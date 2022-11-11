Timothée Chalamet’s Bob Dylan movie “Going Electric” is not dead, despite rumors of the contrary that often float around social media. It’s been almost three years since the project was first announced in early 2020 with “Ford v Ferrari” and “Walk the Line” filmmaker James Mangold attached. The director moved on to direct “Indiana Jones 5” as the Bob Dylan project started and stopped throughout the pandemic. Chalamet told Variety as part of his “Bones and All” cover story that “Going Electric” is heading in a “positive direction.” “I haven’t stopped preparing, which has been one of the greatest gifts...

INDIANA STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO