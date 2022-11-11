Previewing Florida State vs. Syracuse with Orange beat writer Emily Leiker | NoleSports Podcast

It's time to preview Florida State's upcoming football game against Syracuse.

Emily Leiker, who covers the Orange for Syracuse.com, joined FSU beat writers Carter Karels and Ehsan Kassim to discuss Saturday's game and a variety of other topics.

Our discussion with Leiker covered quarterback Garrett Shrader's pending status, why running back Sean Tucker's usage has decreased, the future of this matchup in the new 3-5-5 ACC scheduling format and more.

FSU vs. Syracuse prediction: Florida State football preview, prediction vs. Syracuse

A closer look at Syracuse:Seminoles preparing for a lot of unknowns with Syracuse this week

More from FSU's win over Miami:Florida State coach Mike Norvell explains viral clip showing his heated exchange with WR Deuce Spann

Then, Karels and Kassim talked more about this matchup, the upcoming Florida game, recruiting and gave their predictions for this game. They also talked about how a 10-win season looks possible for the Seminoles.

Lastly, Karels and Kassim discussed the men's and women's basketball teams, along with the soccer team.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 23 FSU (6-3, 4-3 ACC) vs. Syracuse (6-3, 3-2)

When/where: Saturday, 8 p.m.; JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

TV/Radio: ACC Network/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @CarterKarels on Twitter; @Ehsan_Kassim on Twitter; @JimHenryTALLY

Reach Carter Karels at ckarels@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @CarterKarels. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports) and Instagram (tlhnolesports).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.