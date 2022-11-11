ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dies in overnight fire at Brooklyn building: FDNY

By Kimberly Dole
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Fire officials are investigating a fatal fire at a Brooklyn residential building early Friday morning, authorities said.

Just before 4 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a residential fire inside of 124 Van Siclen Ave. in East New York.

After extinguishing the fire, FDNY personnel discovered an unidentified woman, unconscious and unresponsive, inside of an apartment.

One Fatally Injured in Third-Floor Apartment Fire @CitizenApp

124 Van Siclen Ave 4:01:15 AM EST

On-scene EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The Fire Marshal will determine the cause of the fire and the investigation remains ongoing.

