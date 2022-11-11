ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Mickey Joseph updates injury status, Week 12 plans for Nebraska's QB room

Mickey Joseph and Nebraska had a rough performance in Week 11 against Michigan. However, Joseph hinted that the Huskers might get some good news on the QB front for Week 12. During Tuesday’s press conference, Joseph addressed the injury to Casey Thompson. The starter for Nebraska has missed the last two games but Joseph said Thompson has returned to practice.
Mickey Joseph updates injury status of Casey Thompson, outlook for final 2 games of 2022

Mickey Joseph provided an update on starting QB Casey Thompson on Saturday, who has missed the last two games with a hand injury. It’s not the greatest news for the Cornhuskers, as the head coach stated that Thompson still has nerve damage in his pinky finger and will remain a day-to-day decision. In Thompson’s absence, Nebraska has relied on Chubby Purdy and Logan Smothers to cover the QB position.
Nebraska football: Can it possibly get worse? Yes, it can.

Just when you think things can’t get worse for Nebraska, reality delivers a cold, hard slap in the face. Forget the fact that Nebraska dropped a 34-3 decision Saturday to No. 3 Michigan. Everyone saw that coming. What they didn’t see is insult to injury. Nebraska, already without starting...
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Wisconsin at Nebraska

Wisconsin technically still has a shot at the B1G West title. If you count .3% as a shot. Right now, the more realistic expectation is 6 win and, by extension, a bowl bid. The Badgers are 5-5 with a rough loss to Iowa fresh on their minds. A win over Nebraska in Lincoln would put them over that mark.
