators, or even people he’s never worked with before, have ideas for projects based on DC comics. Gunn is probably going to find himself inundated by pitches – and actor Johnathon Schaech has used Twitter (while he still can) to pitch Gunn on a Jonah Hex TV series.
Jason Momoa ‘Excited’ by James Gunn Taking Over DC Universe: ‘One of My Dreams’ Will Come True Under His Watch
Jason Momoa told Entertainment Tonight that he is “very excited” by the news that James Gunn and Peter Safran are taking over the DC Universe as Warner Bros. The studio announced at the end of October that Gunn and Safran would assume the roles of co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios starting Nov. 1. Momoa is a stalwart of the DC Universe thanks to his role as Arthur Curry/Aquaman. “I think that with Peter Safran and Mr. Gunn at the helm now at DC, I’m very excited about that,” Momoa told ET while promoting his new Netflix original film “Slumberland.”...
Definitive voice of Batman dead at 66
(LOOTPRESS) – Kevin Conroy, who provided the voice of Batman for three decades, passed away Thursday after a brief battle with cancer. First taking on the iconic file of the titular character for Batman: The Animated Series in 1992, Conroy would embody the Caped Crusader in over 60 productions, including 15 films and 2 dozen video games, according to DC Comics.
Vice
The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening
The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
The Michelle Pfeiffer ‘Catwoman’ Movie Didn’t Work Out Because of ‘Batman Forever’
Michelle Pfeiffer originated the role of Catwoman in 'Batman Returns.' It turns out 'Batman Forever' impeded her solo outing.
A.V. Club
Warner Bros. canceled the Scoob! sequel—then had its creators finish it anyway
The creators of Warner Bros. Discovery’s shelved Scoob! sequel, Holiday Haunt, were reportedly told to go ahead and finish the animated movie—after they’d been told that the film would never be released, and would instead be treated as a tax write-off by the studio. This is per...
Why Scoob! Holiday Haunt Was Still Finished Despite Getting The Ax From Warner Bros.
"Scoob!" brought everyone's favorite group of meddling teens and their silly dog to a whole new generation. Based on the long-running Hanna-Barbera franchise that began in 1969, "Scoob!" follows the Mystery Inc. gang as they team up with the heroic Blue Falcon to unravel a major mystery that connects Scooby-Doo (Frank Welker) with a notorious scheme from the evil Dick Dastardly (Jason Isaacs). The film, released in May 2020, received mixed responses from critics and audiences, with a 48% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes as the film abandoned much of the classic hijinks the franchise is known for in an attempt to replicate the success of superhero movies by crafting a Hanna-Barbera cinematic universe. Regardless, "Scoob!" managed to get audiences to tune in as it became one of the most successful video-on-demand releases during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic (via The Hollywood Reporter).
