FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Straphanger Mugged for Food on Subway in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Emerald Ash Borer in Morris CountyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
2022 Christmas Festival on the Green Begins November 27Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
IBO Recommendations Show How Staten Island Homeowners Could Reduce Their Property TaxesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
14 Gridlock Alert days coming up in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tis the season for traffic in New York City. The holidays are coming and with them comes an influx of traffic in New York City. The MTA on Sunday reminded customers that public transit is the best way to travel during the holiday season — especially on the upcoming 14 Gridlock […]
Thrillist
The NYC Area Could Get Its First Snowfall of the Season Tonight
The unseasonable heat wave that characterized October and the first half of November seems to be finally coming to an end, and the winter season is officially knocking on NYC's door. According to the National Weather Service, on Tuesday evening, the season's first snowfall could be coming to the New...
It might snow for the first time this season in the New York area tonight!
It's that time of the year, folks: reports about the very first snow of the season are officially making the rounds. Despite the unseasonal warm November we've had so far, the National Weather Service just announced that certain areas north and west of New York City will likely experience cold rain mixed with some snow tonight. Folks in the city should brace themselves for up to two inches of rain and fairly cold weather, though.
STORM WATCH: Cloudy and rainy for New York City; showers linger through Wednesday afternoon
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says steady rain lasts overnight. The rain will linger into tomorrow afternoon.
NBC New York
Snow, Ice, Frigid Rain Hit NYC Area in First Winter Blast: What It Means for You
Remember when it was sunny and in the 70s like a week ago? Well, now we have the first snow of the season. Fun. The tri-state area got its first relatively widespread winter blast Tuesday evening, and it's expected to last into Wednesday morning. The system will likely bring a messy mix of precipitation, though what kind depends on where you live.
Early Addition: NYC kept running boats aground in a futile attempt to put a ferry terminal in Coney Island Creek
Because officials also seemed ready to have boats cruising past swimming children, here are your early links: Michael Lewis' SBF book (and then movie) likely soon, macabre chatter outside the Twitter office, butter is great, and more. [ more › ]
Could NY, NJ see first snow of the season this week? What the forecast says:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many ditched their sweatshirts and jackets in recent days amid record warmth, but a change in the forecast could bring the first snow of the season in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service. A freeze watch will be in place from Monday night through Tuesday morning, according to […]
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For New York State, Hudson Valley
You might want to locate your shovel and winter clothes because the first snowstorm of the season is hours away. The National Weather Service believes the Hudson Valley will see its first snowfall of the season. Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Dutchess, Ulster, Columbia, Greene Counties. A Winter Weather Advisory...
NY1
City targets neglected areas with clean streets initiative
Complaints to 311 for overflowing litter baskets are down 55% since July, when the city rolled out a new initiative aimed at regularly servicing overlooked waste bins across the city, according to Department of Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch. She’s looking to keep that “historic” momentum going as the city rolls...
NBC New York
First Snow of Season Nears As Wintry Weather Comes to NY: How Much Will We Get?
At least there's one rollercoaster open year-round. The New York area is bracing for a blast of the wintriest weather it has seen yet in the 2022-23 season, though, that's not saying much, of course, given the record-breaking daily heat that just "scorched" some spots a week ago. While Monday...
Broad daylight Union Square subway slasher raises fears for New Yorkers
NEW YORK, NY – A broad daylight slashing inside a New York City subway station on Friday has New Yorkers already on edge over rising violence in the city’s subway system on alert. According to police, at around 3 pm, a 27-year-old man was robbed and slashed while waiting on the train platform at the Union Square Station when he was approached by a man with a knife. Police said the man followed his victim as he planned to steal the man’s bag as the doors of the train opened. At that time, the suspect slashed the victim in the The post Broad daylight Union Square subway slasher raises fears for New Yorkers appeared first on Shore News Network.
Good News Network
Officials Want to Turn Rikers Island Prison Into a Green Energy Hub
A coalition of groups are envisioning the former jails on Rikers Island as the hub for green energy generation, enough to power 45,000 homes. They also see it as a potential hub of green energy job training, and as a replacement for at least several of New York City’s gas-fired power plants.
City and state agencies make necessary preparations for Tropical Depression Nicole
News 12's Noëlle Lilley reports from Hunts Point station on the preparations that are being made ahead of the bad weather that is expected to come with Tropical Depression Nicole.
NY1
Greenpoint NYC Ferry stop officially reopens
The Greenpoint landing of the NYC Ferry officially reopened Monday morning after being closed for more than a year. The ferry landing was closed back in May 2021 due to an issue with one of the pier piles, the agency said in a statement at the time. A free shuttle bus to Hunters Point South was serving ferry-goers during the closure.
NBC New York
Mid-Week Snow? NYC Chill Kicks in Days After Tri-State Breaks Heat Records
Yeah, you read that right. Snow is here. Flakes were spotted in a handful of counties (Sullivan and Ulster) northwest of New York City Sunday, a day after many in the region broke daily heat records. That one was the surprise. More flakes arrive mid-week, but before we see that,...
nymetroweather.com
Much colder air on the way to NYC next week
A large ridge in Alaska and the development of a cross-polar flow will deliver the coldest air of the season (so far) to NYC next week. For the last several weeks, NYC has been fortunate enough to enjoy a relatively warm weather pattern. Temperatures have averaged several degrees warmer than normal, leading to an unusual amount of pleasant weather days in both October and November. The fun ends this week.
The Cost of Randall's Island Migrant Tents: The Taxpayers Have To Pay
The temporary tent complex was deemed a "debacle" for both humanitarian and financial grounds by New York City Comptroller Brad Lander. How much are New York City taxpayers paying for the contentious tent community for recent immigrants on Randall's Island? Even the person in charge of managing city finances is ignorant of the solution.
March for higher New York minimum wage comes to City Hall
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York workers, business owners, and legislators will unite Tuesday at City Hall to continue the push for a higher minimum wage at the state level. The group, organized by the “Raise Up New York” coalition, came together following the introduction of legislation outlining annual minimum wage increases. If approved, the […]
pix11.com
Rain, cooler temperatures in the forecast for tri-state area
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday started wet as the remnants of post-tropical Nicole passed across the region, but by mid-morning the sun was out, warming afternoon highs a good 10-15 degrees above normal for most of the area. Laguardia and Newark tied previous record highs, with JFK, Islip and...
