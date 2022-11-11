ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Survives Belmont Upset Bid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 25 points, Payton Verhulst had a steal and the game-clinching free throws with 2.2 seconds left and No. 7 Louisville escaped Belmont with a 75-70 win on Sunday night. The Cardinals scored the last four points of the game from the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville basketball: Media reacts to Cardinals' loss to Wright State

Louisville is off to an 0-2 start in the 2022-23 season, courtesy of Wright State's Trey Calvin, who connected on a step-back jumper for a 73-72 victory. That bucket was the final insult in a game that saw the Cardinals lead by 10 points in the second half before falling to a mid-major by a single point for the second time in as many games.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Basketball: Suffer Two Losses By Two Total Points

LOUISVILLE, KY– The Cardinals suffer their second straight loss to a non-conference opponent by one single point. Wright State’s senior guard Trey Calvin knocked down a fall-away jumpshot as time expired with Louisville’s Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Mike James draped all over him. A heart-breaking way to end...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Centre Daily

Clemson-Louisville Fourth-Highest Ticket in College Football

The No. 10 Clemson Tigers are coming off one of their worst losses in recent memory at Notre Dame and the Louisville Cardinals are surging at just the right time--meaning ticket demand for the game is one of the highest of the week. In fact, the Tigers and Cardinals game...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Carter comes up big in Gamecocks win over the Tigers

Guard Chico Carter turned in a solid performance for South Carolina which was capped with a big time shot with 0.8 seconds left in the game that would give his team a 60-58 win. After Clemson tied the game at 58 on two Brevin Galloway free throws with seven seconds...
CLEMSON, SC
ramblinwreck.com

No. 13 Jackets Edged by No. 5 Cardinals in Heartbreaker

Riding high following Senior Night celebrations, Georgia Tech (18-6, 11-4 ACC) burst out of the gates, taking four points in five chances to work up to a 10-6 lead. Louisville (23-2, 14-1 ACC) clawed back within a pair trailing 13-11, but the White and Gold answered by snatching five of the next six points to pull further ahead, 18-12. The Yellow Jackets maintained control from there, closing the set by claiming five of the final six points to secure a 25-17 victory in set one.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Carter's bucket lifts South Carolina over Clemson 60-58

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Chico Carter Jr. had 16 points, including a turn-around basket with 0.9 seconds left to lift South Carolina to a 60-58 win over rival Clemson on Friday night. The Tigers (1-1) were down nine points at the half and trailed 58-51 with less than three...
CLEMSON, SC
WBKO

KSP responds to jail riot

Rare Babe Ruth glove, other baseball memorabilia up for auction in Louisville. The items will be previewed at Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory on Saturday and Sunday. Med Center Health Foundation hosts Charity Ball for their "Community Clinic" and "Dental Clinic"
LOUISVILLE, KY
greenvillejournal.com

Clemson family announces $10 million gift for scholarships

Mark and Kathy Richardson have announced a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, who graduated in 1983, was on the 1981 National Championship football team. His and his wife’s contribution to the school mark the largest donation ever from a former Clemson student-athlete.
CLEMSON, SC
wdrb.com

UPS: Airplane hangar construction set to wrap up in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS' new airplane hangar is about a year away from being finished but it's already taking shape. The hangar is so big it can be seen from the Watterson Expressway. UPS officials said it will help house the company's fleet of massive 747 freighters. Construction on the hangar is set to wrap up in late 2023.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Local restaurants awaiting return of popular Louisville Pizza Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are already baking for the return of Louisville Pizza Week. Louisville Pizza Week starts Monday, a seven-day tribute to signature pies, secret specialties and all types of slices. More than a dozen restaurants have joined together to offer $9 pizzas. "The hot honey pepperoni pizza...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy