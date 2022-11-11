Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Bills lose overtime thriller against Vikings, drop second straight game
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Another devastating loss for Buffalo in Week 10, dropping a crazy overtime home game to Minnesota. It was a tale of two very different halves for the Bills - Buffalo was in control in the first half, then fell apart in the second. Four turnovers...
Allen listed as active, likely to start despite elbow injury
Josh Allen will likely be taking the field with the starting lineup for Buffalo's Week 10 home matchup. Despite his ulnar collateral ligament injury sustained during last week's loss to the Jets, Allen is listed as active and is likely to start against the Vikings. Still, a starter hasn't been...
Bills 'blink' in back-to-back losses
There are signs all around the Bills locker room that say "Don't blink." It's been a motto of Von Miller's since arriving in Buffalo. For their first seven games, the Bills didn't blink. But Sunday after their second loss in a row, Stefon Diggs admitted they might be blinking a...
