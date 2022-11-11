ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notable Tauntonians: William Z. Foster was 'America's Lenin'

By Kristina Fontes, The Taunton Daily Gazette
The "American Lenin" was born on Weir Street.

William Z. Foster was the General Secretary of the Communist Party USA from 1945 to 1957.

He was a labor organizer, leading massive strikes in 1917 and 1919.

He ran for President of the United States three times.

When he died in 1961, he was given a state funeral in Red Square in the Soviet Union.

Throughout his life, his work made it so that he was “othered” by many of his fellow Americans. He was on FBI watch lists. Foster himself denigrated the American government. And yet, his work with labor unions fighting for fairness from their employers is also a deeply American story, one that many people are still living today.

So who was William Z. Foster? The latest Notable Tauntonians takes a look at his life.

