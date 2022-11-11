ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

14 Gridlock Alert days coming up in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tis the season for traffic in New York City. The holidays are coming and with them comes an influx of traffic in New York City. The MTA on Sunday reminded customers that public transit is the best way to travel during the holiday season — especially on the upcoming 14 Gridlock […]
Thrillist

The NYC Area Could Get Its First Snowfall of the Season Tonight

The unseasonable heat wave that characterized October and the first half of November seems to be finally coming to an end, and the winter season is officially knocking on NYC's door. According to the National Weather Service, on Tuesday evening, the season's first snowfall could be coming to the New...
Time Out New York

It might snow for the first time this season in the New York area tonight!

It's that time of the year, folks: reports about the very first snow of the season are officially making the rounds. Despite the unseasonal warm November we've had so far, the National Weather Service just announced that certain areas north and west of New York City will likely experience cold rain mixed with some snow tonight. Folks in the city should brace themselves for up to two inches of rain and fairly cold weather, though.
NY1

City targets neglected areas with clean streets initiative

Complaints to 311 for overflowing litter baskets are down 55% since July, when the city rolled out a new initiative aimed at regularly servicing overlooked waste bins across the city, according to Department of Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch. She’s looking to keep that “historic” momentum going as the city rolls...
Shore News Network

Broad daylight Union Square subway slasher raises fears for New Yorkers

NEW YORK, NY – A broad daylight slashing inside a New York City subway station on Friday has New Yorkers already on edge over rising violence in the city’s subway system on alert. According to police, at around 3 pm, a 27-year-old man was robbed and slashed while waiting on the train platform at the Union Square Station when he was approached by a man with a knife. Police said the man followed his victim as he planned to steal the man’s bag as the doors of the train opened. At that time, the suspect slashed the victim in the The post Broad daylight Union Square subway slasher raises fears for New Yorkers appeared first on Shore News Network.
NY1

Greenpoint NYC Ferry stop officially reopens

The Greenpoint landing of the NYC Ferry officially reopened Monday morning after being closed for more than a year. The ferry landing was closed back in May 2021 due to an issue with one of the pier piles, the agency said in a statement at the time. A free shuttle bus to Hunters Point South was serving ferry-goers during the closure.
nymetroweather.com

Much colder air on the way to NYC next week

A large ridge in Alaska and the development of a cross-polar flow will deliver the coldest air of the season (so far) to NYC next week. For the last several weeks, NYC has been fortunate enough to enjoy a relatively warm weather pattern. Temperatures have averaged several degrees warmer than normal, leading to an unusual amount of pleasant weather days in both October and November. The fun ends this week.
PIX11

March for higher New York minimum wage comes to City Hall

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York workers, business owners, and legislators will unite Tuesday at City Hall to continue the push for a higher minimum wage at the state level. The group, organized by the “Raise Up New York” coalition, came together following the introduction of legislation outlining annual minimum wage increases. If approved, the […]
pix11.com

Rain, cooler temperatures in the forecast for tri-state area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday started wet as the remnants of post-tropical Nicole passed across the region, but by mid-morning the sun was out, warming afternoon highs a good 10-15 degrees above normal for most of the area. Laguardia and Newark tied previous record highs, with JFK, Islip and...
