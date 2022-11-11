SAN ANGELO – Ongoing construction on College Hills Blvd. at the Red Arroyo is progressing and the closure and detour will change Monday, Nov. 14. According to the City of San Angelo, beginning Monday, College Hills from Millbrook to Vista Del Arroyo will close to pedestrian and vehicular traffic. It is currently open. The extended closure will last a week and will block access across College Hills on the Red Arroyo Trail in that area because of construction. College Hill Boulevard between Millbrook and Vista Del Arroyo drives. This section will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular…

