Mum fears people will mock her after accidentally naming twins after TV characters
A mum of twins has been left worrying that her children will get mocked after she accidentally gave them the same names as two TV characters. Given that it's our parents who choose our names, it's hard to imagine them ever regretting the decision - no matter what we might think of it ourselves.
Megan Fox perfectly claps back at troll who told her to buy a razor in new pic
Megan Fox hit back with the perfect response to a troll who replied to an image of her and Machine Gun Kelly to say she needed to buy a razor. We might be well into November, but Fox and Kelly still appear to be in Halloween mode as they took Instagram this week to share an image of themselves dressed up as characters from Legend of Zelda.
Kailyn Lowry: Baby Bump Accidentally Revealed In New Video?!
For months now, Teen Mom fans have been speculating that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child. Kail hasn’t made any sort of announcement, but she also hasn’t explicitly denied the reports. And some folks are convinced that her silence speaks volumes. Obviously, if Kail is actually...
Inside Pregnant Heidi Montag’s ‘Perfect’ Baby Shower for Child No. 2 With Spencer Pratt: Photos
Baby on board! Heidi Montag was showered with love while celebrating her little one's upcoming arrival. The Hills alum, 36, held court at her baby shower at Hanks restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California, while surrounded by close friends — including The Hills costar Jen Bunney Dunphy — and a scrumptious-looking spread. "It was so fun […]
Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'
Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
Ladies are discovering the mind-blowing truth about why there’s a bow at the front of women’s knickers
IT'S SO common that you've probably seen it a million times and not registered it, much like walking past an estate agent on the high street. But have you noticed that virtually every pair of women's knickers has a small ribbon bow attached to the front? You will now we've pointed it out.
Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
Travis Barker loves every part of wife Kourtney Kardashian. On Thursday evening, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a trio of snapshots to his Instagram grid including one that showed Kardashian, 43, relaxing in a bubble bath. Two additional snapshots featured close-ups of the Poosh founder's feet: one under the bath's...
I had no idea I was critically ill until my husband spotted a tiny sign while we were in bed on our wedding anniversary
A MUM had no idea she was critically ill until her husband spotted a tiny sign while they were in bed on their wedding anniversary. Catherine Fahey, 34, is "lucky to be alive" after husband Kyle noticed the left side of her face started to droop. The fitness enthusiast was...
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
'Lose The Belt!': Fans Claim Kelly Clarkson 'Needs To Fire Her Stylist' After Singer Steps Out To CMA Awards
Kelly Clarkson’s fans are sharing their honest feelings about the 40-year-old's "frumpy" outfit choice for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9.The "Because of You" singer donned a denim dress design to the honorable night in Nashville — and later took to Instagram to share style details with her unimpressed Instagram followers."Kelly Kelly Kelly, you are such a beautiful, hard working, funny, talented and amazing woman," one of the country singer's supporters wrote, before candidly stating, "sorry I have to say this to you but your wardrobe stylist or wardrobe assist or who ever is assigned to dress [you]...
Amy Duggar Reveals Disgusting Reason Why Her Cousin Never Tried to Molest Her
Amy Duggar has said some very pointed things about her cousin, Josh Duggar, over the years. At one point, for example, she trashed the convicted child sex offender as a psychopath. Now, however, in a new interview with The Sun, Amy relays something pointed Josh once said to her. Something...
The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik says she refuses to give her children medications or antibiotics
Mayim Bialik once revealed that she does not give her young children children medications or antibiotics, despite them regularly falling unwell. The Big Bang Theory star, now 46, made the revelation about her unusual parenting decision on the blog Kveller, where she also wrote about breastfeeding and attachment parenting. She...
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Bindi Irwin issues an emotional response after a 'massive tragedy': 'Sending love, light and hope'
The Irwin clan is famous for their animal loving ways and are known around the world as 'Wildlife Warriors'. And Bindi Irwin was quick to respond to an American farm owner's plea for help after she lost 99% of her birds to avian influenza. Taylor Blake, also known as Eco...
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'
Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
Are 90 Day Fiance’s Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar and Kimberly Menzies Still Together?
Making it official? 90 Day Fiancé stars Usman “SojaBoy” Umarand Kimberly Menzies were one of the most captivating couples on season 5 of Before the 90 Days and the pair have since graduated to appear on the franchise spinoff, Happily Ever After?. With a nearly two-decade age gap and long-distance being factors in their relationship, fans are divided over if they will last in the end. Keep reading to find out the latest details on if Usman and Kimberly are still together.
Pregnant Maid of Honor Drops Out of Ceremony After Bride Says She Can’t Be in Wedding Photos
A pregnant woman dropped out of her friend's wedding after the bride told her that her baby "bump would be too distracting" to be in her wedding photos. On Reddit, the 27-year-old anonymous woman explained she and her husband have struggled with fertility issues. When they discovered they were expecting, the woman was excited to tell her longtime friend.
Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News
We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
Woman left horrified after 'temporary' Halloween face tattoo wouldn't wash off
A woman was left desperately scrubbing her face when she realised the 'temporary' tattoo she used on Halloween wouldn't wash off. Elizabeth - who goes by @alliwanttodoismile on TikTok - explained how she decided to use the temporary face tattoo to get into the Halloween spirit. She even used the...
These ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Married — To Each Other
'DWTS' has helped facilitate many relationships over the years. These 'DWTS' pros are married to others who perform on the same stage.
