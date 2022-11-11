Read full article on original website
Republican says party ‘will never lose another election’ in Wisconsin if he wins
Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels’ comment is ‘a danger to our democracy’, Democrat opponent Tony Evers says
Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans. With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated...
Live 2022 midterm election results: Balance of power in the U.S. Senate and House
Will Democrats or Republicans control the U.S. Senate? What about the U.S. House? Follow along live as the votes are counted on Election Night, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
CNBC
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
Stacey Abrams says she will be Georgia governor if voters can navigate Gov. Kemp’s 'voter suppression'
Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams argued that she will win her election on Tuesday if voters can "navigate" the alleged voter suppression systems installed in her state by her opponent Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga. She spent a good portion of her interview with MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi on Saturday...
Calif. election results: Republicans win key House race, others still too close
The latest round of ballot counting in California did not yield any significant shifts in the potential outcome of several competitive U.S. House races around the state that have yet to be decided. Of the 11 races we highlighted earlier this morning, only four races had updated results when the California Secretary of State's office updated elections results at 4:30 p.m. Here's where things were at in each race as of Friday afternoon, as well as how much of the expected vote is in, according to CNN.
Opinion: Election results show it's time for Republicans to leave the cult of Trump behind
Here's hoping enough Republicans realize it's healthier to be a party of ideas than a vehicle for one politician's cult of personality.
Midterm election results: These key races have yet to be called
Several key races in the United States midterm elections have yet to be resolved as mail-in ballots are still being counted across the nation.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results
ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
All the Extreme Republicans Boosted by Democrats in the Primaries Lost Their Midterm Races
Democrats faced criticism this year for investing nearly $19 million in the primary races of far-right Republican candidates, but their gamble appeared to pay off on election night. According to an analysis by The Washington Post, Democrats intervened in 13 primary races to support the more extreme right-wing Republican, in...
How Democrats Performed in the 2022 Midterm Elections
As results from the 2022 midterm elections continue to come in, Democratic strategist Jonathan Harris explains the issues that brought voters to the polls, how Democrats won tight races in PA and stayed competitive in AZ and GA, and whether they've conceded traditional swing states like FL and OH to Republicans.
AOL Corp
2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches
The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats’ long-standing lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were...
Washington Examiner
Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose
After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
Hear Frank Luntz's prediction about who will win the midterm elections
Pollster Frank Luntz discusses who he thinks will win the upcoming midterm elections and warns of a possible delay in vote counting in Pennsylvania.
AOL Corp
US midterm elections: The six races that could decide the US Senate
Mark 8 November on your calendars: America's going to the polls again. Control of the US Congress is up for grabs in these midterm elections, including 35 Senate races that will decide who calls the shots in the upper chamber. Currently the Senate is split 50-50 between the two parties,...
The Supreme Court’s Hands Are All Over The 2022 Midterm Election Results
If Republicans win control of the House by just a handful of seats or less, they will owe their slim majority to the Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court. In a series of election law cases, including one yet to be decided, the court’s conservative justices authorized partisan gerrymandering and effectively gutted the Voting Rights Act’s protections against racially discriminatory redistricting. These decisions led directly to an increase in congressional districts gerrymandered to favor Republicans and decreased the number of Black-majority seats that would have favored Democrats following the 2020 census.
40% of Americans Think 2020 Election Was Stolen, Just Days Before Midterms
The now-debunked claims that the 2020 election was stolen still linger among large sections of the American electorate.
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp wins second term in Georgia over Democrat Stacey Abrams
ATLANTA – Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has won a second term, again defeating Democrat Stacey Abrams in one of the most closely-watched campaigns for governor in the country, according to a race call by the Associated Press. In a speech before supporters Tuesday night Kemp said, "It looks...
NBC News
Midterm elections roundup: The uncalled House races
More than two dozen House races have not yet been called by the NBC News Decision Desk, and the battle for the majority is coming down to a race-by-race fight. But Democrats still face an uphill climb to get to the 218 seats needed for a majority. They have to win 21 of the 27 uncalled seats, while Republicans just have to win seven. Democrats are currently leading in 16 of the uncalled races, while Republicans are leading in 11.
WTHR
Midterm election 2022 live updates: Senate, House control at stake
WASHINGTON — Election Day has begun in the U.S., with control of Congress and of state capitals hanging in the balance. While many have already voted early in-person or submitted mail-in ballots, voting concluded Tuesday as millions more headed to the polls. Election results are expected to begin coming...
