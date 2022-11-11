Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Nebraska Basketball: Sam Griesel already emerging as leader
One of the big mantras over the offseason for the Nebraska basketball team is that this year was going to be different. This year, the team was going to play like a team rather a bunch of different parts. After two games, the jury is still out on whether that...
Nebraska Football: Welcome to Lincoln, Matt Rhule?
Is today the day that the Nebraska football team finally has its new head coach? If the very strong rumors that are floating around are accurate, then Matt Rhule is in Lincoln now and will be at a press conference on Monday late morning or early afternoon. Rumors have been...
Nebraska Football: Trey Palmer’s slide is latest concerning trend
There was a time when the Nebraska football team thought it was going to have a record-setter on its squad in Trey Palmer. There was even a chance that the Huskers were going to have an All-American receiver on the team. That certainly would have been a welcome highlight for a season that’s spinning out of control. Well, technically, it’s already spun.
Look: Nebraska Player Took Extremely Awkward Tackle From Michigan Player
Some football hits just make you cringe when you see them. One of those hits occurred during Saturday's Big Ten matchup between the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines and Nebraska Cornhuskers. Nebraska wide receiver Alante Brown attempted to hurdle a Michigan defender, but got hit from below — launching him straight...
1011now.com
Nebraska’s final home football game of 2022 announced
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kickoff time and TV information for Nebraska’s final home football game on the 2022 season was announced late Saturday. The Nebraska Athletic Department said in a statement that the Big Ten Conference has scheduled Saturday’s game against the Wisconsin Badgers for 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple hit, injured on Nebraska sideline during game vs. Michigan
Mark Whipple was drilled and took a hard hit during Saturday’s game for Nebraska. Facing Michigan in Ann Arbor, Whipple was seen getting hit and leveled in his left knee as Wolverine receiver AJ Henning came flying out of bounds. Whipple was seen down on the field for a...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State volleyball continues impressive streak with win over No. 4 Nebraska
The Ohio State Buckeyes are on some kind of roll. Volleyball, that is. The Buckeyes just took down No. 4 Nebraska in 4 sets, 31-29, 25-21, 26-28, 25-16. For those keeping count, that it Ohio State’s 14th consecutive win and ties the Buckeyes with Wisconsin for No. 1 in the B1G.
norfolkneradio.com
Weidner scores 20 as No. 22 Huskers roll past Houstin Christian
LINCOLN - Nebraska used a 16-0 scoring run in the first half and a 14-0 run in the second half to work its way to a 79-48 women's basketball win over Houston Christian on Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers, who improved to 2-0 on the season, got...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph updates Mark Whipple's status, Nebraska's play-calling duties vs. Michigan
Mickey Joseph and Nebraska are moving forward in the second half of Week 11 without offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Coming out of halftime, Whipple will continue getting evaluated after getting wiped out in the first half. On the play, Whipple had his legs slammed into by Wolverine receiver AJ Henning....
saturdaytradition.com
Alante Brown takes unfortunate hit below the belt, takes scary fall after going airborne vs. Michigan
Alante Brown made a good play for Nebraska, but he paid for it with a hit from Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil. Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy found Brown on a quick out route as he ran for good yardage and tried to hurdle Sainristil. Unfortunately, Brown didn’t clear the defender as he was dealt a hit in between the legs and fell far to the ground.
Corn Nation
There is No Place Like Nebraska- Volleyball wins in Three Sets
Nebraska won decisively over Iowa in three sets in front of the 300th consecutive sell out crowd for Nebraska volleyball. The streak started 21 years ago in the Coliseum which sat about 4,000 fans. The current home of volleyball is the Bob Devaney Center which seats about 8,000 fans. Nebraska’s...
Nebraska Football vs Michigan: Start time, live stream, TV info and more
Compared to last week, the week leading up to the Nebraska football game against Michigan seemed tame. That was until Friday afternoon when the internet was awash with rumors that Deion Sanders would soon be taking over the Huskers program. It turns out that Deion is in fact, likely not...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan unveils uniform combo for Week 11 meeting with Nebraska in Ann Arbor
Michigan posted on social media this weekend’s uniforms for their match up against Nebraska. Michigan will be looking to remain undefeated and move to 10-0 on the year this Saturday. Michigan will be donning all-blue uniforms for the Nebraska game. The team posted about the news from the Michigan...
KETV.com
Operation Football: Quarterfinal Playoff Highlights
Neb. — In the quarterfinals of Nebraska's high school football playoffs, the remaining teams fought one last battle to qualify for their respective state championship matchups. This week's Monster Matchup saw two Class A schools go head to head: Creighton Prep and Gretna. In a not-so-close game, Gretna...
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: The Omaha Bakery
BELLEVUE, Neb. — In this installment of Now Serving Omaha, KETV brings you The Omaha Bakery. This Bellevue bakery serves up all sorts of sweet treats, from cheesecakes and custom cakes to build-your-own cinnamon rolls. It was even featured on the Food Network in 2018. KETV's Waverle Monroe visited...
KETV.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this winter?. Dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
KETV.com
Two Lincoln men believed to have died in plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two men from Lincoln are believed to have died in a plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska, according to the state patrol. The Nebraska State Patrol said, after preliminary identification, the two occupants are believed to be 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. The crash...
Nebraska Man arrested on Multiple Charges in Fremont County
(Sidney) An Omaha man faces numerous charges on Friday following a traffic stop in Fremont County. According to the press release, 23-year-old Raymond A’mad Patterson faces charges of two counts of providing false information to law enforcement and fugitive from justice. Fremont County Deputies with the K9 Unit stopped...
klkntv.com
Winter is here to stay for the foreseeable future
Winter has finally arrived in full force. Temperatures are starting off in the teens on Friday, with single-digit and subzero wind chills depending on where you are. It will continue to remain cold for the rest of the day on Veteran’s Day. Temperatures will eventually rise into the 30s by afternoon.
Comments / 0