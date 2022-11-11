The Texas A&M Aggies are officially out of contention for a bowl game for the 2022 season. With the question of “will they even make a bowl?” now answered, it’s time to answer the next question. What do the Aggies have left to play for in 2022? Especially guys who have already solidified their status as prospects for the 2023 NFL draft, or guys who might have bumps and bruises that are keeping them from playing at their peak? What do those guys have left to play for? Jimbo Fisher was asked that question in his weekly press availability this week, and his answer...

17 MINUTES AGO