Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under

By John Shipley
 4 days ago

Last weekend, the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6) finally snapped a five-game losing streak that took over the entire month of October, beating a Las Vegas Raiders team that is struggling to close games even more than they are.

But this week, the Jaguars have a completely different challenge in the form of the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) and Patrick Mahomes, the best quarterback the Jaguars will play all season.

"With a guy like that, he does a great job of just sort of ad-libbing on the run, out of the pocket. He’s hard to sack, hard to get to, ball comes out fast, and it can come out anywhere, and that’s what makes him special," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week.

"We’ve just got to do our best to stay attached to receivers and tight ends, backs out of the backfield, and the pass rush has got to be on point and try to put as much pressure as we can and try to keep him in the pocket, but that’s a challenge. That’s hard to do.”

So with the Jaguars set to take on the Chiefs and Mahomes in a game that could make a big statement, let's take a look at this week's odds. All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Point Spread: Chiefs -7.5

Moneyline: -450 Chiefs, +350 Jaguars

Over/Under: 47.5 (-110)

The Jaguars are 3-6 against the spread this year, while the Chiefs are 3-5. The Chiefs are 3-1 this season at Arrowhead, but they dropped one game earlier this year to an inferior opponent with a Week 3 loss to the Colts.

“It’s a challenge. We’ve just got to learn from our past, learn from our mistakes we’ve made and try to correct them this week," Pederson said about going against Mahomes.

"It’s going to take a great team effort if we can get to him and still be able to maybe break up some passes down the field and maybe even a chance to create some turnovers off of a tip or something like that. It’s a full effort, all hands-on deck so to speak.”

Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Rayshawn Jenkins Is Active in Week 10

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have five healthy scratches during Sunday's road test against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, which means starting safety Rayshawn Jenkins is set to play. Jenkins was listed as questionable entering Sunday after entering the concussion protocol following Week 9. He was limited throughout the...
Chiefs 27, Jaguars 17: Jacksonville Misses Opportunities to Knock Off Elite Squad

There are few games that can define a team as well as Week 10's 27-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs can define the 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars. Falling behind big after some early momentum, missed opportunities on seemingly each drive, and a handful of small details that defined the game and forced the Jaguars into hole. Week 10 had it all, outside of the game ending in a one-score affair. The 10-point loss is the largest margin of defeat the Jaguars have seen this year and the first game they have lost this year that wasn't a one-score game.
Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Week 10 Snap Count Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook. When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 27-17...
Why Doug Pederson Is Not Concerned About the Jaguars' Pass Rush

The Jaguars' pass rush on paper comprises players requiring a complete game plan from opposing offensive coordinators to neutralize. Edge rushers Josh Allen, Duwane Smoot, and rookie Travon Walker possess the raw athleticism and physical qualities to present difficult matchups for offensive tackles. Meanwhile, the primary men clogging up the middle are defensive tackles DaVon Hamilton and Foley Fatukasi, who make their presence felt in the run game but excel at drawing double teams.
Chiefs 27, Jaguars 17: Game Balls

Each week during the 2022 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most. Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player. In this edition, we take a look at the...
Chiefs 27, Jaguars 17: Week 10 Loss Shows How Consequential Jacksonville's October Was

Entering the 2022 season, it is fair to say most assumed the Jacksonville Jaguars would leave Arrowhead Stadium with a loss in Week 10. But what one wouldn't have expected after the Jaguars' 2-1 start to the season is for the Week 10 loss to essentially sink the Jaguars' ship. And in that fashion, we get to see just how consequential the Jaguars' 0-5 record in October has become.
Chiefs 27, Jaguars 17: 5 Observations on Christian Kirk, Trevor Lawrence and More

The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't surp[rise anyone by losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, but their 27-17 road defeat did come in several peculiar ways. For example, if someone said on Friday the Jaguars would be +3 in turnovers and Trevor Lawrence would throw two touchdowns and no interceptions, they probably think the Jaguars have a fighting shot. That is exactly what took place on Sunday, but it didn't matter as several critical mistakes kept the Jaguars from capitalizing on a strong performance at quarterback.
