Read full article on original website
Related
Mark Cuban Breaks His Silence On Kyrie Irving Drama: "When You Are A Celebrity, You Can’t Do That."
Mark Cuban explains the problem with Kyrie Irving's recent behavior.
Charles Barkley Discusses ‘Cancel Culture,’ Irving Suspension
He thinks you should be called out for saying something “stupid.”
NBC Sports
What we learned as Poole powers Dubs' blowout win over Spurs
SAN FRANCISCO -- All the signs were there for a Warriors offensive explosion Monday night at Chase Center against the San Antonio Spurs. The Run TMC trio of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin took over our NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast. The first 10,000 fans who entered the building were given a Jordan Poole bobblehead, equipped with a flamingo floatie and Larry O'Brien Trophy. And the product on the court was even better.
NBC Sports
JK reveals hardest part of being in and out of Dubs' rotation
It's been a learning experience for Jonathan Kuminga in the 2022-23 NBA season. The 20-year-old found himself out of the Warriors' rotation at one point before coach Stever Kerr put him back into the fold recently. Additionally, there were reports that Kuminga, the former No. 7 overall pick in the...
NBC Sports
Why Kings are urging Monk to continue wearing Band-Aid on face
Shooting sleeves, headbands and wristbands are the most common accessories NBA players wear on a nightly basis. But over the last three games, Kings guard Malik Monk has debuted a unique look -- a Band-Aid planted across his face. Sacramento teammates are hoping that look doesn't go anywhere. "We were...
NBC Sports
NFL admits late catch in Vikings-Bills should have been overturned
The ending of Sunday’s roller-coaster contest between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had a little bit of everything. An instantly iconic one-handed catch, a weak QB sneak, an endzone fumble and a game-sealing interception were among the most notable highlights from the Vikings’ overtime victory. However, the game may not have reached overtime in the first place if not for an officiating error.
NBC Sports
3 observations after heroic Embiid scores career-high 59, hauls Sixers to win
Joel Embiid absolutely hauled the Sixers to victory Sunday night. Essentially, everything good for the Sixers came from Embiid in their 105-98 win over the Jazz. He turned in an astounding performance, posting a career-high 59 points along with 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocks. That's what the Sixers...
NBC Sports
Rumor: Myles Turner could head to Los Angeles… Clippers?
Myles Turner said the Lakers should “take a very hard look” at trading for him. The Lakers did and passed, but the other Los Angeles team might not. The Clippers have a quality starting center in Ivica Zubac. Still, they miss now-Knick Isaiah Hartenstein as a backup and are looking to upgrade at the five, reports Eric Pincus at Bleacher Report. He reports they have had internal discussions about Turner.
NBC Sports
Kerr: Dubs sending Wiseman to Santa Cruz for 'extended period'
James Wiseman is being sent down to Santa Cruz to get some reps in with the Warriors' G League affiliate, coach Steve Kerr announced after Golden State's 132-95 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. The 7-foot-1 center played nine minutes in the Warriors' blowout win at Chase...
NBC Sports
NBA Twitter goes wild after Kings' blowout win over Nets
The Kings are scorching hot right now and followed up their win over the defending-champion Golden State Warriors by demolishing the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento made a statement on national television with its 153-121 win over the Nets. Leading the way was guard Terence...
NBC Sports
Report: NBA is rescinding Jayson Tatum's bizarre technical foul
Order has been restored for Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. The NBA is rescinding the technical foul Tatum was assessed in the second quarter of Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn reported Tuesday. Tatum didn't seem to do much to warrant a tech...
wdhn.com
Nets coach Vaughn has no update on when Irving might return
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyrie Irving’s return from suspension is still unknown, with Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn saying Sunday he had no update on the guard. Irving was suspended by the Nets for a minimum of five games on Nov. 3 for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs, and the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday was the sixth he missed.
NBC Sports
Potential of Warriors' youngsters gives Klay 'butterflies'
Despite the early 2022-23 NBA season struggles, Klay Thompson still is excited thinking about the potential the Warriors' young players have. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman all were expected to play significant minutes off the bench this season for the Warriors, and all three have experienced early-season struggles through Golden State's first 14 games.
NBC Sports
How Lamb used Steph's mantra to make Warriors history
Anthony Lamb had one of the best nights of his NBA career during the Warriors' 132-95 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night at Chase Center. He also set a bit of Warriors history along the way. In 24 minutes, Lamb racked up 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting...
NBC Sports
Huerter drops perfectly catchy nickname for red-hot Kings
When Mike Brown arrived in Sacramento after being named the Kings' new head coach, he made it clear that instilling a culture back into the 916 was his top priority. It took the Kings five games to get their first win of the 2022-23 NBA season, but since then, they’ve gone 6-2 in their last eight games. Those two losses both ended on controversial missed calls from officials.
NBC Sports
Watch Ja Morant switch hands mid-air then throw down dunk
Ja Morant is the most entertaining player in the NBA. As if we needed more evidence on top of the mountain of highlights Morant has amassed, I present an early Dunk of the Year candidate — Morant switching hands midair for the throwdown against the Pelicans. Morant finished with...
NBC Sports
Heinicke ready for either QB1 or backup role moving forward
The Washington Commanders pulled off an epic upset victory over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, the club's third victory in four games with Taylor Heinicke at the helm. However, just minutes after the Commanders' fifth win of the season concluded, head coach Ron Rivera was noncommital whether...
NBC Sports
Kings offer support for Murray through grandma's health scare
Keegan Murray has been playing through a difficult time in his personal life. Murray's father, Kenyon, revealed on Twitter that Murray's grandmother had a stroke while in attendance for the Kings' 115-108 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 31. "She was able to open her eyes the last couple...
NBC Sports
Personal foul in Commanders-Eagles was for lowering helmet
Early in the fourth quarter of last night’s game between the Commanders and Eagles, Philadelphia defensive back C.J.Gardner-Johnson drew a foul for applying a sideline hit to Washington receiver Curtis Samuel. It appeared to be a penalty for a late hit. Referee Alex Kemp characterized it simply as a...
NBC Sports
Steinbrenner feels Judge 'wants to be a Yankee' after talk
With Aaron Judge officially a free agent, the New York Yankees appear willing to do whatever it takes to get the slugger back in pinstripes for the 2023 MLB season. The team's chairman and managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner recently had a one-on-one meeting with the AL home run king, he told reporters Tuesday, and walked away feeling confident about the conversation.
Comments / 2