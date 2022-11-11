Read full article on original website
Friday Morning Crash at Busy Southwest San Angelo Intersection Injures 2
SAN ANGELO, TX – A crash at a busy Southwest San Angelo intersection Friday morning sent two people to the hospital. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Nov. 11 at around 10 a.m., officers with the SAPD were dispatched to Southland and Southwest for the report of a major crash.
Can You Legally Warm Up Your Car Unattended in San Angelo?
The first frosty morning of the season has arrived in San Angelo. To me, cold mornings always seem quieter. Maybe it's because the birds don't seem to be quite as noisy when it's cold. For many, nothing is worse than getting into a cold car and driving to work. As...
Rollover Crash South of Christoval Traps 1 Occupant
CHRISTOVAL – Emergency first responders were dispatched to a rollover crash with injuries south of Christoval on U.S. 2777 South near Duff Rd. and the County Line around midnight last night. Emergency communications indicate a pickup with six occupants was involved in a single vehicle rollover crash. Texas Department of Public Safety dispatchers requested the Christoval Volunteer Fire Department respond to the scene. Reports say five occupants were able to get out of the vehicle as responders arrived but a sixth occupant was trapped inside the vehicle. San Angelo Fire Department…
Drivers Escape Serious Injury at Dangerous Highway Intersection Near Wall
SAN ANGELO, TX – Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers Thursday afternoon were called out to a major crash on U.S. 87 near Wall. According to our reporters on scene, on Nov. 10 at around 2 p.m., troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to US 87 South, near South Fairview School Rd., for the report of a major crash.
Menard County Sheriff: 10 to 12 subjects fled on foot
The Menard County Sheriff's Office urges citizens to lock all doors and contact the sheriff's office if anything is seen.
BREAKING: Body Found in Lake Nasworthly Near Gun Club Road Tuesday Morning
SAN ANGELO – Detectives with the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division investigated an accidental drowning of a local 56-year-old man in Lake Nasworthy. On November 4th, 2022, at approximately 8:30 a.m., a report was made for a missing person. The man was reported as Michael Scroggs, who had not returned home after taking his boat to the lake near the San Angelo KOA on the evening of November 3rd. SAPD’s Lake Division responded along with the SAPD Drone Unit and found Scroggs boat to be capsized near the 2100 block of Gun Club Road. SAPD’s Lake Division and Texas…
Missing boater found dead in Lake Nasworthy
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division detectives investigated the drowning of a 56-year-old man San Angelo man, the department said Tuesday. At approximately 8:30 a.m. Nov. 4, a report was made for a missing person, Michael Scroggs, who had not returned home after...
Trespassing, Drug Possession & Resisting Arrest Tops the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours.
Family Violence & Drug Possession Arrests Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 11 arrests including the following: Adrienne Leon was arrested for…
Local owner of melted snow cone van needs your help
SAN ANGELO, Texas — On November 3 a TikTok video went viral depicting a local entrepreneur struggling to get her business back up after her snow cone van made headlines in San Angelo for catching fire in a Sonic drive-thru in September 2022. Today almost two months later the daughter of the van’s owner, Jessica […]
Stealing and Crashing Cars Tops the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours.
Into the Warmth program activates for expected freezing temperatures
SAN ANGELO, Texas — For anyone in San Angelo seeking shelter in the predicted freezing conditions, the Concho Valley Homeless Planning Coalition is initiating the "Into the Warmth Program" for Friday, Nov. 11. The program provides shelter to individuals and families when the nighttime wind chill temperature is predicted...
COSA: College Hills Closure & Detour Shifts Monday
SAN ANGELO – Ongoing construction on College Hills Blvd. at the Red Arroyo is progressing and the closure and detour will change Monday, Nov. 14. According to the City of San Angelo, beginning Monday, College Hills from Millbrook to Vista Del Arroyo will close to pedestrian and vehicular traffic. It is currently open. The extended closure will last a week and will block access across College Hills on the Red Arroyo Trail in that area because of construction. College Hill Boulevard between Millbrook and Vista Del Arroyo drives. This section will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular…
Reward increased for information on soldier's murder, someone in San Angelo may have information
SAN ANTONIO — The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division said Wednesday the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the New Year's Day 2021 murder of Staff Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell has been increased to up to $50,000. According to...
First widespread freeze of the season for Tom Green County
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service for Abilene and San Angelo has announced a Freeze Warning for Tom Green County. The Freeze Warning is in effect for our entire area Saturday morning from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. with temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to around 32°, but wind chill values could […]
Veterans Day in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Take a look into what Veterans Day in San Angelo looked like and how our community honors those that have passed defending the nation and all those currently serving. San Angelos Vietnam Veteran Memorial Service with Col. Eugene Moore: San Angelos Vietnam Veteran Memorial held a special ceremony to honor 48 […]
Memorial Oak Grove’s “missing solider”
SAN ANGELO, Texas — When Memorial Oak Grove was first established, the grove was missing one tree, “The Missing Oak” which represents Jay Arthur Ryan whose death remained unknown for several years after World War II and the monument’s dedication. According to ASU’s West Texas Collection, Ryan was formally recognized with an oak tree in […]
Concho Valley Bi-District round scores
SAN ANGELO, TX. — Here’s a look at how the Concho Valley faired in the Bi-District round of the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs. Thursday Hawley defeated Christoval 52-8 Sonora defeated Olney 28-27 Mason defeated Hearne 44-7 Flatonia defeated Junction 59-32 Sterling City defeated Miles 43-42 Jonesboro defeated Menard 54-6 Irion County defeated May […]
Illegal Aliens Placed in Tom Green County Jail Top the Election Day Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – Nearly 20 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours.
2022 Concho Valley football playoffs: Area Round
SAN ANGELO, TX. — After Bi-District play that saw history and upsets happen across the Concho Valley, five teams will see their season carry on into the Area Round that begins on Thursday. AREA ROUND 3A Division II Region I W2 Wall vs R3 Childress, 7pm Friday at Buckaroo Stadium in Breckenridge 2A Division I […]
