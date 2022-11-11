ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Tornado warnings issued as Tropical Depression Nicole moves across Central Virginia

By Delaney Murray, Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S2y9O_0j7SaGSI00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Tornado warnings have been issued for several localities across the Metro-Richmond and Tri-Cities areas as remnants of Tropical Depression Nicole move up the East Coast. As of the most recent update, several of the warnings will be in effect until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.

A list of the most up-to-date locations with weather warnings in effect can be found here.

Chesterfield County, Hanover County and Henrico County schools announced they would be sheltering in place in response to the tornado warnings.

According to the National Weather Service, the severe storms expected Friday could cause damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Tree damage is likely, and mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

What should I do if I see a tornado?

A tornado warning means that a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and there is imminent danger to life and property, according to the National Weather Service .

In Richmond, street flooding could be seen around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Belvidere Street and Canal Street on cameras from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Anyone in this area should seek shelter immediately. Ideally, seek shelter in a windowless room on a low level of a building. If you see a tornado while you are outside, seek shelter in the nearest building, ravine or ditch. If you are in your car and cannot go elsewhere, buckle your seltbelt, get away from windows and cover your head.

LIVE SEVERE WEATHER COVERAGE

Damage is possible to mobile homes, roofs, windows, cars and trees. There is also the potential for dangerous flying debris, which could injure anyone that has not properly taken shelter.

Tornado watches still remain in place in several counties throughout Virginia. Stay with 8News Weather Alerts for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Washington

Freeze Warning in Effect Tonight, DC Activates Hypothermia Alert

A freeze warning is in effect from midnight this evening to 9 a.m. Monday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia after several days of unseasonably warm temperatures. The warning is for parts of D.C., Prince George’s County and Charles County in Maryland, and Arlington, Falls Church...
WASHINGTON, DC
wataugaonline.com

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Sunday November 13, 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-141200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski- Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke- Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- 448 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. southwest Virginia, west central Virginia and southeast West. Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. There is a low probability for widespread hazardous weather. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday...
BLACKSBURG, VA
NBC Bay Area

Hazardous Beach Conditions Along Central California Coastline Sunday

The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSET

Tropical Storm Nicole to bring storms to Central VA, how VDOT is preparing

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Tropical Storm Nicole is heading our way and will have a dramatic impact on our weather, bringing significant rainfall, strong winds, and even the possibility of tornadoes. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), they expect rain to move into Central Virginia Thursday night...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

What should I do if I see a tornado?

While official tornado season may be well behind us, severe weather and hurricanes still have the ability to cause twisters to rise up. In the event that you find yourself surprised by a sudden tornado weather event, here's what officials say you should keep in mind to stay safe.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia prepares for weather impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole are being felt across Florida. Though Virginia is hundreds of miles away, emergency organizations are preparing for the impacts the rainfall might bring. “We’re always in kind of a state of readiness just by the nature of our job. Danville...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Some structures lost, others protected as wildfires dot Southwest Virginia

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wildfires have popped up with regularity in Southwest Virginia during a dry and unseasonably warm start to November, the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) told News Channel 11. On Thursday, crews continued to battle wildfires in Lee and Wise counties. VDOF Watershed Specialist Bill Sweeney said two large fires have […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy