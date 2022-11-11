ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

After being sidelined for midterms, striking PGH journalists ‘just want to get back to work’

By Kim Lyons
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=321AvX_0j7SWydO00

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., right, talks with Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council President Darrin Kelly and striking Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers in front of the Post-Gazette newsroom on Pittsburgh's North Shore on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Pam Panchak/Pittsburgh Union Progress)

[Disclosure: The writer is a former Post-Gazette employee and former Guild member.]

PITTSBURGH – During one of the most consequential midterm elections in years, a large chunk of the journalists in Pennsylvania’s second-largest city were on strike.

The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh, which represents newsroom employees at the paper, narrowly voted to strike on Oct. 18. And in staunchly pro-labor Allegheny County, politicians have overwhelmingly sided with the newsroom workers.

The Guild joined three other Post-Gazette unions, representing workers in the paper’s printing, designing, distribution, and ad departments, who began a strike on Oct. 6. The workers have been without a contract since 2017.

The Guild voted 38- 36 to strike on Oct. 18, after its parent union, the Communications Workers of America, told the Guild if its members didn’t join the other unions on strike, the Guild would lose its charter. Some Guild members resigned in protest and have continued to work.

The support from local political leaders has gone beyond refusing to cross the physical picket line of workers outside the PG’s North Shore office. U.S. Rep.-elect Chris Deluzio refused to grant an interview to non-union reporters at the PG after his election day victory, according to a story on the Post-Gazette’s website.

Deluizo’s spokesperson Matt Koos confirmed to the Capital-Star that he “declined to provide comment to the Post-Gazette after we won to support the CWA, Teamsters, and Guild members who are on the strike line still.”

U.S. Sen.-elect John Fetterman declined to meet with the newspaper’s editorial board to try to secure its endorsement. The Post-Gazette endorsed GOP candidate Mehmet Oz.

“John was never gonna cross the picket line while they were on strike. We didn’t even consider it. It was just a no-go for us,” Fetterman’s Communications Director Joe Calvello told the Capital-Star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45t1DB_0j7SWydO00

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, greets strikers on the North Shore Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (Pam Panchak/Pittsburgh Union Progress)

Calvello said the campaign was not overly concerned about missing out on coverage by the Post-Gazette because there are other ways to reach its readers.

“There are other papers in Pittsburgh that don’t have labor issues, TV stations that don’t have labor issues. Our biggest concern is making sure that the owners come to the table and take care of these workers who are busting their asses,” Calvello said.

The Post-Gazette did not respond to a request for comment.

“The support and solidarity shown by the politicians who have stood with us has been — frankly — it’s been overwhelming,” Guild Secretary Alex McCann, a digital news editor at the Post-Gazette, told the Capital-Star.

“We feel really grateful that so many politicians have stood up for us in our fight, which we of course believe is a righteous fight for fair treatment of workers, which is something that hopefully everybody can get behind,” McCann said.

McCann said Deluzio visited the striking workers’ picket line and wasn’t the only politician who refused to take questions from non-union reporters at the newspaper during the strike.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., who brought pizza to the picket line, outgoing U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, D-17th District; state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia; Allegheny County Councilor Bethany Hallam, and Fetterman all came to show their support in person.

Pittsburgh City Councilors Bruce Kraus and Bobby Wilson both stopped by, with Kraus delivering a Will of Council, a kind of proclamation expressing support.

McCann said the support of political leaders would not affect future news coverage when the Guild members are back at work in the Post-Gazette’s offices.

“I don’t think we’d be worth our salt as journalists if we let something like a senator stopping by with pizzas from Pizza Hut affect our reporting,” he said. “I think — I’m not a mind reader — but I think that all of these politicians understand that’s the case. They support us not only because they’re pro-labor politicians who believe in the importance of strong unions. They also support us because they understand that a fair and free press is critical to democracy.”

The union and management are scheduled to meet at the bargaining table on Nov. 14 at the Omni William Penn Hotel in Downtown Pittsburgh — the first time the two sides have met in person since September of 2020 — McCann said.

He said he wasn’t sure how much the show of support from politicians had affected management’s request to meet, but that it had only strengthened the Guild’s resolve.

“We’re prepared to continue to do things to make it very difficult for the company to continue without us,” McCann said. “We all want to get back to work. it’s up to them to meet us and to do what the company can to get us back to work.”

The post After being sidelined for midterms, striking PGH journalists ‘just want to get back to work’ appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Biden awkwardly walks offstage after giving speech in Pittsburgh

President Joe Biden appeared lost and did not know where he was supposed to exit the stage after giving his speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. Biden was departing the stage after giving remarks on infrastructure in the Keystone State, notably appearing alongside Senate candidate and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA).
PITTSBURGH, PA
WGAL

John Fetterman campaign suing in federal court

The campaign for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman is suing in federal court to have Pennsylvania mail-in ballots counted, even if they do not have a valid date. A divided Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently ordered counties to refrain from counting those ballots. Attorneys for Fetterman say "the date instruction...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House

With more than two dozen state House races undecided Wednesday afternoon, Democrats predicted they would take control of the General Assembly’s lower chamber. Democratic House leaders said their confidence in the prediction was bolstered by victories in unexpected districts, the Democratic trend of mail-in ballots that were still being counted, and the competitive districts created […] The post With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Arizona MAGA Boss Tried to Sink Fetterman. It Went Horribly.

PHOENIX—With just one day to go before the midterms last week, the prospect of a Republican takeover of the U.S. Senate was looking stronger than ever. But a handful of far-right foot soldiers in Arizona weren’t taking any chances.Federal Election Commission records show the Phoenix-based Turning Point PAC, a fundraising arm of the conservative re-education machine Turning Point USA, shelled out big bucks to send a barrage of last-minute text messages to voters. But they weren’t targeted at locals choosing between incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly and fringe conservative challenger Blake Masters in Arizona.Instead, they were geared toward people across the...
ARIZONA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

‘It’s going to come down to every single vote,’ Fetterman says at Harrisburg campaign stop

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman sat down with state Rep. Patty Kim, D-Dauphin, for a discussion with voters Sunday morning in Harrisburg, talking about his stroke, policy decisions, and what he described as the “stark choice” between himself and Republican nominee Mehmet Oz. The post ‘It’s going to come down to every single vote,’ Fetterman says at Harrisburg campaign stop appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Oz calls Fetterman to concede critical Pennsylvania Senate race without issuing public statement

Dr Mehmet Oz has called his Democratic opponent John Fetterman to concede defeat in Pennsylvania’s all-important Senate race, according to Mr Fetterman’s campaign.The Republican nominee reportedly called his rival at 9:30 ET this morning without having issued a public statement on the outcome of the race. With more than 94 per cent of the vote counted, he appears to have lost to Mr Fetterman by around three points – representing a margin of more than 150,000 votes.The Pennsylvania seat was held by retiring Republican Pat Toomey, and so far represents Democrats’ only pickup in the Senate cycle. The seat gives the party a shot of at least holding the working majority, absent an unexpected pickup in the only remaining Republican-held state, Wisconsin.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat

Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada will win reelection, according to Associated Press projections late Saturday, ensuring Democrats will remain in the majority next year no matter what happens in a runoff election in Georgia next month.  After days of vote counting, U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Cortez Masto were both […] The post Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
NEVADA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
802K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy