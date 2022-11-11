ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Watermelon-smashing comedian Gallagher dead at 76

By Cameron Kiszla, Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46NND1_0j7SaEgq00

( KTLA ) — Standup comedian Gallagher, perhaps best known for smashing watermelons as part of his act, has died at age 76, his manager confirmed to multiple media outlets .

Born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., he died of organ failure in hospice care in Palm Springs, California, TMZ reports.

Gallagher shot to fame in the 1970s after appearing on late-night television shows, including “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TzR6x_0j7SaEgq00
Comedian Gallagher is shown during an interview with host Johnny Carson on Feb. 13, 1979. (Ron Tom/NBC via Getty Images)

He then gained more prominence through 13 specials, beginning with 1980’s “An Uncensored Evening” for Showtime, which was the network’s first comedy special, Variety reported .

He also recorded several comedy specials for HBO.

Even after the height of his fame, Gallagher’s influence persisted through homages and parodies, including in the early 2000s on “Chapelle’s Show,” which captured his trademark smashing of watermelons and other items using his “Sledge-O-Matic” hammer.

Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66

In recent years, however, Gallagher’s act was criticized by some as being homophobic and racist . He notably stormed out of a recording of the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast mid-interview when questioned about some of those jokes.

He also sued his younger brother, Ron, for trademark infringement after he adopted the moniker Gallagher II and went on tour “mimicking his act,” the Tampa Bay Times reported .

On his Facebook page, Gallagher promoted performances from as recently as October, noting that he was “feeling great!!” and wanted to work on “projects to make this world a ‘funner planet.’”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Legendary Comedian Gallagher Dead At 76

Legendary comedian Gallagher, known famously for smashing watermelons and other objects with his "Sledge-O-Matic" oversized mallet during his routine, has died at the age of 76, his longtime manager confirmed to TMZ. The comedian, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., died from massive organ failure while under hospice care in the...
stpetecatalyst.com

Gallagher, comedian with local connections, dies

Gallagher, the comedian whose rise to watermelon-smashing fame was precipitated by years of playing Tampa Bay comedy clubs and opening shows for area rock acts, died Friday morning in Los Angeles, according to his manager. He was 76. A native of North Carolina, Leo Gallagher graduated from Tampa’s Plant High...
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

In photos: Peter Billingsley, Julie Hagerty attend 'A Christmas Story Christmas' premiere in Los Angeles

Peter Billingsley and other cast members attended the premiere of holiday sequel "A Christmas Story Christmas" at the Gene Autry Museum in Los Angeles on Saturday. Billingsley, who starred in the original 1983 "A Christmas Story," reprises his role as Ralphie as he attempts to give his children the sort of Christmas he had growing up. The film comes to HBO Max on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KLST/KSAN

Wisconsin pharmacist’s mysterious murder on ‘Dateline’

(NBC News) — On Friday’s “Dateline,” when a pharmacist is found shot to death in his Wisconsin farmhouse, investigators embark on a 15-year hunt for his elusive killer. Here is a preview of Andrea Canning’s report: Dill Creek Farm belonged to 58-year-old Ken Juedes — a local pharmacist. Married to his second wife, Cindy. She […]
WISCONSIN STATE
KLST/KSAN

Merced mourns for 9-month-old killed in drive-by shooting

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The makeshift memorial on 12th and Q Street in Merced went from a single teddy bear to a collection of toys on Thursday as people came to pay their respects to nine-month-old Darius King Grigsby, who police say was shot and killed on Wednesday while his mother and a friend walked […]
MERCED, CA
KLST/KSAN

GOP candidate who reportedly misrepresented military service says House Republicans ‘left the campaign to die’

J.R. Majewski, the Republican nominee for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District, said on Friday that Republican establishment leaders are to blame for the party’s performance in the midterm elections this year, not former President Trump.  Majewski said in a post in the right-wing media outlet The National Pulse that House Republicans abandoned him and “left the […]
OHIO STATE
KLST/KSAN

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak ousted in Nevada

Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) was projected to lose reelection in the race for the Nevada governor’s mansion, making his Republican challenger, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the first candidate to knock out a Democratic incumbent in a gubernatorial race this cycle. The Associated Press called the race for Lombardo shortly before 9 p.m. ET. Sisolak […]
NEVADA STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy