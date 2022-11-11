ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

buckinghamshirelive.com

Boy, 14, locked himself in bedroom and emailed mum to say he had taken his life

A 14-year-old boy with autism and anorexia locked himself in his room and scheduled an email to tell his mum he had taken his own life, an inquest heard. Henry Tucker's family had struggled for support while the NHS was stretched by the demands of the Covid pandemic. The inquest...
The Independent

Murderer Steven Craig smokes cigarette as police arrest him for Reservoir Dogs inspired attack

Police have released footage of the moment Steven Craig was arrested for the murder of Jacqueline Kirk.Craig was jailed in 2000 after he doused his victim in petrol and set her alight in 1998, in an attack inspired by the film Reservoir Dogs.Kirk suffered severe burns and died 21 years later, at the age of 62, with a ruptured diaphragm due to injuries she suffered from the incident.In a legal first, Craig was later arrested for his crime once again and will serve 15 more years in prison.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsThief knocks himself out trying to flee Louis Vuitton store with luxury goodsRiot police arrive at immigration centre after ‘armed’ detainees cause ‘disturbance’
BBC

Birmingham police find dog dragged by mobility scooter

A dog seen on social media video being dragged behind a woman's mobility scooter is now in the RSPCA's care. The footage, believed to have been recorded in the Erdington area of Birmingham, shows the animal being pulled by a lead attached to the scooter's rear. It also shows the...
BBC

Ballymoney: Toddler Noah McAleese dies in farm incident

A two-year-old boy who died after being hit by a tractor at Rosepark Farm near Ballymoney was Noah McAleese. The NI Ambulance Service said that it received a 999 call about the incident at 12:32 GMT on Friday afternoon. Paramedics were sent to the farm and the boy was taken...
BBC

Paige Chivers: Blackpool girl's murderer dies in prison

A "devious" paedophile, convicted of murdering Blackpool teenager Paige Chivers, has died in prison. Paige, 15, was reported missing in 2007. Despite her body having never been found, she was officially declared dead following an inquest in 2016. Robert Ewing was jailed for life in 2015 following a trial at...
The US Sun

Boy, 3, dies after mystery ‘incident’ at home as cops launch probe

POLICE are investigating after a three-year-old boy died following a "medical incident". Emergency crews were called to Ushaw Moor, near Durham, on Saturday. The youngster was rushed to hospital but couldn't be saved and was declared dead shortly after. Police have now launched a probe into his death but have...
BBC

Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat

A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
The Independent

Claims from man fighting extradition to US ‘entirely outlandish’, court told

An alleged fugitive’s attempts to explain why he is not the man wanted by US prosecutors are “entirely outlandish”, a court has heard.Advocate depute Paul Harvey told Edinburgh Sheriff Court that “on the balance of probabilities”, the man is Nicholas Rossi, who is facing extradition to the US over two allegations of rape and one of sexual assault.A hearing has been taking place at the court this week to establish the identity of the 35-year-old, who denies he is Rossi and claims to be Arthur Knight, from Ireland.Giving evidence earlier in the week, the man claimed the fingerprints on the...
UTAH STATE
BBC

Search to find dog driven off in stolen van

A family are desperately searching for their dog after he was driven off inside a van when it was stolen. The van and Bran, a black cross terrier, were taken from outside a house in the Mickleover area of Derby on Friday morning. His owners believe the two men who...
The Independent

Police officer charged with attempted murder of woman

A 27-year-old serving police officer has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman. James Riley from Lancashire Police is due to appear in court on Monday. Officers were called because of concerns about a woman’s wellbeing at a hotel in Manchester earlier this week. They were called at around 11.30pm on Thursday and went to the scene on Brook Street in the city.Emergency services also attended and took the woman to hospital, where she remained on Sunday.She was in a stable condition, Greater Manchester Police said. Riley has been charged with attempted murder, the force said on Sunday.He...
BBC

Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire

A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
BBC

Bran the dog safely back home after journey in stolen van

A dog has been reunited with his owners after being driven off inside a van when it was stolen. Bran's family had been searching for him since the van was taken from outside a house in the Mickleover area of Derby on Friday morning. He was found in a park...
The Independent

CCTV released of suspect after box of faeces left outside MP’s office

Gloucestershire police have released CCTV footage of a woman they would like to speak after a small box of human faeces was left outside an MP’s office.An “offensive item” was left outside the constituency office of Conservative MP Siobhan Baillie in Stroud on 2 November.Footage shows a woman wearing pink trousers walking towards Ms Baillie’s office.“There are plenty of ways to make a point about politics or governments without resorting to putting excrement in a box,” Ms Baillie wrote on Twitter.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Aldi releases full Home Alone inspired Christmas advert starring Kevin the carrotIstanbul explosion: At least six killed and 53 injured in city centre blastCCTV footage shows moment blast struck central street of Istanbul

