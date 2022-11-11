Read full article on original website
14-year-old boy seriously hurt in ATV Stony Point accident
That accident happened in the area of Cedar Flats Road.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Route 17 fatal crash in Orange County
CHESTER – A crash between a tractor-trailer and a car resulted in a fatality, first responders at the scene of the 6:45 a.m. accident on Route 17 reported. The incident occurred on the Goshen-Chester town line in the westbound lanes. Emergency services personnel responded and State Police are conducting...
Miracle: NY Forest Rangers Rescue Suicidal Man From Massive Blaze
A race against the clock came down to a matter of seconds in Hamilton County, NY when Forest Rangers rushed to rescue a missing man from a burning cabin. Ranger Quinn describes how an initial missing persons search turned into a life-and-death scenario for everyone involved. Missing Hudson, NY Man.
Police: Kingston man arrested for DUI after nearly striking deputy during traffic stop
A Kingston man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after nearly striking a deputy during a traffic stop.
Vehicle Crashes Through Crowded Hudson Valley Restaurant [PICS]
The last thing you imagine while dining at one of your favorite restaurants is for a vehicle to come sailing through the front of the building right next to you. Firefighters were called Thursday afternoon when they say a vehicle jumped a curb, went down an embankment and went through the wall of a crowded restaurant in the Hudson Valley.
Volunteer firefighter hit by a vehicle while battling flames in Newburgh
Police say the firefighter was struck by a vehicle while on the scene, and had to be flown out to a hospital for precautionary reasons.
Mid-Hudson News Network
City of Poughkeepsie police investigating Saturday night shooting
POUGHKEEPSIE – One person sustained a gunshot wound to the neck on Saturday evening and another individual was detained by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department. Minutes after 8 p.m. on November 12, 2022, City of Poughkeepsie 911 dispatched officers to 464 Main Street for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police: Clinton woman killed in Dutchess County crash
Investigators say 52-year-old Lisa Drozdowski's vehicle left Slate Quarry Road on Tuesday, hitting several trees and a utility pole.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Route 300
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – State Police Saturday night investigated an accident involving a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle on Route 300 just south of Little Britain Road in the Town of Newburgh. Emergency medical services personnel transported the victim by ambulance to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital...
Middletown man indicted for murder in stabbing death of Wallkill man
The Orange County District Attorney's Office says JeffreyHarris was repairing a fence when 23-year-old Damante Stansberry repeatedly stabbed him.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police investigate weekend shootings in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – Three shooting incidents were reported overnight Saturday into early Sunday in the City and Town of Poughkeepsie. One person sustained a gunshot wound to the neck on Saturday evening and another individual was detained by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department. Minutes after 8 p.m. on November...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man charged with DWI after almost hitting Ulster sheriff’s deputy
TILLSON – Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Kingston man on a charge of driving while intoxicated and other offenses after he flew by a traffic stop and almost struck a patrol vehicle and deputy. Jalen Allen, 29, was also charged with reckless driving and reckless endangerment in...
Mid-Hudson News Network
NYC man apprehended following City of Hudson strong-arm robbery
HUDSON – An alert City of Hudson police officer is credited with apprehended a New York City man who had just stolen $160 in cash from a 57-year-old Hudson man at a convenience store. Police Chief L. Edward Moore said the suspect, Malcolm McNeil, 32, allegedly grabbed the money...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Sixty-four-year-old man dies in Town of Newburgh house fire
MIDDLE HOPE – A 64-year-old man perished in the Tuesday night house fire on Babes Lane, Newburgh Town Police said Wednesday. The victim, identified as Michael Gida, was transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said two other family members were also...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Jeep crashes through wall of restaurant
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS – No one was reported injured when a Jeep jumped a curb and crashed through the wall of a restaurant on Commerce Street in Yorktown Heights on Thursday afternoon. Fire department officials said the vehicle had jumped a curb, went down an embankment and through the wall...
Police: Danbury man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in New Milford
A 61-year-old Danbury man was killed after police say he was struck by a car in New Milford.
New Shop Opening Up in Ulster County, Fulfills Lifelong Dream
There's another awesome place to go shopping in the area. It's safe to say we have many cool places around the Hudson Valley, but something that makes this area so unique is that there's a "family" and "home-y" feeling in the smaller shops. Not only do you get to connect...
1 Killed On Taconic After Crash With School Bus In Hudson Valley
A fatal crash involving a school vehicle in the Hudson Valley on the Taconic State Parkway is under investigation. Over the weekend New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal crash on the Taconic State Parkway in the Upper Hudson Valley. New York State Police Respond To Fatal...
'Everybody is a little shocked.' Yorktown Heights restaurant owner stunned after vehicle crashes into store
Surveillance video shows an employee sitting in a chair when a Jeep comes crashing through the restaurant.
At least 2 dead, 5 seriously injured in Highland Mills crash
State police say two drivers in a head-on collision Thursday in Orange County have died.
