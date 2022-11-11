ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Provident taps Christen Vestal for first Houston office

A Dallas real estate firm is opening its first Houston office, and its leader will be the first female development partner in the company’s history. Provident Realty Advisors named Christen Vestal to head its Houston location, which will be the company’s first satellite office, the Houston Business Journal reported. Vestal joined Provident after leaving Houston-based Vigavi Realty.
HOUSTON, TX
therealdeal.com

Report: Most Houstonians can’t afford to buy a home

Most Houstonians can’t afford to buy a home. A report from the Houston Association of Realtors found that, in the third quarter, about 41 percent of Houston households made enough annual income to buy a house, the Houston Chronicle reported. That’s an improvement from last quarter, but significantly lower than the 53 percent who could afford to buy a home last year.
HOUSTON, TX
therealdeal.com

Fannie Mae sues Nelson Brothers for default on $23M

The hits keep coming for the embattled Nelson Brothers Real Estate. Fannie Mae sued the company in Texas last week, alleging it owes $12.6 million for defaulting on a mortgage for a student housing complex in Houston. The civil suit was filed by the Federal National Mortgage Association, commonly known...
HOUSTON, TX
therealdeal.com

Q&A with Hines’ Southwest CEO Mark Cover

With a possible recession on the horizon, the Houston office market in flux and rising interest rates putting a damper on the market for new and existing homes, The Real Deal spoke with Hines Southwest CEO Mark Cover about the company’s recent and varied development projects in Houston and his outlook on the region’s office and residential markets.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy