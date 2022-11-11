ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Miami

Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans. With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated...
GEORGIA STATE
SFGate

Calif. election results: Republicans win key House race, others still too close

The latest round of ballot counting in California did not yield any significant shifts in the potential outcome of several competitive U.S. House races around the state that have yet to be decided. Of the 11 races we highlighted earlier this morning, only four races had updated results when the California Secretary of State's office updated elections results at 4:30 p.m. Here's where things were at in each race as of Friday afternoon, as well as how much of the expected vote is in, according to CNN.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results

ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
Cheddar News

How Democrats Performed in the 2022 Midterm Elections

As results from the 2022 midterm elections continue to come in, Democratic strategist Jonathan Harris explains the issues that brought voters to the polls, how Democrats won tight races in PA and stayed competitive in AZ and GA, and whether they've conceded traditional swing states like FL and OH to Republicans.
AOL Corp

2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches

The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats’ long-standing lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were...
Washington Examiner

Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose

After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

US midterm elections: The six races that could decide the US Senate

Mark 8 November on your calendars: America's going to the polls again. Control of the US Congress is up for grabs in these midterm elections, including 35 Senate races that will decide who calls the shots in the upper chamber. Currently the Senate is split 50-50 between the two parties,...
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

The Supreme Court’s Hands Are All Over The 2022 Midterm Election Results

If Republicans win control of the House by just a handful of seats or less, they will owe their slim majority to the Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court. In a series of election law cases, including one yet to be decided, the court’s conservative justices authorized partisan gerrymandering and effectively gutted the Voting Rights Act’s protections against racially discriminatory redistricting. These decisions led directly to an increase in congressional districts gerrymandered to favor Republicans and decreased the number of Black-majority seats that would have favored Democrats following the 2020 census.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC News

Midterm elections roundup: The uncalled House races

More than two dozen House races have not yet been called by the NBC News Decision Desk, and the battle for the majority is coming down to a race-by-race fight. But Democrats still face an uphill climb to get to the 218 seats needed for a majority. They have to win 21 of the 27 uncalled seats, while Republicans just have to win seven. Democrats are currently leading in 16 of the uncalled races, while Republicans are leading in 11.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTHR

Midterm election 2022 live updates: Senate, House control at stake

WASHINGTON — Election Day has begun in the U.S., with control of Congress and of state capitals hanging in the balance. While many have already voted early in-person or submitted mail-in ballots, voting concluded Tuesday as millions more headed to the polls. Election results are expected to begin coming...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy