Read full article on original website
Related
Video: Josh Allen's Reaction To Overtime Loss Is Going Viral
Josh Allen's interception in the red zone with less than two minutes remaining in overtime sealed a 33-30 loss for the Buffalo Bills. It was the fourth red zone interception for Allen in the last two weeks and the third-straight game with two interceptions for the star signal caller. Allen remains one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league, but his penchant for coughing up the ball has to be a concern for Bills fans.
Micah Parsons Used 1 Word To Describe Sunday's Loss
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers, 31-28, in overtime on Sunday afternoon. This was a brutal loss for the Cowboys, who allowed 17 unanswered points to the Packers. Dallas fell to 6-3 on the season with the loss to Green Bay. Following the game, Cowboys star Micah...
NBC Sports
How to watch Commanders vs. Eagles Week 10
The Washington Commanders' three-game winning streak was snapped last week against the Minnesota Vikings in devastating fashion. Things don't get any easier for the Burgundy and Gold this week, either. Washington travels up Interstate 95 on Monday to face the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL's last undefeated team. The Eagles got...
atozsports.com
Bills hit with devastating news immediately after loss
The Buffalo Bills lost yet another heartbreaker. This time at the hands of Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. Seconds after the game, the standings point out a huge issue with this team, that needs to be corrected immediately. Before the game, Buffalo was in first place in both the...
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Cowboys-Packers Game
Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe has named his pick for Sunday's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. The former NFL tight end believes the Cowboys will take advantage of the Packers' recent struggles and notch yet another victory on their solid season so far. Sharpe has Dallas...
FOX Sports
Browns in desperation mode after ugly loss to Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Myles Garrett still believes the Cleveland Browns can make the playoffs, even after Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins dropped them to 3-6. “It’s difficult, but it’s not impossible,” the All-Pro defensive end said. “We’re going to go out and play every game like it’s our last because it might as well be. Do everything we can.”
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Reveal Huge Injury Update Ahead Of Packers’ Game
The Dallas Cowboys went into their Week 9 bye week with a dominant performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 8, winning 49-29. They are now preparing to head on the road to face off with the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 and some people are wondering if they will have running back Ezekiel Elliott back in the mix for the game.
NFL World Is Furious With Sean McDermott's Decision
NFL fans typically like it when coaches get aggressive and go for it on fourth down. However, most of the NFL world is questioning Sean McDermott's bizarre decision against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afernoon. Up by 10 points deep in the Vikings territory, the Bills opted to go for...
FOX Sports
Behind the Scenes with FOX NFL Crew: The Packers-Cowboys thriller
GREEN BAY, WI. — The soundtrack of big NFL broadcasts has been narrated by a select few voices. When you hear Al Michaels , Jim Nantz or Joe Buck, it's safe to assume you're listening to an important game. The late, great Pat Summerall could order breakfast and make...
This player kept Jason Kelce from retiring; have Eagles' fans seen last of Carson Wentz?
PHILADELPHIA − Eagles center Jason Kelce said he was closer to retirement after the dreadful 4-11-1 season in 2020 than he was last season. But Kelce, like he has for the past four seasons at least, did consider retirement, and the foul taste from the Eagles' playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made him consider it that much longer. ...
Browns QB Watson cleared to practice as suspension nears end
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was cleared to practice Monday, a significant step in his return to the NFL following an 11-game suspension. Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women during massage therapy sessions, reached a settlement with the league in August to sit out 11 games, pay a $5 million fine and undergo counseling and treatment. To this point, Watson has been permitted only to attend meetings and work out at the team’s facility. The Browns (3-6) don’t practice until Wednesday, when Watson will rejoin his teammates on the field. As long as he continues to meet conditions of the agreement, Watson will make his debut for the Browns on Dec. 4 against Houston, which drafted him in 2017 and traded him to Cleveland in March.
FOX Sports
After game of the year, it's time to treat the Vikings as contenders
Three big statements came bounding out of Buffalo before the Minnesota Vikings even began their latest party plane ride home, all finding widespread initial agreement. The first, and perhaps most obvious, was that the Vikings' nail-biting, head-scratching, thrill-seeking 33-30 victory over the Bills was an instant lock for game of the season.
Bills Announce Josh Allen's Status For Vikings Game
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is officially questionable for this Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Allen is dealing with a right elbow injury. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of it. Fortunately for the Bills, it appears Allen is making progress in his recovery. On Friday, he...
FOX Sports
Lions overcome big effort by Fields, beat Bears 31-30
CHICAGO (AP) — Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard run in the closing minutes, Jared Goff threw for 236 yards and a touchdown, and the Detroit Lions overcame another spectacular effort by Chicago’s Justin Fields to beat the Bears 31-30 on Sunday. The Lions (3-6) scored 21 points...
Reports: West Virginia fires AD Shane Lyons
West Virginia fired athletic director Shane Lyons on Monday and named Rob Alsop interim AD, according to reports. Lyons, the
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff X-Factors: These nine players must shine
And then there were nine. The College Football Playoff field whittled itself down further in Week 11, as a rash of upsets from the deep South into the upper reaches of the West Coast jumbled the postseason picture even further. That’s simply par for the course this time of year. Teams to remember must win in November. Those that don’t, aren't.
FOX Sports
College football Week 11 top plays: Alabama tops Ole Miss, Washington-Oregon live
Week 11 of the college football season features several highly-anticipated matchups across the board, and we've got you covered from start to finish for all the big games. No. 2 Ohio State jumped out to a quick start and cruised to a commanding 56-14 win over Indiana. Meanwhile, West Virginia won a tight battle over Oklahoma in Morgantown, kicking a game-winning field goal as time expired.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 10 top plays: Bucs beat Seahawks in Germany, Vikings-Bills, more
Week 10 of the NFL season kicked off early Sunday with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beating the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena in the fourth game of the 2022 International Series and the first in Germany. The crowd in Germany was loud from the start, and the division-leading Bucs (5-5)...
FOX Sports
Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa
WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
FOX Sports
McCoy leads Cards past Rams 27-17; Cooper Kupp injured
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Colt McCoy passed for 238 yards in his first start of the season, James Conner rushed for two touchdowns and the Arizona Cardinals hung on for a 27-17 victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams, who lost Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp to a possibly serious ankle injury.
Comments / 0