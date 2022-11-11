ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Rollover Crash South of Christoval Traps 1 Occupant

CHRISTOVAL – Emergency first responders were dispatched to a rollover crash with injuries south of Christoval on U.S. 2777 South near Duff Rd. and the County Line around midnight last night.   Emergency communications indicate a pickup with six occupants was involved in a single vehicle rollover crash.   Texas Department of Public Safety dispatchers requested the Christoval Volunteer Fire Department respond to the scene.  Reports say five occupants were able to get out of the vehicle as responders arrived but a sixth occupant was trapped inside the vehicle.   San Angelo Fire Department…
CHRISTOVAL, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Drivers Escape Serious Injury at Dangerous Highway Intersection Near Wall

SAN ANGELO, TX – Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers Thursday afternoon were called out to a major crash on U.S. 87 near Wall. According to our reporters on scene, on Nov. 10 at around 2 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to US 87 South, near South Fairview School Rd., for the report of a major crash.
WALL, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Body Found in Lake Nasworthly Near Gun Club Road Tuesday Morning

SAN ANGELO – Detectives with the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division investigated an accidental drowning of a local 56-year-old man in Lake Nasworthy. On November 4th, 2022, at approximately 8:30 a.m., a report was made for a missing person. The man was reported as Michael Scroggs, who had not returned home after taking his boat to the lake near the San Angelo KOA on the evening of November 3rd. SAPD’s Lake Division responded along with the SAPD Drone Unit and found Scroggs boat to be capsized near the 2100 block of Gun Club Road. SAPD’s Lake Division and Texas…
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Missing boater found dead in Lake Nasworthy

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division detectives investigated the drowning of a 56-year-old man San Angelo man, the department said Tuesday. At approximately 8:30 a.m. Nov. 4, a report was made for a missing person, Michael Scroggs, who had not returned home after...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Trespassing, Drug Possession & Resisting Arrest Tops the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Family Violence & Drug Possession Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 11 arrests including the following: Adrienne Leon was arrested for…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Local owner of melted snow cone van needs your help

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On November 3 a TikTok video went viral depicting a local entrepreneur struggling to get her business back up after her snow cone van made headlines in San Angelo for catching fire in a Sonic drive-thru in September 2022. Today almost two months later the daughter of the van’s owner, Jessica […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Stealing and Crashing Cars Tops the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

COSA: College Hills Closure & Detour Shifts Monday

SAN ANGELO – Ongoing construction on College Hills Blvd. at the Red Arroyo is progressing and the closure and detour will change Monday, Nov. 14.   According to the City of San Angelo, beginning Monday, College Hills from Millbrook to Vista Del Arroyo will close to pedestrian and vehicular traffic. It is currently open.  The extended closure will last a week and will block access across College Hills on the Red Arroyo Trail in that area because of construction.  College Hill Boulevard between Millbrook and Vista Del Arroyo drives. This section will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Veterans Day in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Take a look into what Veterans Day in San Angelo looked like and how our community honors those that have passed defending the nation and all those currently serving. San Angelos Vietnam Veteran Memorial Service with Col. Eugene Moore: San Angelos Vietnam Veteran Memorial held a special ceremony to honor 48 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Memorial Oak Grove’s “missing solider”

SAN ANGELO, Texas — When Memorial Oak Grove was first established, the grove was missing one tree, “The Missing Oak” which represents Jay Arthur Ryan whose death remained unknown for several years after World War II and the monument’s dedication. According to ASU’s West Texas Collection, Ryan was formally recognized with an oak tree in […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Concho Valley Bi-District round scores

SAN ANGELO, TX. — Here’s a look at how the Concho Valley faired in the Bi-District round of the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs. Thursday Hawley defeated Christoval 52-8 Sonora defeated Olney 28-27 Mason defeated Hearne 44-7 Flatonia defeated Junction 59-32 Sterling City defeated Miles 43-42 Jonesboro defeated Menard 54-6 Irion County defeated May […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Illegal Aliens Placed in Tom Green County Jail Top the Election Day Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

2022 Concho Valley football playoffs: Area Round

SAN ANGELO, TX. — After Bi-District play that saw history and upsets happen across the Concho Valley, five teams will see their season carry on into the Area Round that begins on Thursday. AREA ROUND 3A Division II Region I W2 Wall vs R3 Childress, 7pm Friday at Buckaroo Stadium in Breckenridge 2A Division I […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

Abilene San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Abilene and San Angelo local news

 https://www.myfoxzone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy