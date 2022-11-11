ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox perfectly claps back at troll who told her to buy a razor in new pic

Megan Fox hit back with the perfect response to a troll who replied to an image of her and Machine Gun Kelly to say she needed to buy a razor. We might be well into November, but Fox and Kelly still appear to be in Halloween mode as they took Instagram this week to share an image of themselves dressed up as characters from Legend of Zelda.
The Hollywood Gossip

Kailyn Lowry: Baby Bump Accidentally Revealed In New Video?!

For months now, Teen Mom fans have been speculating that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child. Kail hasn’t made any sort of announcement, but she also hasn’t explicitly denied the reports. And some folks are convinced that her silence speaks volumes. Obviously, if Kail is actually...
OK! Magazine

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'

Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
buzzfeednews.com

Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online

Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
OK! Magazine

'Lose The Belt!': Fans Claim Kelly Clarkson 'Needs To Fire Her Stylist' After Singer Steps Out To CMA Awards

Kelly Clarkson’s fans are sharing their honest feelings about the 40-year-old's "frumpy" outfit choice for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9.The "Because of You" singer donned a denim dress design to the honorable night in Nashville — and later took to Instagram to share style details with her unimpressed Instagram followers."Kelly Kelly Kelly, you are such a beautiful, hard working, funny, talented and amazing woman," one of the country singer's supporters wrote, before candidly stating, "sorry I have to say this to you but your wardrobe stylist or wardrobe assist or who ever is assigned to dress [you]...
NASHVILLE, TN
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
People

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'

Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar and Kimberly Menzies Still Together?

Making it official? 90 Day Fiancé stars Usman “SojaBoy” Umarand Kimberly Menzies were one of the most captivating couples on season 5 of Before the 90 Days and the pair have since graduated to appear on the franchise spinoff, Happily Ever After?. With a nearly two-decade age gap and long-distance being factors in their relationship, fans are divided over if they will last in the end. Keep reading to find out the latest details on if Usman and Kimberly are still together.
Prevention

Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News

We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
