Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
Batman actor Kevin Conroy died aged 66 after a "short battle with cancer,' his representatives confirmed in a release Friday. He was best known for voicing DC's iconic superhero in Batman: The Animated Series and the Arkkham video games. After starting his career on stage (he played Hamlet in 1984)...
Watch: Batman: The Animated Series Voice Actor Kevin Conroy Dies. One of the most legendary voices behind Batman has passed away. Kevin Conroy, who voiced the caped crusader in Batman: The Animated Series, died on Nov. 10 at age 66 after a short battle with cancer, according to a press release from DC Comics. The prolific performer took up the mantle of Batman for the cartoon show in 1992 before going on to voice the superhero on various DC Comics projects, including Justice League, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman Beyond.
Throughout the multiverse of DC movies and TV shows, the heroes of the Justice League have taken on many forms and faces. One of the most powerful examples of was someone whose face wasn't seen through his work: Batman: The Animated Series star Kevin Conroy. Through his roles of Bruce Wayne and Batman, the actor established an animated incarnation of a well-known hero that rose above many or all others, depending on who you ask. It’s a legacy that’s remembered bittersweetly today, as it’s been reported the actor has passed away at the age of 66, and former co-star Mark Hamill is among those who are mourning.
Batman fans everywhere are in mourning today following the tragic news that legendary voice actor Kevin Conroy has passed away at the age of 66. Thanks to his hugely prolific performances as the Dark Knight, ever since debuting in the role three decades ago this very year with 1992’s Batman: The Animated Series, Conroy’s name will forever be attached to that of DC’s most popular hero.
The superhero world is mourning the loss of Kevin Conroy, the prolific voice actor regarded by many to be the quintessential voice of Batman, who passed away at the age of 66 this week. In addition to a landmark career of appearing in animation, live-action, and video games, Conroy made his debut as a comic writer earlier this year through DC Pride 2022. The 100-page anthology spotlights many of DC's LGBTQ+ characters and creators, and this year's installment closed with "Finding Batman", a story penned by Conroy with art by J. Bone and lettering by Aditya Bidikar.
(LOOTPRESS) – Kevin Conroy, who provided the voice of Batman for three decades, passed away Thursday after a brief battle with cancer. First taking on the iconic file of the titular character for Batman: The Animated Series in 1992, Conroy would embody the Caped Crusader in over 60 productions, including 15 films and 2 dozen video games, according to DC Comics.
