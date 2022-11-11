Read full article on original website
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York StateTravel MavenUtica, NY
Toby Shelley, leading in sheriff’s race, says he will take salary and pension if elected
Syracuse, N.Y. – Toby Shelley - who is likely to be the next Onondaga County sheriff - said this week he will continue to collect his public pension while receiving his salary as sheriff if elected. Eventually, however, he says he will donate his pension to charity. Shelley holds...
YS: What percentage of Onondaga County voted?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the votes from the midterm election on November 8 are still being counted, we’re being asked to dive deeper into the numbers. Anita writes, “What percentage of voters in Onondaga County voted in the midterm election?” She also is hoping for a breakdown of the voters by age and party. […]
Rhonda Youngs is apparent winner in Madison County judge race
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rhonda Youngs is the apparent winner in the race for Madison County Court Judge, based on vote totals provided to NewsChannel 9 by the Madison County Board of Elections. With write-in ballots counted in half of the county’s election districts, Rhonda Youngs’ name was written-in on more ballots than votes cast […]
WKTV
Buttenschon projected to win re-election in 119th Assembly District
Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon is projected to retain her seat in the 119th District after receiving nearly 55% of the vote on Tuesday. Republican John Zielinski received 42% of the vote, according to numbers released early Wednesday morning after the Oneida County Board of Elections experienced a delay in reporting due to technical issues.
Rich David concedes State Senate race
Republican Rich David has conceded the race for the newly drawn 52nd New York State Senate seat.
Here’s Francis Conole’s best hope for a longshot comeback in Central NY race for Congress
Syracuse, N.Y. – Francis Conole is relying on a very difficult path to come from behind against Brandon Williams in the election for the 22nd Congressional District seat in Central New York. Conole would need to win at least 69% of the remaining votes if every absentee ballot issued...
Conole leads Williams by 15,000 votes with 70% of districts reporting in NY Congressional District 22
Syracuse, N.Y. — Democrat Francis Conole has built a 15,000-vote lead in the race for the House of Representatives seat in New York’s 22nd Congressional District with about 72% of the votes counted, according to The Associated Press. Conole leads Republican Brandon Williams 53.9% to 46.1%, AP said....
Williams takes lead over Conole in NY 22nd Congressional District race
Syracuse, N.Y. — Republican Brandon Williams has taken a slim lead over Democrat Francis Conole in the race for the House of Representatives seat in New York’s 22nd Congressional District. Williams leads by 1,721 votes, or less than 1 percentage point. That’s according to numbers reported by the...
waer.org
Election 2022: See winners in local, state races
U.S. Senator (D) Chuck Schumer, 56.34%(R) Joe Pinion, 41.2%. NY-22 Congressional District(D) Francis Conole, 49.31%(R) Brandon Williams, 48.77%. 48th State Senate District(D) Rachel May, 48.91%(R) Julie Abbott, 41.87%. 50th State Senate District(D) John Mannion, 48.97%(R) Rebecca Shiroff, 49.29%. 126th Assembly District(D) Bruce MacBain, 40.38%(R) John Lemondes, 56.18%. 127th Assembly District(D)...
Webb has slight lead over David in Senate race
According to the State Board of Election, Democrat Lea Webb is leading Republican Rich David by 1,455 votes.
Onondaga County’s automatic pay raises were a bad idea. Now it’s costly, too (Editorial Board Opinion)
Onondaga County lawmakers made a poor decision in 2015 to “index” their pay increases to the rate of inflation. That decision has now come home to roost to the detriment of county taxpayers who, for the most part, will not be getting cost-of-living adjustments next year. County officials...
waer.org
Election 2022: May declares victory; Conole decides to wait
Update 11:56 p.m.: Conole will not declare victory until all the votes have been counted. Update 11:52 p.m.: Three State Assembly Districts called. Update 11:23 p.m.: Abbott concedes the race to May at Republican watch party. Update 11:16 p.m.: Elise Stefanik reelected in 21st Congressional District. Update 11:15 p.m.: Rachel...
cnyhomepage.com
Griffo, AT&T, and CNY Veterans Outreach Center kickoff cell phones for soldiers
UTICA, N.Y (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In honor of Veteran’s Day, New York State Senator Joseph Griffo has kicked off his annual Cell Phones for Soldiers collection. For every phone, mobile device, or tablet valued at $5 the program is able to provide 2.5 hours of free talk time to deployed troops through calling cards purchased with the proceeds from the recycled devices. Sergeant Joshua Jones explains why these donations are vital for troops serving our country.
Elections 2022: Williams declares victory; Hochul beats Zeldin (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 9)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 60; Low: 37. Partly cloudy, not as cool; see the 5-day forecast. PASTA OVER POLITICS: Syracuse’s beloved Election Day tradition returned on Tuesday with politicians and political candidates gathering to eat together before voting ends. The staff and volunteers at Our Lady of Pompei served 6,000 meatballs and hundreds of spaghetti dinners at the church’s school cafeteria. In a rare bipartisan moment, Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams, the two candidates for NY-22′s hotly contested race for Congress, sat down to share lunch together at the event. (Katrina Tulloch)
Live Election 2022 coverage: Winners, losers and analysis of historic mid-terms
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It’s finally here: the end of the 2022 election season. Will there be a red wave or a red ripple, will either affect races in Syracuse and Central New York? Will abortion rights or rising inflation prove the stronger motivator for voters this year?. Locally, Onondaga...
NY Appeals Court rules police must disclose personnel records
This announcement comes after the NYCLU filed lawsuits against NY police departments — including the Rochester Police Department
Pulaski family donates $1 million to new Oswego mental health center
Oswego, N.Y. -- The Lobdell family is donating $1 million to Oswego Health’s Lakeview Center for Mental Health and Wellness. The gift is the largest the Oswego Health system has ever received, and among the largest donations to a mental health facility in Upstate New York. The family, who...
$1,749,900 home in DeWitt: See 151 home sales in Onondaga County
151 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4. The most expensive home sold was a 6-bedroom; 5-full, 3½ -bath mansion in the Town of DeWitt that sold for $1,749,900, according to Onondaga County real estate records. It was assessed for $793,900 this year and has its own basketball court and putting green. (See photos of the home)
WKTV
Restaurant damaged by fire in Utica
Utica, N.Y.-- An Albany Street restaurant was damaged by a small fire Sunday afternoon. Acco…
UPDATE: More of NY's new gun law on hold
A federal judge in Syracuse has issued a temporary injunction blocking enforcement of several parts of New York’s new concealed carry gun law. The issue could end up going to the Supreme Court where a decision may not come for some time.
