Woman dies in overnight fire at Brooklyn building: FDNY

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Fire officials are investigating a fatal fire at a Brooklyn residential building early Friday morning, authorities said.

Just before 4 a.m., police responded to a 911 call of a residential fire inside of 124 Van Siclen Ave. in East New York.

After extinguishing the fire, FDNY personnel discovered an unidentified woman, unconscious and unresponsive, inside of an apartment.

On-scene EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The Fire Marshal will determine the cause of the fire and the investigation remains ongoing.