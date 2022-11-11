ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

YS: What percentage of Onondaga County voted?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the votes from the midterm election on November 8 are still being counted, we’re being asked to dive deeper into the numbers. Anita writes, “What percentage of voters in Onondaga County voted in the midterm election?” She also is hoping for a breakdown of the voters by age and party. […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Buttenschon projected to win re-election in 119th Assembly District

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon is projected to retain her seat in the 119th District after receiving nearly 55% of the vote on Tuesday. Republican John Zielinski received 42% of the vote, according to numbers released early Wednesday morning after the Oneida County Board of Elections experienced a delay in reporting due to technical issues.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
waer.org

Election 2022: See winners in local, state races

U.S. Senator (D) Chuck Schumer, 56.34%(R) Joe Pinion, 41.2%. NY-22 Congressional District(D) Francis Conole, 49.31%(R) Brandon Williams, 48.77%. 48th State Senate District(D) Rachel May, 48.91%(R) Julie Abbott, 41.87%. 50th State Senate District(D) John Mannion, 48.97%(R) Rebecca Shiroff, 49.29%. 126th Assembly District(D) Bruce MacBain, 40.38%(R) John Lemondes, 56.18%. 127th Assembly District(D)...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
waer.org

Election 2022: May declares victory; Conole decides to wait

Update 11:56 p.m.: Conole will not declare victory until all the votes have been counted. Update 11:52 p.m.: Three State Assembly Districts called. Update 11:23 p.m.: Abbott concedes the race to May at Republican watch party. Update 11:16 p.m.: Elise Stefanik reelected in 21st Congressional District. Update 11:15 p.m.: Rachel...
cnyhomepage.com

Griffo, AT&T, and CNY Veterans Outreach Center kickoff cell phones for soldiers

UTICA, N.Y (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In honor of Veteran’s Day, New York State Senator Joseph Griffo has kicked off his annual Cell Phones for Soldiers collection. For every phone, mobile device, or tablet valued at $5 the program is able to provide 2.5 hours of free talk time to deployed troops through calling cards purchased with the proceeds from the recycled devices. Sergeant Joshua Jones explains why these donations are vital for troops serving our country.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Elections 2022: Williams declares victory; Hochul beats Zeldin (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 9)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 60; Low: 37. Partly cloudy, not as cool; see the 5-day forecast. PASTA OVER POLITICS: Syracuse’s beloved Election Day tradition returned on Tuesday with politicians and political candidates gathering to eat together before voting ends. The staff and volunteers at Our Lady of Pompei served 6,000 meatballs and hundreds of spaghetti dinners at the church’s school cafeteria. In a rare bipartisan moment, Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams, the two candidates for NY-22′s hotly contested race for Congress, sat down to share lunch together at the event. (Katrina Tulloch)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

$1,749,900 home in DeWitt: See 151 home sales in Onondaga County

151 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4. The most expensive home sold was a 6-bedroom; 5-full, 3½ -bath mansion in the Town of DeWitt that sold for $1,749,900, according to Onondaga County real estate records. It was assessed for $793,900 this year and has its own basketball court and putting green. (See photos of the home)
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WBEN 930AM

UPDATE: More of NY's new gun law on hold

A federal judge in Syracuse has issued a temporary injunction blocking enforcement of several parts of New York’s new concealed carry gun law. The issue could end up going to the Supreme Court where a decision may not come for some time.
SYRACUSE, NY

