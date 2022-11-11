ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

Public Works to perform traffic study on Forum Boulevard

COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia Public Works will conduct a traffic study on Forum Boulevard on Wednesday and Thursday, weather permitting. The study is one of the first steps for the city's improvement project to Forum Boulevard between Chapel Hill Road and Woodrail Avenue. It's part of a voter-approved project from an August 2015 capital improvement sales tax extension.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia warming centers, shelters available this winter

COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia partnered with several emergency shelter providers in the community to provide a warm place for individuals to escape the cold. The city will also contract with Turning Point to provide temporary overnight warming center services at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church, located at 702 Wilkes Boulevard.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Cole County acquires speed radar trailer to address community complaints

COLE COUNTY — Cole County Public Works announced Monday it has recently acquired a speed radar trailer to be used for "speed control" on county roadways. According to a news release, the trailer was funded by the Cole County Sheriff's Department. Officers will reportedly conduct patrols while the trailer is placed alongside different county roads.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Columbia shelter looks into additional services for the winter

COLUMBIA - With the possibility of mid-Missouri's first snow Monday night, those facing housing crises are in need of a place to stay warm over the winter. During the winter, additional shelters are available for those who are unhoused to stay warm when temperatures are dangerously low. Recently, however, the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Police start death investigation in north Columbia

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department is conducting a death investigation in north Columbia. Blue Ridge Road in between Oakland Gravel and Brown Station roads was closed Monday morning for the investigation. Police did not share details of the investigation, but KOMU 8 News spoke to neighbor who said...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Mid-Missouri prepares for anticipated winter weather

JEFFERSON CITY — Statewide forecasts of overnight winter precipitation have prompted local and state agencies to prepare for icy roads. KOMU 8 First Alert Weather predicts a dusting to 1 inch of snowfall accumulation for most of mid-Missouri. Some who live north of Interstate 70 may see more, which means drivers may see some delays for their Tuesday morning commute.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified

COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Two people killed after crash on Highway 63 near Route NN

BOONE COUNTY − Two local residents were killed after a crash on Highway 63 near Route NN in northern Boone County Monday afternoon, according to Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp. Danny Stidham, 72, was slowly driving in the right lane before Carl McDonald, 60, of...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Concrete replacement to close one lane of Route B at multiple locations

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be replacing concrete next week north of Columbia along Route B. Work will take place between Brown Station Road and Hallsville city limits from Nov.14-23. One lane will be closed in the work areas from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Signs and flaggers will be in The post Concrete replacement to close one lane of Route B at multiple locations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Fulton man arrested in connection to burglaries at jewelry store, laundromat

FULTON — A Fulton man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning in connection to two burglaries Saturday and Sunday. Seth Adams, 34, faces a litany of charges including two counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of stealing, property damage, unlawful possession of a firearm and drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
FULTON, MO
KOMU

CrimeStoppers offering reward for information on Columbia prowler

COLUMBIA - CrimeStoppers are offering a $2,500 reward for information regarding the suspected prowler that the Columbia Police Department is currently seeking. The prowler is believed to have been entering females’ apartments over the past few months, with victims ranging from 20 to 30 years old. No injuries have...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia police, community members to visit National Civil Rights Museum

With hopes of empowering "our community by broadening perspectives on the pursuit of civil rights," 36 community members set out Tuesday for Memphis on a trip to visit the National Civil Rights Museum, according to a Columbia City Council memo. Five high school students, at least five Columbia Public Schools...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Forecast: Cold air continues through the week

The first accumulating snowfall of the season is done, but the cold temperatures are here to stay. Most locations in central Missouri will saw around 1-2” of snowfall accumulation. Areas just south of I-70 received locally higher amounts of up to 3-4" around Osage and Gasconade counties. This was a wet, heavy snow that compacted.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

$50,000 Powerball prize sold at Gerbes on Paris Road

COLUMBIA - One Missouri Lottery player won $50,000 when her ticket matched four white-ball numbers and the Powerball number in the Oct. 31 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Gerbes located on Paris Road in Columbia, according to the Missouri Lottery. “I thought I was going to have a...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Drexel man sentenced to 19 years after shooting at Stover police chief

JEFFERSON CITY − A Drexel man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday after he shot at the Stover police chief during a failed bank robbery in 2017. Jacob Monteer, 30, will serve 19 years and two months in federal prison without parole. He was found guilty by a bench trial in March of one count of bank robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of being a drug user in possession of firearms.
DREXEL, MO
KOMU

2,500 Below: the fight against food insecurity in Maries County

MARIES COUNTY — Finding fresh and affordable food is a struggle felt for many families across the state of Missouri. But in Maries County, food insecurity numbers are more staggering than the national statistics. Feeding America released data this fall under its "Map the Meal Gap 2022" report. The...
MARIES COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, Nov. 14

CrimeStoppers offering reward for information on Columbia prowler. CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information regarding the suspected prowler that the Columbia Police Department is currently looking for. The prowler is believed to have been entering females’ apartments over the past few months, with victims ranging from 20 to...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy