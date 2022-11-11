Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under

Last weekend, the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6) finally snapped a five-game losing streak that took over the entire month of October, beating a Las Vegas Raiders team that is struggling to close games even more than they are.

But this week, the Jaguars have a completely different challenge in the form of the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) and Patrick Mahomes, the best quarterback the Jaguars will play all season.

"With a guy like that, he does a great job of just sort of ad-libbing on the run, out of the pocket. He’s hard to sack, hard to get to, ball comes out fast, and it can come out anywhere, and that’s what makes him special," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week.

"We’ve just got to do our best to stay attached to receivers and tight ends, backs out of the backfield, and the pass rush has got to be on point and try to put as much pressure as we can and try to keep him in the pocket, but that’s a challenge. That’s hard to do.”

So with the Jaguars set to take on the Chiefs and Mahomes in a game that could make a big statement, let's take a look at this week's odds. All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Point Spread: Chiefs -7.5

Moneyline: -450 Chiefs, +350 Jaguars

Over/Under: 47.5 (-110)

The Jaguars are 3-6 against the spread this year, while the Chiefs are 3-5. The Chiefs are 3-1 this season at Arrowhead, but they dropped one game earlier this year to an inferior opponent with a Week 3 loss to the Colts.

“It’s a challenge. We’ve just got to learn from our past, learn from our mistakes we’ve made and try to correct them this week," Pederson said about going against Mahomes.

"It’s going to take a great team effort if we can get to him and still be able to maybe break up some passes down the field and maybe even a chance to create some turnovers off of a tip or something like that. It’s a full effort, all hands-on deck so to speak.”