Tornado warnings issued as Tropical Depression Nicole moves across Central Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Tornado warnings have been issued for several localities across the Metro-Richmond and Tri-Cities areas as remnants of Tropical Depression Nicole move up the East Coast. As of the most recent update, several of the warnings will be in effect until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.

A list of the most up-to-date locations with weather warnings in effect can be found here.

Chesterfield County, Hanover County and Henrico County schools announced they would be sheltering in place in response to the tornado warnings.

According to the National Weather Service, the severe storms expected Friday could cause damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Tree damage is likely, and mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

A tornado warning means that a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and there is imminent danger to life and property, according to the National Weather Service .

In Richmond, street flooding could be seen around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Belvidere Street and Canal Street on cameras from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Anyone in this area should seek shelter immediately. Ideally, seek shelter in a windowless room on a low level of a building. If you see a tornado while you are outside, seek shelter in the nearest building, ravine or ditch. If you are in your car and cannot go elsewhere, buckle your seltbelt, get away from windows and cover your head.

Damage is possible to mobile homes, roofs, windows, cars and trees. There is also the potential for dangerous flying debris, which could injure anyone that has not properly taken shelter.

Tornado watches still remain in place in several counties throughout Virginia. Stay with 8News Weather Alerts for the latest updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.