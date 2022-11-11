ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

FanSided

Nebraska Football: Welcome to Lincoln, Matt Rhule?

Is today the day that the Nebraska football team finally has its new head coach? If the very strong rumors that are floating around are accurate, then Matt Rhule is in Lincoln now and will be at a press conference on Monday late morning or early afternoon. Rumors have been...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Trey Palmer’s slide is latest concerning trend

There was a time when the Nebraska football team thought it was going to have a record-setter on its squad in Trey Palmer. There was even a chance that the Huskers were going to have an All-American receiver on the team. That certainly would have been a welcome highlight for a season that’s spinning out of control. Well, technically, it’s already spun.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska’s final home football game of 2022 announced

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kickoff time and TV information for Nebraska’s final home football game on the 2022 season was announced late Saturday. The Nebraska Athletic Department said in a statement that the Big Ten Conference has scheduled Saturday’s game against the Wisconsin Badgers for 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Weidner scores 20 as No. 22 Huskers roll past Houstin Christian

LINCOLN - Nebraska used a 16-0 scoring run in the first half and a 14-0 run in the second half to work its way to a 79-48 women's basketball win over Houston Christian on Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers, who improved to 2-0 on the season, got...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Alante Brown takes unfortunate hit below the belt, takes scary fall after going airborne vs. Michigan

Alante Brown made a good play for Nebraska, but he paid for it with a hit from Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil. Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy found Brown on a quick out route as he ran for good yardage and tried to hurdle Sainristil. Unfortunately, Brown didn’t clear the defender as he was dealt a hit in between the legs and fell far to the ground.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

There is No Place Like Nebraska- Volleyball wins in Three Sets

Nebraska won decisively over Iowa in three sets in front of the 300th consecutive sell out crowd for Nebraska volleyball. The streak started 21 years ago in the Coliseum which sat about 4,000 fans. The current home of volleyball is the Bob Devaney Center which seats about 8,000 fans. Nebraska’s...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Operation Football: Quarterfinal Playoff Highlights

Neb. — In the quarterfinals of Nebraska's high school football playoffs, the remaining teams fought one last battle to qualify for their respective state championship matchups. This week's Monster Matchup saw two Class A schools go head to head: Creighton Prep and Gretna. In a not-so-close game, Gretna...
OMAHA, NE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE

Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: The Omaha Bakery

BELLEVUE, Neb. — In this installment of Now Serving Omaha, KETV brings you The Omaha Bakery. This Bellevue bakery serves up all sorts of sweet treats, from cheesecakes and custom cakes to build-your-own cinnamon rolls. It was even featured on the Food Network in 2018. KETV's Waverle Monroe visited...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln

OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this winter?. Dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Two Lincoln men believed to have died in plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two men from Lincoln are believed to have died in a plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska, according to the state patrol. The Nebraska State Patrol said, after preliminary identification, the two occupants are believed to be 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. The crash...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Winter is here to stay for the foreseeable future

Winter has finally arrived in full force. Temperatures are starting off in the teens on Friday, with single-digit and subzero wind chills depending on where you are. It will continue to remain cold for the rest of the day on Veteran’s Day. Temperatures will eventually rise into the 30s by afternoon.
LINCOLN, NE

