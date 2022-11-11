When Mike Brown arrived in Sacramento after being named the Kings' new head coach, he made it clear that instilling a culture back into the 916 was his top priority. It took the Kings five games to get their first win of the 2022-23 NBA season, but since then, they’ve gone 6-2 in their last eight games. Those two losses both ended on controversial missed calls from officials.

