Saugerties, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Route 17 fatal crash in Orange County

CHESTER – A crash between a tractor-trailer and a car resulted in a fatality, first responders at the scene of the 6:45 a.m. accident on Route 17 reported. The incident occurred on the Goshen-Chester town line in the westbound lanes. Emergency services personnel responded and State Police are conducting...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

City of Poughkeepsie police investigating Saturday night shooting

POUGHKEEPSIE – One person sustained a gunshot wound to the neck on Saturday evening and another individual was detained by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department. Minutes after 8 p.m. on November 12, 2022, City of Poughkeepsie 911 dispatched officers to 464 Main Street for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Route 300

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – State Police Saturday night investigated an accident involving a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle on Route 300 just south of Little Britain Road in the Town of Newburgh. Emergency medical services personnel transported the victim by ambulance to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police investigate weekend shootings in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – Three shooting incidents were reported overnight Saturday into early Sunday in the City and Town of Poughkeepsie. One person sustained a gunshot wound to the neck on Saturday evening and another individual was detained by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department. Minutes after 8 p.m. on November...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man charged with DWI after almost hitting Ulster sheriff’s deputy

TILLSON – Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Kingston man on a charge of driving while intoxicated and other offenses after he flew by a traffic stop and almost struck a patrol vehicle and deputy. Jalen Allen, 29, was also charged with reckless driving and reckless endangerment in...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

NYC man apprehended following City of Hudson strong-arm robbery

HUDSON – An alert City of Hudson police officer is credited with apprehended a New York City man who had just stolen $160 in cash from a 57-year-old Hudson man at a convenience store. Police Chief L. Edward Moore said the suspect, Malcolm McNeil, 32, allegedly grabbed the money...
HUDSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sixty-four-year-old man dies in Town of Newburgh house fire

MIDDLE HOPE – A 64-year-old man perished in the Tuesday night house fire on Babes Lane, Newburgh Town Police said Wednesday. The victim, identified as Michael Gida, was transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said two other family members were also...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Jeep crashes through wall of restaurant

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS – No one was reported injured when a Jeep jumped a curb and crashed through the wall of a restaurant on Commerce Street in Yorktown Heights on Thursday afternoon. Fire department officials said the vehicle had jumped a curb, went down an embankment and through the wall...
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY

