Greensboro, NC

247Sports

Kansas set to be down multiple rotation players in Champions Classic clash with Duke

Kansas basketball will be down multiple rotation players in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night. KU is set to take on Duke in the annual event with the game tipping off shortly after 8:30 p.m. but acting head coach Norm Roberts will be without MJ Rice and Zach Clemence who did not make the trip, according to a KU spokesperson. Rice is ill and Clemence is still healing after he took a blow to the nose in KU’s most recent game last Thursday. Cam Martin and Kyle Cuffe are also out with previously reported injuries.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Duke drops tough game to Kansas in Champions Classic

Over a week in to the season, and the Duke-Kansas game on Tuesday night was the first matchup between ranked teams in the sport. As if fifteen days wasn't long enough, the undercard game that saw No. 4 Kentucky get upset by unranked Michigan State went in to double overtime, pushing back the tipoff in to the 10PM EST hour.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Quick recap: Kansas defeats Duke in the Champions Classic

No. 6 Kansas improved to 3-0 on the season on Tuesday night, notching a 69-64 win over No. 7-ranked Duke in the annual Champions Classic. KU controlled the first half but the Jayhawks weren’t able to take full advantage of their dominance, as turnovers limited KU’s ability to pull away. In the second half, Duke controlled the pace of play but KU was able to stick around. A strong performance from Jalen Wilson and a seven-point scoring burst from Gradey Dick that contributed to a 15-5 run propelled KU to victory.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

UNC-Gardner-Webb: Hubert Davis Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina held off Gardner-Webb for a 72-66 win on Tuesday night at the Smith Center. Caleb Love scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half, after Pete Nance scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half. Nance played through a jammed pinky finger on his left hand. RJ Davis added 14 points and led the team with 10 rebounds. Armando Bacot was second on team with nine boards to go with 10 points.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Instant Analysis: UNC Holds Off Gardner-Webb’s Upset Bid

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina did just enough to hold off Gardner-Webb. The top-ranked Tar Heels avoided what would’ve registered as a major upset and escaped 72-66 on Tuesday night at the Smith Center, with a big beginning from Pete Nance and an improved finish from Caleb Love paving the way to survival.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Champions Classic takeaways: Kansas, Michigan State show resilience in top-10 wins

Kansas and Michigan State were the big winners at Tuesday night's Champions Classic, an event that serves as a beautiful one-night appetizer before the glut of games during Feast Week tournaments. Both were able to land wins over top 10 teams, with the No. 6 Jayhawks topping No. 7 Duke 69-64 and Michigan State outlasting No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 in double overtime.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Preview - No. 7 Duke vs No. 6 Kansas (Champions Classic)

Just over a week in to the college basketball season, No. 7-ranked Duke will take on No. 6 Kansas in the first matchup between ranked teams in the sport. The late game of the Champions Classic features the young Blue Devils against the reigning national champions, although with different head coaches on the bench than have been seen in recent episodes of this rotating series. Gone is Mike Krzyzewski, retired as Duke head coach after last year, and absent will be Bill Self, after Kansas self-imposed penalties for recruiting violations by suspending their long-time head coach.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

247Sports

