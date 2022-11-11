ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Montgomery Warming center available to all on cold nights

By Alex Gladden, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aJmwZ_0j7SZ0jg00

Christina Thornton's warming center is not like other warming centers.

In most warming centers visitors may find coffee and a few chairs. That’s about it.

Thornton’s three-person staff offers hot meals, showers, free clothes, cots, and sleeping bags, she said.

Thornton is the director of the Emergency Management Agency. She started the Montgomery Crisis Center in the thick of the pandemic, when shelters for homeless people reduced their capacities to quell the spread of COVID.

Since then, the center has become something that people count on. It’s at 3446 Le Bron Rd, a spot that is close to bus stops and centrally located within the city and county, which are both the agency's responsibility.

“It really is amazing, the stories that we’ve gotten, and how it just takes a few minutes for you not locking your door, rolling your window — and I know there’s that danger outside — but when they get to know you, and they see that you’re really trying to help them," Thornton said. "You’re not scoffing or looking down your nose at them, and you’re trying to give them something better, give them a glimmer of hope."

The center takes in people when temperatures are expected to be no higher than 35 degrees at some point in the night. Typically about 40 people stay at the warming center on an average night, but the center has the capacity to safely house more than 100 people.

The doors to the center open at 4 p.m. The staff provides dinner from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., but the workers pack up all the leftovers, just in case someone comes to the shelter after 8 p.m. and needs a hot meal.

Last year, staff members served about 1,200 meals. They also do their best to connect the people they meet with other services they might need. They were open about 40 nights and some days last year.

“It’s all about connections," Thornton said.

At the warming center, there are separate rooms for women, men and families.

Thornton has three major rules a the center: no fighting, no drugs and no alcohol.

“You’ve got to make a choice," Thornton said. "Do you want your drugs, or do you want to be warm tonight and sleep and get a shower and eat and not have to worry about where you’re laying your head tonight?"

When people enter the warming center, the staff searches them for drugs and weapons. People who have drugs do not get arrested, but the staff members do hand off the drugs to the police department.

Thornton's staff works 17-hour days when the center is open.

“Yes, our days and nights definitely run into each other," said Shaye Redden, who also works at the Emergency Management Agency.

Thornton said it would be easier on the staff if she had more volunteers. Ideally, she said she would love to have two volunteers a night.

She also asks that people donate clothing in good condition. People have donated holey underwear before and other items that are not fit for people to wear.

“We’re not wanting anyone who feels the need to come to our shelter to lose their dignity," Thornton said. "We try to be very respectful of everyone coming in."

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or 479-926-9570.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montgomeryindependent.com

Montgomery Quilters Take Up The challenge To Change The Pattern

Montgomery residents gathered at Garrick Hardy student center on the campus of Alabama State University on November 4th to make quilt panels honoring black and brown lives lost to HIV/AIDS. These panels will become part of the AIDS memorial quilt which will be on display in Montgomery from November 30th...
MONTGOMERY, AL
courierjournal.net

Black Vultures Test Positive for Avian Influenza in Montgomery County

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) in cooperation with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has confirmed Eurasian H5 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in wild black vultures in Montgomery County, Alabama. This is the second confirmation of HPAI in Alabama. In February 2022, a singular case of a wild, hunter harvested American wigeon tested positive in Limestone County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

What’s Happening: November 10-13

There are plenty of Veterans Day events happening across the River Region. There’s also a lot more to do this weekend, including a Market Day in downtown Montgomery and a special student performance at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. Watch the video to get the latest from Alabama News Network’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
theshelbyreport.com

Meat Depot By Fresh Value Opens Location In Sylacauga, AL

Meat Depot, a grocery store affiliated with the Birmingham, Alabama-based supermarket chain Fresh Value, will debut a store Nov. 16 in Sylacauga, Alabama. The grand opening ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting in front of the renovated store. The store is located at 204 West Fort Williams St., formerly home to Save-A-Lot. The first 100 customers in the store on Nov. 16-18 will receive a free bag of groceries.
SYLACAUGA, AL
WSFA

First Alert: Tracking a cold and breezy end to the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Even with the sunshine back in the forecast today, highs will only warm into the 50s. Breezy north winds remain in place, making it feel even colder when outside. Tonight, temperatures will again drop into the 30s, with many locations hovering near or below freezing. After...
WSFA

MPS discusses move for students from Lanier to Carver High School

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2023-2024 school year will look different for some Montgomery ninth graders. These students will represent the first of many to be moved from Lanier High School to Carver High School. MPS Superintendent Melvin J. Brown spoke about the move in a video posted to the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
95.3 The Bear

Bundle Up: Parts of West, Central Alabama Under a Freeze Warning

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a FREEZE WARNING which starts on Saturday, November 12, at 9:00 p.m. through Sunday, November 13, at 9:00 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees are expected. IMPACTS. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

MPS board approves name changes for 2 schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education has approved name changes for two high schools. The board voted 5-2 Thursday evening in favor of Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown’s recommendation of renaming:. Robert E. Lee High School to Dr. Percy Julian High School. Jeff Davis...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Selma Mayor Issues Statement on Selma High School Student Death

Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr. has issued a statement after a Selma High School student died and several others were taken to the emergency room on Tuesday. There are still no clear answers as to what happened to the students, but local and state officials are investigating. The student who died was a 16-year-old boy.
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Thanksgiving Tradition: Gov. Kay Ivey Pardons Turkeys

For the 74th year, the governor of Alabama has pardoned turkeys for Thanksgiving, but this year there was a twist. Traditionally, the turkeys that the governor pardons at a ceremony on the grounds of the Alabama Governor’s Mansion have been named “Clyde” and “Henrietta.” But not this year.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Montgomery school board votes to remove confederate names from schools

The Montgomery County School Board voted Thursday to officially remove the names of confederates from two city high schools and rename the schools after civil rights leaders, a federal judge and a renowned Black chemist. The school formerly known as Jefferson Davis High will be renamed Dr. Percy Julian High....
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

What’s Next after Autauga County School Tax Proposal Gets Defeated?

Autauga County school leaders say they’re disappointed that voters narrowly defeated a proposal to collect more tax dollars to improve education. Unofficial results from Tuesday’s general election show that the proposal to collect an additional 15 mil of property tax in a special school tax district within the county was defeated by a margin of roughly 70 votes.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
lowndessignal.com

Lowndes County veterans: Called to serve, remembering the positive

United States military veterans Robert Haigler and Arthur Lee Coleman, Jr. served their country with pride, and after many fulfilling years of service., each returned home to Lowndes County. Haigler served six years in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve while attending college at Mississippi State. He joined the Army next,...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WSFA

ALDOT sets $10.4M bridge replacement in Macon County

MACON COUNTY Ala. (WSFA) - A nearly two-year, $10.4 million bridge replacement project is set to begin Monday in Macon County. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, crews will start working to replace the bridge over Uphappee Creek on Hwy. 81. That’s just north of Tuskegee and near Interstate 85 at exit 38.
MACON COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

MPS Officially Changes Names of Robert E. Lee, Jeff Davis High Schools

Two Montgomery schools named after Confederate figures and slave owners have been renamed. The Montgomery Board of Education voted for the name changes at Thursday night’s meeting. Robert E. Lee will henceforth be known as Dr. Percy L. Julian High School. Julian was a Montgomery-born Black chemist and pioneer...
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Crime Spree Brings Multiple Agencies together Across Alabama and Georgia; Thankful for the Heroes

Investigators in Prattville, across Alabama and Georgia continue to investigate crimes that could be associated with Michael Jerome Butler. He currently is in Autauga Metro Jail with no bond on multiple local charges including rape, kidnapping and robbery. As of yesterday, Butler has been charged in the murder of a woman in St. Clair County in Alabama.
PRATTVILLE, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy